Professional Trader Panel PTP Indicator MT5
- Indicators
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Muhammad Usman Siddique. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ .
Forex Gold Indices (Trader & Trainer 10+ Years Experience)
Chart Analyst // Forex Top Course Selling at Udemy
{Professional EAs, Indicators and Script Developer}
. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ .
If you want to Get any Indicator or EAs { FREE } Trial Version.
- Version: 1.0
UZFX Professional Trader Panel v1.0 – Your Complete Trade Monitoring Solution
Stop juggling between multiple charts and terminal tabs. Get a complete bird's-eye view of your entire trading portfolio in one elegant, real-time dashboard. Transform your chart into a professional trading command center. Monitor all open positions, account health, and floating P&L at a single glance.If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out!
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The Problem Every Trader Faces
You're running multiple positions across different currency pairs. Some are in profit, some are floating in drawdown. You need to know your total exposure, floating P&L, and account health — but the standard MetaTrader terminal forces you to scroll, switch, and calculate manually.
It's inefficient. And in trading, inefficiency costs money.The Solution
UZFX Professional Trader Panel transforms your chart into a powerful information center. No more guessing. No more mental math. Everything you need is displayed clearly, updated in real-time, and organized for instant decision-making.
🔥 Key Features
Multi-Symbol Tracking Monitor all positions across any symbol
Position Types BUY/SELL/MIXED with color coding
Total TP/SL Values See your full risk exposure in account currency
Floating P&L Real-time profit/loss with % calculation
Daily Performance Today's closed profits + percentage
Account Health Balance, Equity, Margin, Free Margin
Market Data Spread + next candle timer
Multi-Symbol Support
Monitor all your open positions across any symbol, or filter to the current chart only. Custom magic number filtering lets you isolate specific strategies.
Real-Time Updates
Automatic refresh every 2 seconds ensures you never miss a price movement or P&L change.
Perfect For
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Day Traders who need instant portfolio visibility
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Swing Traders managing multiple positions across timeframes
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Prop Firm Traders tracking drawdown and daily limits
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Signal Providers monitoring overall performance
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Account Managers overseeing multiple strategies
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Does this indicator execute any trades?
A: No. This is a pure information panel — no trade execution, no risk.
Q: Will it slow down my MetaTrader?
A: The indicator is lightweight and optimized for minimal resource usage.
Q: Can I use it on multiple charts simultaneously?
A: Yes. Each chart can have its own instance with independent settings.
Q: Does it work with demo accounts?
A: Absolutely. Works on both demo and live accounts.
Q: Can I filter by EA magic number?
A: Yes — monitor specific EAs or strategies by applying a magic number filter.
Why Choose UZFX Professional Trader Panel?
|Alternative
|UZFX Panel
|Manual calculation
|✅ Automatic real-time
|Multiple terminal tabs
|✅ One unified view
|No position type visibility
|✅ Color-coded BUY/SELL
|No daily P&L tracking
|✅ Built-in daily performance
|Basic account info
|✅ Complete account health
Final Verdict
The UZFX Professional Trader Panel is more than just an indicator — it's a command center for your trading operations. Whether you're managing a handful of positions or an entire portfolio, this tool gives you the clarity and confidence to make better trading decisions.
Stop guessing. Start seeing. Safe. Lightweight. Professional. Download the UZFX Professional Trader Panel today.
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