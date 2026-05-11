CCCC Capital Control Command Center Panel UZFX

The UZFX Capital Control Command Center Panel v1.1 is a comprehensive trading management and risk control panel designed for serious forex traders who demand complete oversight of their trading operations. This all-in-one solution transforms your MetaTrader 5 platform into a professional command center with real-time monitoring, advanced position management, and automated drawdown protection.

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This panel is actually more useful than many automated trading Tools because Manual Traders need exactly this kind of control.

Complete Trading Dashboard

Get instant visibility into every aspect of your trading account with a single, organized interface. The Panel displays all open positions across any number of symbols, showing position types, lot sizes, floating profit and loss, open take profit values, and open stop loss values. Traders can monitor their entire portfolio without switching between charts or manually calculating exposure.

Advanced Position Management

Control your trades with precision using individual symbol controls. Each trading instrument row includes dedicated buttons to close only losing positions, close only profitable positions, execute a 50 percent partial close, or perform a complete close of all positions on that symbol. This granular control allows for sophisticated exit strategies without manual order entry.

One-Click Portfolio Controls

Master your entire trading operation with global control buttons that affect all open positions simultaneously. Close all profitable trades, close all losing trades, set all positions to breakeven, or delete all pending orders with a single click. These features are invaluable during high-volatility events or when quick risk reduction is required.

Automated Breakeven Protection

The optional auto-breakeven feature automatically moves stop losses to the entry price once a position reaches a user-defined profit threshold in pips. This protects accumulated profits and eliminates the need for manual stop loss adjustments across multiple positions.

Drawdown Protection System

The Panel includes professional-grade risk management with configurable daily and total drawdown limits. When limits are reached, the system can automatically close all positions, delete pending orders, and send alerts via pop-up or notification. This safety net prevents catastrophic losses during unfavorable market conditions and enforces trading discipline.

Daily drawdown limits reset automatically at the start of each trading day, while total drawdown limits require manual limit adjustment to resume trading, ensuring accountability for overall account performance.

Performance Analytics

Track critical trading metrics across three timeframes - today, weekly, and monthly. The dashboard displays total trades, winning trades, losing trades, win rate percentage, net profit in account currency, growth percentage, and maximum drawdown. This real-time feedback helps traders evaluate strategy effectiveness without external tracking tools.

Real-Time Account Monitoring

View essential account metrics including current balance, equity, margin, free margin, spread, and candle timer. The floating profit display shows both absolute value and percentage relative to account balance for immediate risk assessment.

Technical Specifications

  • Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 instruments including forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies

  • Works on any timeframe

  • Optional magic number filtering for selective position management

  • Current chart only mode for focused trading

  • Customizable panel position and colors

  • Minimal CPU usage with optimized update intervals

Who Should Use This Panel

Professional traders managing multiple positions across different symbols who need centralised control

Risk-conscious traders requiring automated drawdown protection to enforce trading rules

Fund managers overseeing client accounts who need comprehensive performance tracking

Traders transitioning from manual to semi-automated position management

Anyone looking to improve trade execution speed and reduce manual errors

Why Choose UZFX Capital Control Command Center Panel v1.1

Unlike basic position management tools, this Panel provides institutional-grade functionality in an accessible package. The combination of real-time monitoring, individual symbol controls, global portfolio management, automated breakeven, and configurable drawdown protection creates a complete trading infrastructure.

Traders no longer need to switch between multiple tools or rely on manual calculations. Everything required for professional trade management exists within a single, well-organised interface that updates in real time.


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