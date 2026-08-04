Funded Next Account Saver
- Indicators
-
Muhammad Usman Siddique. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ .
Forex Gold Indices (Trader & Trainer 10+ Years Experience)
Chart Analyst // Forex Top Course Selling at Udemy
{Professional EAs, Indicators and Script Developer}
. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ .
If you want to Get any Indicator or EAs { FREE } Trial Version.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Never Lose Your FundedNext Challenge Again
UZFX FundedNext Guardian PRO is an advanced MT5 account monitoring indicator built exclusively for FundedNext traders.
It is a professional account monitoring and risk management dashboard specifically designed for FundedNext traders. This powerful dashboard continuously monitors your trading account in real time and calculates every important FundedNext challenge rule, helping you avoid accidental rule violations.
Whether you're trading a Stellar 1-Step, 2-Step, Lite, or Instant Account, the indicator automatically displays your current challenge status, remaining drawdown, profit target, trading progress, and much more.
The indicator is designed for manual traders and never executes trades. Instead of generating buy or sell signals, It never opens, modifies, or closes trades—it only monitors the account and warns traders before they violate FundedNext rules. It simply keeps you informed every second so you can trade with confidence.
One of the biggest reasons traders fail prop firm challenges is exceeding the daily drawdown limit.
UZFX FundedNext Guardian PRO continuously tracks:
- Daily Loss
- Daily Drawdown %
- Remaining Daily Drawdown
- Dollar Amount Remaining
Before your account reaches the limit, the dashboard changes color and alerts you.
Compatible with:
- Stellar 1-Step
- Stellar 2-Step
- Stellar Lite
- Stellar Instant
Simply choose your account type and the dashboard automatically loads the correct challenge rules.
Benefits of UZFX FundedNext Guardian PRO
✔ Prevent Costly Challenge Failures
Most traders fail not because of bad entries, but because they accidentally violate challenge rules.
Guardian PRO helps prevent these mistakes.
✔ Trade With Confidence
Know exactly:
- How much drawdown remains
- How close you are to your target
- Whether your account is safe
- Whether you're ready to pass
No guessing.
✔ Save Time
Forget spreadsheets and manual calculations.
Everything updates automatically every few milliseconds.
✔ Reduce Emotional Trading
Seeing your exact risk in real time helps you:
- Avoid revenge trading
- Reduce overtrading
- Control emotions
- Stay disciplined
✔ Better Risk Management
Professional traders always know:
- Remaining risk
- Remaining drawdown
- Daily exposure
- Challenge progress
Now you can too.
✔ Never Accidentally Break Prop Firm Rules
Many traders lose funded accounts because they simply forget:
- Daily Drawdown
- Max Drawdown
- Profit Targets
Guardian PRO constantly reminds you before it's too late.Why Every FundedNext Trader Needs This Indicator
FundedNext challenges are not only about making profits.
They are about following strict risk management rules.
One careless trade can instantly fail a $100,000 challenge.
Guardian PRO works like a personal risk manager sitting beside you.
Instead of checking your dashboard, calculator, and challenge rules manually, everything is displayed live on your MT5 chart.
It helps traders focus on trading while the indicator watches the rules.Perfect For
- New FundedNext Traders
- Professional Prop Firm Traders
- Gold Traders
- Forex Traders
- Scalpers
- Day Traders
- Swing Traders
- Manual MT5 Traders
✔ Designed specifically for FundedNext
✔ Professional risk management dashboard
✔ Automatic challenge calculations
✔ Live drawdown monitoring
✔ Smart warning alerts
✔ Zero trading interference
✔ Beginner-friendly
✔ Professional interface
✔ Saves funded accounts
✔ Helps you pass challenges with confidence
Final Message
Don't lose your FundedNext challenge because of a simple rule violation.
Trade smarter with UZFX FundedNext Guardian PRO—your real-time FundedNext challenge assistant that monitors every important rule, protects your account from accidental breaches, and helps you stay disciplined from the first trade to your funded account.
You can also Download other Prop Firms Based Indicators:
Funding Pips Account Saver
The5ers Account Saver
Goat Funded Trader GFT Pro
Fxify Funded Account Protector
FTMO Funded Account Saver