Funded Next Account Saver

Never Lose Your FundedNext Challenge Again

UZFX FundedNext Guardian PRO is an advanced MT5 account monitoring indicator built exclusively for FundedNext traders.

It is a professional account monitoring and risk management dashboard specifically designed for FundedNext traders. This powerful dashboard continuously monitors your trading account in real time and calculates every important FundedNext challenge rule, helping you avoid accidental rule violations.

Whether you're trading a Stellar 1-Step, 2-Step, Lite, or Instant Account, the indicator automatically displays your current challenge status, remaining drawdown, profit target, trading progress, and much more.

The indicator is designed for manual traders and never executes trades. Instead of generating buy or sell signals, It never opens, modifies, or closes trades—it only monitors the account and warns traders before they violate FundedNext rules. It simply keeps you informed every second so you can trade with confidence.

One of the biggest reasons traders fail prop firm challenges is exceeding the daily drawdown limit.

UZFX FundedNext Guardian PRO continuously tracks:

  • Daily Loss
  • Daily Drawdown %
  • Remaining Daily Drawdown
  • Dollar Amount Remaining

Before your account reaches the limit, the dashboard changes color and alerts you.

Compatible with:

  • Stellar 1-Step
  • Stellar 2-Step
  • Stellar Lite
  • Stellar Instant

Simply choose your account type and the dashboard automatically loads the correct challenge rules.


Benefits of UZFX FundedNext Guardian PRO

✔ Prevent Costly Challenge Failures

Most traders fail not because of bad entries, but because they accidentally violate challenge rules.

Guardian PRO helps prevent these mistakes.

✔ Trade With Confidence

Know exactly:

  • How much drawdown remains
  • How close you are to your target
  • Whether your account is safe
  • Whether you're ready to pass

No guessing.

✔ Save Time

Forget spreadsheets and manual calculations.

Everything updates automatically every few milliseconds.

✔ Reduce Emotional Trading

Seeing your exact risk in real time helps you:

  • Avoid revenge trading
  • Reduce overtrading
  • Control emotions
  • Stay disciplined

✔ Better Risk Management

Professional traders always know:

  • Remaining risk
  • Remaining drawdown
  • Daily exposure
  • Challenge progress

Now you can too.

✔ Never Accidentally Break Prop Firm Rules

Many traders lose funded accounts because they simply forget:

  • Daily Drawdown
  • Max Drawdown
  • Profit Targets

Guardian PRO constantly reminds you before it's too late.

Why Every FundedNext Trader Needs This Indicator

FundedNext challenges are not only about making profits.

They are about following strict risk management rules.

One careless trade can instantly fail a $100,000 challenge.

Guardian PRO works like a personal risk manager sitting beside you.

Instead of checking your dashboard, calculator, and challenge rules manually, everything is displayed live on your MT5 chart.

It helps traders focus on trading while the indicator watches the rules.

Perfect For
  • New FundedNext Traders
  • Professional Prop Firm Traders
  • Gold Traders
  • Forex Traders
  • Scalpers
  • Day Traders
  • Swing Traders
  • Manual MT5 Traders
Why Choose UZFX FundedNext Guardian PRO?

✔ Designed specifically for FundedNext

✔ Professional risk management dashboard

✔ Automatic challenge calculations

✔ Live drawdown monitoring

✔ Smart warning alerts

✔ Zero trading interference

✔ Beginner-friendly

✔ Professional interface

✔ Saves funded accounts

✔ Helps you pass challenges with confidence

Final Message

Don't lose your FundedNext challenge because of a simple rule violation.

Trade smarter with UZFX FundedNext Guardian PRO—your real-time FundedNext challenge assistant that monitors every important rule, protects your account from accidental breaches, and helps you stay disciplined from the first trade to your funded account.

You can also Download other Prop Firms Based Indicators:
Funding Pips Account Saver
The5ers Account Saver
Goat Funded Trader GFT Pro
Fxify Funded Account Protector
FTMO Funded Account Saver

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Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Set Stop Loss to Breakeven Instantly
Muhammad Usman Siddique
4.33 (3)
Libraries
The   UZFX - Set Stop Loss to Breakeven Instantly   script for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a powerful tool that allows traders to quickly move the stop loss of all open positions to their entry price, securing risk-free trades. This script is particularly useful for managing active trades efficiently, ensuring that once a position moves favorably, the trader is protected from potential losses. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicato
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Close All Open Buy and Sell Orders Instantly
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Libraries
The UZFX - Close All Open Buy & Sell Orders Instantly script for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a powerful tool that enables traders to immediately close all active market positions with a single execution. This script is ideal for emergency trade management, helping traders quickly exit the market during high volatility, news events, or strategy adjustments. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS L
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Total TP SL and Timer Indicator MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (1)
Indicators
If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS LTL Long Trend Locator UzFx Total TP/SL & Timer v4.0 -  A comprehensive trade management indicator that displays: What the Indicator Now Does: Total Running TP   - Sum of all TP values from open positions across ALL instruments Total Running SL   - Sum of all SL values from open positions across ALL instruments Total Pending TP   - Sum of all TP va
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Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (1)
Indicators
The UZFX SWS {Scalping Winning Signals} Pro Advanced v2.0 is a powerful, non-repainting indicator developed by Usman Zabir (UZFX LABS) specifically for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders seeking precise entry signals in fast-moving markets.  Ideal for traders who demand reliable, real-time signals without lag or false repaints. Believe me its one of the Best Indicator, available on MQL5, So Don't Ignore it !! Pricing may increase without prior notice, So get it soon before you miss the cha
Alpha Strike Signals Non Repaint Best New MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (2)
Indicators
The UZFX-Alpha Strike Signals v2.0 is a professional-grade market analysis tool designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities with precision and clarity. This advanced indicator combines sophisticated price action recognition with dynamic risk management visualization, delivering clear BUY and SELL signals directly on your chart. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS LTL Long
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LTL Long Trend Locator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
LTL Long Trend Locator v3.0 - Professional Trend Trading Indicator ( Trade with clarity. Follow the trend with confidence). The LTL Long Trend Locator helps traders find the best times to enter and exit the market by identifying strong, lasting trends. It gives clear signals when trends are starting and ending, helping you trade in the right direction at the right time. Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities, or Cryptocurrencies, UZFX LTL provides a structured approach to trend-foll
Margin Required and Max Lot Size Can Open
Muhammad Usman Siddique
2 (2)
Libraries
The UZFX - Margin Required and Max Lot Size script for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is designed to help traders quickly determine the margin required to open a 1-lot position and calculate the maximum lot size they can trade based on their current account equity. This tool is essential for risk management and position sizing, allowing traders to plan their trades efficiently. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Si
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Set Stop Loss to Breakeven Instantly MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Libraries
The   UZFX - Set Stop Loss to Breakeven Instantly   script for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a powerful tool that allows traders to quickly move the stop loss of all open positions to their entry price, securing risk-free trades. This script is particularly useful for managing active trades efficiently, ensuring that once a position moves favorably, the trader is protected from potential losses. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicato
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Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart Instantly
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Libraries
The UZFX - Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart Instantly is a simple yet powerful MetaTrader 5 (MT5) script designed to instantly remove all drawing objects from the active chart. This script is useful for traders who need to quickly clear their charts from technical analysis drawings, trend lines, Fibonacci tools, text labels, and other objects without manually deleting them one by one. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indi
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Modern Candle Timer Digital Clock UZFX MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
UZFX Modern Candle Timer Digital Clock v1.0 Professional Countdown Timer with Modern Digital Interface for MetaTrader 5 Elevate your trading experience with the UZFX Modern Candle Timer Digital Clock , a clean, precise, and highly functional indicator designed for serious traders who value clarity and professionalism on their charts. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS LTL Long Trend Loca
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Close All Open Buy and Sell Orders Instantly MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Libraries
The   UZFX - Close All Open Buy & Sell Orders Instantly   script for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a powerful tool that enables traders to   immediately close all active market positions   with a single execution. This script is ideal for emergency trade management, helping traders quickly exit the market during high volatility, news events, or strategy adjustments. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Signals Pr
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Total TP SL and Timer Indicator MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
The UzFx-Total TP'SL & Timer-MT4 indicator is designed to provide real-time tracking of total   Take Profit (TP)   and   Stop Loss (SL)   values across all open and pending trades. Additionally, it includes a candle countdown timer to indicate the remaining time for the current candle to close. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS LTL Long Trend Locator Key Features: Automatically calcul
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Check Your EA Performance PRO indicator MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (1)
Indicators
Check Your EA Performance v1.0 -  Premium Institutional-Grade MT5 Analytics Dashboard > > > > > SEE THE TRUTH BEHIND YOUR EA PERFORMANCE < < < < < Turn Raw Trading History into a clear, decision-ready performance report. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS LTL Long Trend Locator Check Your EA Performance v1.0 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator built for traders who demand precisio
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Delete Only Pending Orders
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Libraries
The UZFX - Delete Only Pending Orders script for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a simple yet effective tool that automatically removes all pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) from the trading account. This script is ideal for traders who want to clear their pending orders instantly without affecting active market positions. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS LTL Long Tren
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Daily Trade Guard MT4 EA
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Experts
The UZFX Daily Trade Guard EA is a straight forward and powerful MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Account and Risk Management tool designed to protect your trading account by monitoring daily profit and loss limits. Created by (UZFX LABS), a trusted forex expert, this Expert Advisor (EA) does not open trades but focuses on enforcing your risk management rules to stop trading when limits are reached. It helps traders of all levels manage funds professionally, ensuring discipline and safety in trading. If you a
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Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Libraries
The   UZFX - Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart Instantly   is a simple yet powerful MetaTrader 4 (MT4) script designed to instantly remove all drawing objects from the active chart. This script is useful for traders who need to quickly clear their charts from technical analysis drawings, trend lines, Fibonacci tools, text labels, and other objects without manually deleting them one by one. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5
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Enhanced Live Trades and History Visualizer MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
Live Trades and History Visualizer is a powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders track their open and closed positions with crystal-clear visual cues. Whether you're monitoring live trades or analyzing past performance, this tool provides intuitive, customizable displays of entry/exit points, profit/loss, and trade statistics—directly on your chart. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Sign
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Professional Trader Panel PTP Indicator MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
UZFX Professional Trader Panel v1.0 – Your Complete Trade Monitoring Solution Stop juggling between multiple charts and terminal tabs. Get a complete bird's-eye view of your entire trading portfolio in one elegant, real-time dashboard.  Transform your chart into a professional trading command center. Monitor all open positions, account health, and floating P&L at a single glance. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalpi
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CCCC Capital Control Command Center Panel UZFX
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Utilities
The   UZFX Capital Control Command Center Panel v1.1   is a comprehensive trading management and risk control panel designed for serious forex traders who demand complete oversight of their trading operations. This all-in-one solution transforms your MetaTrader 5 platform into a professional command center with real-time monitoring, advanced position management, and automated drawdown protection. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5
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Delete Only Pending Orders Script MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Libraries
The   UZFX - Delete Only Pending Orders   script for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a simple yet effective tool that automatically removes all   pending orders   (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) from the trading account. This script is ideal for traders who want to clear their pending orders instantly without affecting active market positions. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS LTL L
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UZFX All Trades and Pending Orders Monitor
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
UZFX All Running Trades & Pending Orders Monitor v1.0 Transform your MetaTrader 5 trading experience with a modern, ultra-fast, and fully customizable professional dashboard designed for serious traders. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS LTL Long Trend Locator The UZFX All Running Trades & Pending Orders Monitor gives you a complete real-time overview of all active trades and pending
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Local Currency Converter Indicator MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
The UzFx-Local Currency Converter-MT5 is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator designed for traders who want to track their floating and daily profit & loss (P&L) in both USD and their local currency. This tool provides real-time conversion using a user-defined exchange rate, helping traders visualize their trading performance more effectively. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS LTL Long
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Local Currency Converter Indicator MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
The UzFx-Local Currency Converter-MT4 is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator designed for traders who want to track their floating and daily profit & loss (P&L) in both USD and their local currency. This tool provides real-time conversion using a user-defined exchange rate, helping traders visualize their trading performance more effectively. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS LTL Long
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Funding Pips Account Saver
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
The Ultimate Rule Protection Dashboard for FundingPips Traders Never Fail Another FundingPips Challenge Because of Rule Violations Most traders don't lose FundingPips challenges because they can't trade. They fail because they accidentally violate one of the firm's rules. A single mistake... One oversized loss... One overlooked drawdown... ...and weeks of hard work can disappear instantly. UZFX FundingPips Guardian PRO was created to solve exactly that problem. This intelligent MT5 dashboard con
The5ers Account Saver
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
UZFX The5ers Guardian PRO – The Ultimate Challenge Protection Dashboard for MT5 Pass your The5ers Challenge with confidence using the most advanced account monitoring dashboard designed specifically for The5ers traders . UZFX The5ers Guardian PRO is a professional MT5 indicator that continuously monitors your trading account, calculates every important The5ers challenge rule in real time, and alerts you before you accidentally violate drawdown limits or challenge requirements. Unlike Expert Advi
Goat Funded Trader GFT Pro
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
The Ultimate Challenge Protection Dashboard for Goat Funded Trader (MT5) Pass your Goat Funded Trader (GFT) challenge with confidence using a professional MT5 dashboard designed specifically to help traders stay within the firm's trading rules. UZFX Goat Funded Trader Guardian PRO is an advanced account monitoring indicator that continuously tracks your account statistics, calculates challenge rules in real time, and warns you before you violate important risk limits. It is designed exclusively
Fxify Funded Account Protector
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
The Ultimate FXIFY Challenge Protection Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 Trade with Confidence. Stay Within the Rules. Pass Your FXIFY Challenge. Passing an FXIFY challenge requires more than profitable trading—it requires strict compliance with the firm's risk management rules. Many traders lose their funded opportunity not because of poor market analysis, but because they accidentally violate daily drawdown, maximum drawdown, or other account restrictions. UZFX FXIFY Guardian PRO is a professional M
F T M O Funded Account Saver
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
UZFX FTMO Guardian PRO is a professional MetaTrader 5 account monitoring indicator designed to help traders safely complete FTMO Challenges and manage funded accounts with confidence. Unlike Expert Advisors, this tool does not execute, modify, or close trades . It works as a real-time trading assistant that continuously monitors your account and calculates every important FTMO rule while you trade manually. The dashboard displays all critical account statistics in one place, including Balance, E
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