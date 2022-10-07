Set Stop Loss to Breakeven Instantly MT4
- Libraries
- Muhammad Usman Siddique
- Version: 1.0
The UZFX™ - Set Stop Loss to Breakeven Instantly script for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a powerful tool that allows traders to quickly move the stop loss of all open positions to their entry price, securing risk-free trades. This script is particularly useful for managing active trades efficiently, ensuring that once a position moves favorably, the trader is protected from potential losses.
Features:
- Automatically sets the Stop Loss of all open positions to breakeven (entry price).
- Enhances risk management by securing profits and minimizing potential losses.
Usage:
- Attach the script to the chart; it will automatically adjust all open positions.
- If a position’s Stop Loss is already at breakeven, it will be skipped.
Note:
- This script only modifies existing trades; it does not place new orders.
- It applies to all open positions, regardless of the symbol.
- Ensure the broker allows stop loss modifications at the exact entry price.