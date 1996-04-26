Binary Fx System

This tool was developed and designed for binary options trading It has been noticed that it can also be used in stock markets and forex. There are 2 options for trading binary options using this indicator Option 1 We open a deal on the next candle after a signal for one cut of the current period Buy or Sell depending on the signal The blue up arrow is Buy The red down arrow is Sell / We enter only on the first signal on the next candle and ignore the rest / Option 2 We enter on a signal for the next candle for each signal for Buy or Sell "You can use martingale, basically more than 4-5 knees of martingale does not reach" The subtlety of this method is that

If we missed one signal (entry or we do not have time to enter because the previous deal is still open, we skip this signal and the next one, too, so as not to get on the steps), the martingale can not be used! For stock markets Option 1 We enter on the first signal on the next candle and exit the deal on the opposite signal or take profit.

Option 2 We enter on the first three signals That is, we open 3 orders at each signal (on the first thre on the next candle, we close the deal at the take profit or the opposite signal, the stop loss is set at the beginning of the signal arrow, and the stop loss of the two previous orders is dragged to the stop loss of the third order, so we put 2 deals out of three in breakeven and secure our losses in case of price reversal in the opposite direction..

(You can use Bollinger bands to filter out false signals)

