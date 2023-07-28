Win rate signal Ichimoku Cloud

■ Indicator equipped with a win rate calculation system

[Indicator Features]

This indicator allows for intuitive and easy confirmation of regular technical analysis through sign signals.

Moreover, it can check the appropriateness of the current parameters by verifying the win rate and includes an automatic win rate determination system that refrains from generating signals when the win rate is low.

This reduces unnecessary entries and enables trading only during periods of high win rates.





[Important Notes]

・It does not repaint. It can be used on timeframes ranging from 1 minute to weekly.

・There are no currency restrictions. It can be used with all currency pairs.

・It can calculate the win rate.

・Signals are generated only when the predefined win rate is met or exceeded.

・Designed for reduced load! Suitable for long-term use and simultaneous use with 9 currency pairs.

・As it is a well-known indicator, you can study while observing the signals.

・Debugging is done (verified by a debugger for any issues).





[Explanation of Ichimoku Arrow Signals]

The Ichimoku arrow signal indicator is an extremely useful tool for traders. It measures market trend conditions and strength, aiding in the identification of entry and exit points.





[Indicators]

Combines five indicators: Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Chikou Span, Senkou Span A, and Senkou Span B.

This allows for the measurement of market trend conditions and strength, providing insights into entry points.





[Advantages]

・Displays arrow signals when breaking through Leading Span 1 and Leading Span, indicating important signals.

・Comprehensively grasps market trends, making future predictions easier.





[Considerations]

・Might be challenging for beginners, but the signals provide reassurance.

・The timing of signals might be delayed, resulting in slower confirmation of trend reversal points.





By mastering this advanced trading tool, traders can respond quickly to market fluctuations and achieve profitable trades.

Aim to trade like a professional trader and elevate your trading experience to a new level!