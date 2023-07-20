Swing X Black

  • Indicators
  • Ramzi Abuwarda
    Ramzi Abuwarda

    Ramzi Abuwarda

    • programmer and developer at  programming in William Company
    • Israel
    • 1822
    Meet William , a highly skilled EA and indicator programmer for MT4 and MT5, as well as a professional trading tools developer tools in Binary options and forex. With a deep understanding of the financial markets and exceptional programming expertise, William develops robust algorithms and
  • Version: 2.0
  • Activations: 5
SWING X Black stands as a revolutionary MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator, meticulously crafted to cater to both manual and automatic trading in the realms of Binary Options and Forex. Its unparalleled accuracy, coupled with its adaptability to various timeframes, makes it a powerful tool for traders seeking to maximize their profits. SWING X Black is optimized for the 15-minute timeframe, ideal for swift decision-making and ensuring swift trading executions. Additionally, it empowers traders with the option to utilize Martingale strategies on subsequent signals, enhancing risk management while venturing into the dynamic world of financial markets.

Key Features:

1. Binary Options and Forex Compatibility:
SWING X Black harmoniously bridges the gap between Binary Options and Forex trading, offering traders the versatility to leverage its potent insights across both markets. This cross-compatibility ensures that traders can make well-informed decisions regardless of their preferred trading style, amplifying their chances of success.

2. Precise Signal Generation:
The core strength of SWING X Black lies in its impeccable signal generation capabilities. Powered by advanced algorithms, the indicator accurately identifies potential trend reversals, consolidations, and breakouts, providing traders with clear-cut entry and exit points. This precision arms traders with a significant edge in capturing profitable opportunities with minimal risk.

3. Optimal Timeframes:
Designed with a keen understanding of the fast-paced trading environment, SWING X Black shines brightest on the 15-minute timeframe. Within this condensed window, traders can swiftly analyze market movements, enabling timely responses to changing market conditions. The 15-minute expiry time aligns with this timeframe, ensuring traders can capitalize on trends while managing risk effectively.

4. Automation-Ready:
SWING X Black seamlessly adapts to automated trading strategies, allowing traders to harness the power of algorithmic trading. By configuring the indicator with an automated trading system, traders can execute orders with remarkable speed and precision, eliminating human emotions and potential trading biases.

5. Martingale Compatibility:
For traders who embrace the Martingale approach to risk management, SWING X Black proves to be an invaluable asset. By incorporating the Martingale strategy on subsequent signals, traders can increase their trade size strategically, effectively mitigating risks associated with initial losses and maximizing profit potential.

6. Elevated Forex Trading:
The SWING X Black indicator transcends its application in Binary Options and emerges as a reliable tool for Forex trading on higher timeframes. Its robust algorithm adapts seamlessly to longer timeframes, empowering traders with enhanced insights into larger market trends, ensuring confident trading decisions.

SWING X Black emerges as a game-changer in the world of trading, empowering traders with its precise signal generation, versatility in timeframes, and compatibility with both Binary Options and Forex markets. Whether traders opt for manual decision-making or automated strategies, SWING X Black caters to their preferences, offering a competitive edge and increased profitability. Embrace the power of SWING X Black, and embark on a journey of trading success, unlocking the potential of financial markets with confidence and precision.
Recommended products
RVI Arrows
Anton Iudakov
Indicators
The indicator displays signals on the chart of the classic RVI indicator with an alert. The indicator signals after confirmation of the strategy at the opening of a new bar. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA In the settings, you can select the following strategies: The main line crosses the signal line The main line crosses the zero level In the settings, you can change the period of the classic RVI indicator. I also recommend to look at my other developments in the market: ht
FREE
Binary FX Ideal
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (1)
Indicators
great tool for any trader for both Forex and binary options suitable for any trader no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience The tool combines 5 indicators and 3 proprietary strategies works great during flats and trends It indicates a trend reversal at its very beginning, it works well with the trend Trading Recommendations The signal is formulated on the current candle You should enter the trade at the next Possible recount (rare)
Channel Scalper Pro
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
The Channel Scalper Pro Indicator is a highly efficient tool for market analysis based on price channels and signal arrows. This indicator is designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It utilizes a combination of channels and visual signals to provide fairly accurate entry and exit points in the market. Below is a detailed description of the indicator, its functionalities, and usage strategies. Technical Description Channels: The channels presented by the indicator display the upper and lowe
FREE
BOA Ice Signals Indicator MT4 FREE
Eugene Kendrick
Indicators
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) ICE Signals Indicator provides signals based on gkNextLevel Binary Options Strategy.  Indicators: 2 Bollinger Bands & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .   All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen
FREE
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Strategy for Binary Options Galaxy
Ivan Frolov
Indicators
This is a ready-made strategy for binary options! Support/resistance levels are used to form a signal, while a number of built-in indicators are applied to sort out incoming signals. An arrow appears during a signal formation. If the signal is active, then the arrow remains after the close of the bar; if the signal is not strong enough, the arrow disappears. With a small number of signals and a small trading time, you will not need to sit all day at the computer, especially since you can enable
Consolidation Zone
Suvashish Halder
5 (6)
Indicators
Consolidation Zone Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118748 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1. Consolidation Detecti
FREE
BOA Burn Signals Indicator MT4
Eugene Kendrick
Indicators
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BURN Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: MACD & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and hea
Binary Option Fire
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
This indicator is designed for scalping in the Forex market and trading binary options. A signal appears at the opening of a new candle. Usage Recommendations: For Binary Options: It is recommended to open trades when a signal appears on the first candle. A buy signal appears when the blue X replaces the red one, while a sell signal occurs when the red X replaces the blue one, as shown in the screenshots. For the Forex Market: Enter a trade when a signal appears as described above. It is advisa
FREE
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
PutCall Sniper Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
New to Binary Options Trading? You are not able to win while trading binary options? Need help with your trading? You have come to the right place! This indicator provides Put (SELL) and Call (BUY) signals for binary options on the M1-M15 timeframes. Advantages Ability to easily recognize impulsive moves. Effective and flexible combination to different trading strategies. Advanced statistics calculation following the entry point. Signals strictly on the close of a bar. Works in all symbols and
Binary sixty scalping
Roman Lomaev
4 (3)
Indicators
Binary Sixty Scalping – Indicator for Binary Options on MT4 Binary Sixty Scalping is an indicator for the MT4 platform, designed specifically for binary options trading. It can work on any timeframe, but for higher accuracy, it is recommended to use M5 or higher. The indicator is compatible with all currency pairs, making it adaptable to various markets. Key Features: Default expiration – 1 candle , adjustable in the settings; Trend-based trading : The indicator analyzes the trend direction, id
Binary cucle 6
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
The Binary Cucle 6 indicator is a powerful oscillator for binary options trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is designed to work on timeframes from M5 and higher, and can also be used on any currency pair. The Binary Cucle 6 indicator provides accurate signals for entering a trade in the form of blue and red arrows that appear on the chart before the current candle closes. This allows traders to make quick and informed decisions about entering a trade. It is important to note that signal
Aspara111
Gesang Pangestu
Indicators
This indicator allows you to trade binary options and specially programmed to get the momentum to follow the trend that is happening in the live market. This indicator is based on trend strength, price correction and advanced technical analysis,this is 100% NO REPAINT. This indicators specifically for manual trading, I suggest using a platform that uses an expiration time    Timeframe : M1 or M5 Expired Time : 1 Candle Pair   : Any ( even better in the CAD market ) Time Session : Europe and NewY
BinaryPin
Andrey Spiridonov
3.67 (3)
Indicators
BinaryPin is an indicator developed and adapted specifically for trading short-term binary options. The indicator's algorithm, before issuing the signal, analyzes many factors, such as market volatility, searches for the PinBar pattern, calculates the probability of success when making a deal. The indicator is set in the usual way. The indicator itself consists of an information window where the name of the trading instrument is displayed, the probability of making a successful transaction, the
FREE
A Boss Stats
Anthonius Soruh
Indicators
Hi Trader, We are strategy development for Binary and Forex tools, our product have success for binary trading 1 min - 2 min experation. At the moment I build indicator for trading all day, not like Bonosu series with specific time. We launch A-Boss Stats Indicator for trading 1 minute to 5 minutes experation is mean can trade from 1 minutes - 5 minutes. Specification of A Boss Stats trading binary option: Work with all MT4 broker. Chart Time Frame M1 only, can use M5 Experation time for contact
Energy Signal
Pavlo Stoliar
Indicators
a tool for working with binary options well identifies the trend and possible market reversals can be used for forex scalping it works very well on binary options if used with oblique levels or wave analysis, it will be a good assistant in determining the entry point recommended expiration time from 1-15 depending on the selected timeframe the next update will add the ability to customize the tool.
Binary Fx System
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
This tool was developed and designed for binary options trading It has been noticed that it can also be used in stock markets and forex. There are 2 options for trading binary options using this indicator Option 1 We open a deal on the next candle after a signal for one cut of the current period Buy or Sell depending on the signal The blue up arrow is Buy The red down arrow is Sell / We enter only on the first signal on the next candle and ignore the rest / Option 2 We enter on a signal for the
Quantum Frequency Indicator
Ashraful Alam
Indicators
Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) The World’s First Universal Market Frequency Analyzer for MT4 Trade Forex, Crypto, and Stocks With Up To 98% Accuracy Discover the Indicator That Decodes the Hidden Frequency of the Market After 14 years of research into market vibration and frequency science, a revolutionary breakthrough has arrived. The Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) reads the internal frequency of any financial market and generates ultra-precise Buy & Sell signals—before major moves
AI Scalper
AHMED ZABIR SAZOL
Experts
This EA works based on HFT (high-frequency trading) algorithm and mini bar height. it open trades when bar height meets some indicators mathematical confirmation and utilizes a strategy rooted in precise mathematical calculations, It is a fully automated pullback trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular pullback currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in an
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicators
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Quantum Smart Signals
Shaaban Riad
Indicators
Quantum Falcon Signal Free is a smart visual trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for Forex and Gold traders. The indicator combines: • Trend analysis • RSI momentum confirmation • MACD momentum filtering • ATR volatility filtering • Higher timeframe confirmation • Smart exit signal detection Main Features: • Smart Buy and Sell signals • Exit Buy / Exit Sell alerts • Real-time dashboard on chart • Professional candle arrows • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation • ATR market volatility filt
FREE
Market Insider
Lachezar Krastev
4 (7)
Indicators
Market Insider is an excellent indicator for scalping the trend and also trading market breakouts and reversals. It is based on a ATR measured volatility channel and the CCI indicator. The green trend line and green bars indicates an uptrend and the red trend line and red bars indicates a downtrend. An intensive price breakout of some of the trend lines indicates a market breakout and a potential new opposite trend. In choppy-range behaving market and in low liquidity conditions the breakout sig
FREE
Full STO
Roman Smoroda
Indicators
Full STO indicator (includes all versions of three STO indicators: Premium, Gold, Silver) - STABLE TRADE OPTION is designed for automatic binary options trading.  READ CAREFULLY!!!!! IMPORTANT In one terminal create two templates with different expirations, a template for 18:01, 18:02 with expirations from 1 to 15 minutes and a template for 22:00 with expirations from 10 to 20 minutes. Winrate: 71% over the past 5 years Money management: 0.3% from the deposit This version of the indicator
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Smart FVG Indicator MT4   delivers professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection, monitoring, and alerting directly on your charts. It combines   ATR-based filtering   with structure-aware logic to remove noise, adapt to liquidity, and keep only the most relevant imbalances for precise decisions. Key Advantages Accurate FVG detection:   Identifies genuine inefficiencies, not just simple candle gaps. ATR-based precision:   Adaptive sensitivity filters out low-quality signals across markets and time
FREE
Binary Scalper 6
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
Binary Scalper 6 – A Powerful Binary Options Indicator for MT4 Binary Scalper 6 is an advanced trend analysis and binary options trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . Designed for traders of all experience levels, this indicator offers precise signals and detailed statistics to maximize trading efficiency. Key Features: Trend Detection Accurately identifies trending markets, providing traders with a clear direction for binary options trading. Support for Any Currency Pair The indicator works
Smart Reversal Signal
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (2)
Indicators
Smart Reversal Signal  is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. This indicator is designed for Forex and binary options trading. By purchasing this indicator, you will receive: Excellent indicator signals. Free product support. Regular updates. Various notification options: alert, push, emails. You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe. Indicator Parameters Perod - indicator calculat
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Scalping Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Green line, Overbought values: over Orange line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as wel
Binary has 6
Roman Lomaev
3 (1)
Indicators
Binary has 6 is an indicator for binary options trading in MT4 that works on any timeframe and with any currency pair. It can also be used for Forex trading. Key Features: Expiration: By default, set to 1 candle, but users can adjust it to a period from 1 to 3 candles in the settings. Trend-based trading: The indicator generates signals following the current trend. Signals: Before the current candle closes, an arrow (red or blue) appears on the chart as a signal for entry. These signals are avai
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
KuKl
IGOR KIRIANEN
Indicators
The indicator is built on a non-standard Zig Zag, it draws accumulations after which if the price leaves this zone and a test of this zone occurs, then a sound signal is given and an arrow appears - after the test candle closes.The indicator does not redraw its signals, it is very easy to use, there are only three settings 1- this is the zig zag parameter 2- this is the minimum price exit from the zone 3- this is the maximum price exit from the zone. The lower the parameter for Zig Zag, the more
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
Indicators
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend waves.
Breakout Arrows Mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
Indicators
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
Keypad support resistance logic 1
Olaniyi Ayeku
Indicators
TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase. Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help. Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions keypad support resistance logic 1  is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to
CountSig
Yin Zhou Luo
Indicators
一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
VTrende Pro mt4
Andrii Diachenko
3 (2)
Indicators
VTrende Pro MT4 - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro  MT4 is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 wave
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicators
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
THE GRAFF III
Charles Harper
Indicators
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
Trend Signal All Time Frame
I Nyoman Suryasa
Indicators
This indicator allows you to see the strength of the trend on all timeframes. It can be used for all currency pairs. The indicator can be displayed in the form of a column (from left to right): status buy / sell / strong buy / strong sell, strength of the trend in percentage, pips last candle, body candle now, remaining time, and the timeframe of M1 to MN. Information contained below (from left to right): total trend percent, sell percent, buy percent.
More from author
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Green Frog EA
Ramzi Abuwarda
Experts
Introducing the Green Frog EA: Your Ultimate Professional Expert Advisor In the world of forex trading, where the markets move swiftly and decisively, having a reliable ally by your side can make all the difference. Meet the Green Frog EA, the best professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed to empower traders with unparalleled accuracy and efficiency. The Green Frog EA is a testament to cutting-edge technological advancements combined with years of expertise in the forex industry. Developed by
WR Clock Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Are you tired of using unreliable binary options indicators that give false signals, leading to losses and frustration? Look no further than the CLOCK INDICATOR – the best binary options indicator available for the MT4 trading platform! With its advanced algorithm and powerful technical analysis tools, the CLOCK INDICATOR is the ultimate trading tool for both novice and experienced traders alike. It accurately predicts market trends and identifies profitable trading opportunities, helping you to
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
Magic Scalper EA
Ramzi Abuwarda
Experts
Introducing SCALPER EA, the groundbreaking Expert Advisor (EA) that has taken the forex trading world by storm. In the year 2023, SCALPER EA has emerged as the most profitable EA, revolutionizing the way traders approach the foreign exchange market. Designed to capitalize on short-term market fluctuations, SCALPER EA employs advanced algorithms and cutting-edge technology to identify high-probability trading opportunities with lightning-fast precision. Its remarkable performance has earned it a
Miraculous Forex Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the Miraculous Forex Indicator: Unleash the Power of Precision Trading Are you tired of searching for the perfect forex indicator that truly delivers exceptional results across all time frames? Look no further! The Miraculous Forex Indicator has arrived to revolutionize your trading experience and propel your profits to new heights. Built upon a foundation of cutting-edge technology and years of meticulous development, the Miraculous Forex Indicator stands as the pinnacle of stren
Eagle Eye Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Unleash the Power of Profitable Binary Option Trading with the "Eagle Eye Indicator" for MT4 Prepare to embark on a game-changing journey in the realm of binary option trading with the awe-inspiring "Eagle Eye Indicator" for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). This revolutionary tool is poised to revolutionize your trading experience, infusing it with laser-focused precision and unrivaled profitability. Step into a world where the boundaries of potential are shattered and profits are maximized, thanks to the
Market Secret
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
In the world of binary options trading, where precise market analysis and strategic decision-making are paramount, the quest for an exceptional trading indicator that can unlock profitable opportunities is never-ending. Enter the Secret Indicator – a remarkable MT4 binary option trading tool that has earned its reputation as the best and strongest in its class. The Secret Indicator is the result of years of meticulous research, development, and testing by a team of seasoned traders and expe
Binary Smart System
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
**Introducing the Binary Smart System: Your Ultimate Trading Companion** The Binary Smart System is not just an indicator; it's a sophisticated trading tool meticulously designed to empower traders with pinpoint accuracy and timely signals across various markets. Built on a foundation of cutting-edge algorithms and an exhaustive collection of technical indicators, this system is your key to unlocking trading success. **Indicator Components:** 1. **Moving Average Percentage (MAP):** This comp
BBB Black Blue Binary Option
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introduction: In the fast-paced world of binary options and forex trading, having the right tools and strategies at your disposal can make all the difference between success and failure. One such tool is the BBB Black Blue Binary Option Indicator System, a revolutionary approach to trading that leverages a combination of chart patterns, moving averages, and trading volume to help traders make informed decisions. In this comprehensive guide, we will delve into the intricacies of the BBB system, e
Binary Trading Metro Station
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
"Metro Station": Your Route to Successful Automated Trading With "Metro Station," an avant-garde MT4 automatic trading signal that operates at the nexus of cutting-edge methods and clever algorithms, you may enter the realm of precision trading. Metro Station uses the strength of Moving Averages (MA), Relative Strength Index (RSI), Stochastic Oscillator, Momentum, and Average Directional Index (ADX) crossovers to generate well-informed trading signals. It is designed to cater to both novice tr
Non Repainting XY Trend
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Title: Unveiling the Non-Repainting XY Trend Indicator: Your Ultimate Guide to Forex and Binary Options Success In the dynamic world of Forex and binary options trading, staying ahead of the curve is paramount. Traders are constantly on the lookout for tools that can provide them with a competitive edge, and one such powerful tool that has been making waves in the trading community is the "Non-Repainting XY Trend" indicator. The Non-Repainting XY Trend indicator is a revolutionary trading to
Binary Hacker Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
In the fast-paced world of financial markets, every second counts, and every decision can make or break a trade. Enter the Binary Hacker Indicator – a groundbreaking tool that is set to transform the way traders analyze price movements, one minute at a time. Unveiling Precision in Trading: The Binary Hacker Indicator is not your ordinary trading tool. It functions as a real-time analyzer, dissecting each minute on the chart to provide traders with invaluable insights. Unlike traditional indicato
Golden Sun 123 Trend Dashboard With Alert
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
**Title: Unveiling the GOLDEN SUN 123 TREND_Dashboard_With_Alert MT4 Indicator** In the ever-evolving world of financial markets, traders are constantly seeking tools that provide them with a competitive edge. Amidst this quest for precision and profitability, the GOLDEN SUN 123 TREND_Dashboard_With_Alert MT4 Indicator shines as a beacon of opportunity. This remarkable indicator, designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, encapsulates the essence of strategic trading with its trend-following capa
Elon Musk Brain EA
Ramzi Abuwarda
Experts
Introducing the Extraordinary Elon Musk Expert Advisor (EA) – a groundbreaking trading tool meticulously designed to revolutionize your investment journey. Crafted with utmost precision and powered by Elon Musk's ingenious strategies, this EA is a true game-changer in the world of automated trading. Are you ready to embark on a trading experience like no other? With the Elon Musk EA at your side, you'll unlock the power of MACD levels, MACD divergences, hidden MACD divergences, and the unparal
T Rex Monster EA
Ramzi Abuwarda
Experts
The T-REX_EA is a powerful and intelligent trading robot designed for MT4, utilizing a combination of cutting-edge strategies to deliver consistent profits. This Expert Advisor leverages advanced AI techniques alongside breakout strategies, candlestick patterns, volume profiles, and supply and demand regions to analyze market trends and optimize trade entries and exits. Key Features: Multi-Strategy Approach : The EA combines AI-based analysis with traditional breakout strategies and candlestick
AI Trading System
Ramzi Abuwarda
Experts
**AI TRADING SYSTEM for MT4 – Your Ultimate AI-Powered Profit Machine!** Unlock the future of trading with the **AI TRADING SYSTEM**, a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) that uses powerful AI-driven strategies to maximize profits across all currency pairs. While it's designed for versatility, it delivers **exceptional performance on major pairs** like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY, helping you stay ahead of the market. With **two distinct trading modes**, the AI TRADING SYSTEM adapts to your t
Binary Smart Eye
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Binary Smart Eye is a professional MT4 trading indicator designed to deliver clear and high-probability trading signals for both Binary Options and Forex markets , operating smoothly across all timeframes from M1 to W1 . It is built on a proprietary smart-trading logic that combines dynamic trend levels, an adaptive intelligent moving average, and optimized trading periods to detect strong market opportunities with improved accuracy. Unlike traditional indicators that rely on fixed or lagging pa
Miraculous Binary and Forex Indicator v3
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator Binary & Forex v3 StrategySafe Miraculous Indicator Binary & Forex v3 StrategySafe is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who want clear signals, powerful confirmation tools, and a structured way to analyze both Binary and Forex markets. This version brings a stronger trading experience with advanced dashboards, GANN Law analysis, Square of 9 levels, angle confirmation, and a clean StrategySafe approach that helps traders filter stronger setups instead of e
Traffic Signal
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the revolutionary MT5 indicator, Traffic Signal - your ultimate gateway to the world of successful trading! Designed with precision and expertise, Traffic Signal operates on a special strategy that harnesses the power of advanced technical indicators - RSI, Stochastics, CCI, and Trends - across all time frames. Brace yourself for an extraordinary trading experience as this cutting-edge indicator offers you the most accurate signals for entry, enabling you to navigate the markets wit
Forex RoadMap
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing ROADMAP: Your Ultimate MT5 Forex Indicator for Perfect Trade Execution! Are you tired of the constant uncertainty and guesswork in the Forex market? Do you find it challenging to identify the ideal entry points, buy and sell zones, or set accurate stop loss and take profit levels? Look no further, because ROADMAP, a groundbreaking MT5 Forex Indicator, is here to revolutionize your trading strategy. Designed with a special strategy in mind, ROADMAP empowers you with invaluable insi
The Magician Matrix
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
What is Currency Magician Matrix indicator? A currency Magician Matrix indicator is a graphical tool that shows the strength of a currency. Common indicators usually show the strength of a currency in relation to another currency, however, with some calculations it is possible to find the absolute strength of each individual currency. Therefore, a currency Magician Matrix indicator (or meter) is a tool that tries to express the absolute strength of a currency, so that you can compare this stre
Darwin Assistant
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the revolutionary MT5 indicator, DARWIN Assistant   - your ultimate gateway to the world of successful trading! Designed with precision and expertise, DARWIN Assistant     operates on a special strategy that harnesses the power of advanced technical indicators - RSI, Stochastics, CCI, and Trends - across all time frames. Brace yourself for an extraordinary trading experience as this cutting-edge indicator offers you the most accurate signals for entry, enabling you to navigate the m
Only Gold XAU
Ramzi Abuwarda
Experts
ONLY GOLD EA Expert is a high-performance Gold EA (XAUUSD EA) designed to deliver precise and automated trading on MetaTrader 4. Unlike generic Forex robots, this automated trading system focuses exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD), one of the most liquid and volatile assets in the Forex market, allowing for cleaner signals, better timing, and more efficient execution. This MT4 Expert Advisor is built for traders who want consistency, simplicity, and performance. By removing emotional decision-making a
Auricore Gold MT5
Ramzi Abuwarda
Experts
AURICORE MT5 — Precision Gold Recovery Engine AURICORE MT5 is a dedicated Gold Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe . It uses Powered AI EMA and RSI entry filtering, recovery-grid trade management, optional ATR-based grid spacing, basket profit targeting, and equity protection tools to help you navigate Gold’s volatility with a structured, rules-based approach. Core Trading Logic AURICORE follows the prevailing trend using Powered AI  EMA and confirms momentum with RS
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review