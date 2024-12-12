SemisScalpel

The SemiScalpel Expert Advisor is a semi-scalping system which analyzes the market using an oscillator. During tests use the "Every tick" mode.

The expert works only with accounts like "Netting"

Adjust StopLoss, TakeProfit, TrailingStart, TrailingBreakeven and TrailingStop to set the system operation mode: scalping or standard. Simple overbought/oversold levels are used. You can use one of the indicators (select the value of the Signal parameter):

  • RSI
  • CCI
  • WPR
  • DEM
  • MOM
  • RVI
  • ATR
Test it only on all ticks. It does not use aggressive trading without martingale (if LotExponent = 1.0).

It is enough to optimize SemiScalpel once for a month, for example. After that SemiScalpel shows excellent results on the forward period. You can see it on the screenshots. There are several parameters to optimize. You should optimize the indicator and the stop levels. Please use the M1 timeframe. This Expert Advisor is intended for trading EURUSD, however it can run on other currency pairs with proper parameters. For EURUSD RSI can be used, however different indicators can be used for different currency pairs. It is important to perform cyclic check on the forward-period. Better test with the broker who provide five-digit quotes, and even better on the MetaQuotes-Demo server. The EA automatically determines the number of decimal places in quotes and gives good results on forward-periods.

Optimize on all ticks for 1 month and conduct forward tests for a 1-month period. After that once again backtest it on a six months' period. As a rule, you will get a positive result. This is an additional factor of proper operation. Such a setup will be suitable for operation. For example, for EURUSD with RSI indicator, the EA works well on the 3-4 year history! This is with a 1-month optimization.

The Parameters of SemiScalpel:

  • Risk - sets the lot size depending on the deposit size.
  • Deviation - maximum price deviation.
  • Sleeps - sleep time.
  • Magic - the magic number.
  • StopLoss – the stop loss level.
  • TakeProfit - the take profit level.
  • TrailingStart - start of trailing.
  • TrailingStop - the number of points to trail.
  • TrailingBreakeven - breakeven level if necessary.
  • Signal - a signal indicator.
  • Inversion - signal inversion.
  • SignalBar - the number of a signal bar.
  • CrossBars - level cross line.
  • StartIner - inertia of the entry signal.
  • FinalIner - inertia of the exit.
  • PeriodSignal - signal period.
  • PeriodSignalAddOrder - maximum period till the next order (if allowed).
  • LimitTrades - limit of orders [1/10].
  • LotExponent - Exponent (if above 1.0, martingale mode will be considered).
  • LevelMin - normalized levels for all indicators [10\2\250].
  • LevelMax - normalized levels for all indicators [10\2\250].
  • Length - indicator period [14\3\34].
  • AppliedPrice - the type of price used.


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Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide LIMITED PRICE — $400 Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading https://www.
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The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
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XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.34 (113)
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Indicator of divergences. It can help you identify the flat and trend areas. It can be applied as a trading filter. It has only one parameter - Period . The indicator does not show entry points, but only visualizes the information. Keep in mind that the approach to trading should be comprehensive, additional information is required for entering the market. Parameters Period - period of the indicator.
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IdeaIlan expert system applies IdeaTrend indicator. The EA applies the martingale principle. The EA allows trading in two directions simultaneously. It also has a full set of tools allowing the EA to follow a trend and add to a position if the trend moves in unfavorable direction. The EA correctly handles errors and reliably works with a deposit of 10 000 USD and higher. M5 and higher timeframes are supported. Stop levels and trailing stop are applied. Parameters Magic - magic number; Requotes
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PowerFlash - Советник реализует известную торговую стратегию на основе сетки. Это автоматическая торговая система. Вся работа автоматизирована. Бот использует минимум настроек.  Бот работает следующим образом. Выставляется, одновременно, сетка отложенных ордеров в обе стороны от текущей цены на дистанции, указанной пользователем. Размер сетки регулируется от 1 до 100. После чего, куда бы ни пошел рынок, отложенные ордера будут переходить в рыночные. Если рыночные ордера зайдут в общий профит, то
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Experts
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Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
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Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
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Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
A trend indicator that shows the direction of pivot points. It can be used with an optimal risk to reward ratio. The probability of a success trend is very high. The indicator uses arrows to show favorable time to enter the market and market entry directions. Uses only one adjustable parameter (a value from 1 to 3). Take profit is much larger than stop loss! The indicator works on all currency pairs and time frames.
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The  WiseBW  indicator simplifies decision making by recognizing turns using the built-in algorithm, and then confirms signals at support / resistance levels. Thus, the indicator tracks the market trend with unsurpassed reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator can be used both for pipsing at small periods, and for long-term trading. Options: updown  - offset pips for indentation of icons; back  - how many bars to take into account; CountBa
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ComplexPulse
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
ComplexPulse - pulse indicator or signal. Sensitive and responsive to price movements. The indicator shows the interdependence of various currency pairs, namely: USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY. Currencies are measured in relative units, so in each unit of time the sum of all currencies will be equal to zero. Hence, one of the main elements of cluster indicators is the zero line, or the balance line (zero line). If a currency is below the balance line, then it is said that the currency is oversold rela
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Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Индикатор RegressionXP рассчитывает два типа регрессии и вычисляет среднеквадратичную девиацию цены на данном диапазоне. Важна прямая золотая линия (регрессия первой степени), показывающая направление и состояние текущего тренда на выбранном таймфрейме. Чем больше угол с горизонталью, тем сильнее тренд. Таким образом, мы имеем возможность делать выводы относительно состояния валютной пары по текущему расположению цены относительно линии регрессии. На расстоянии от золотой линии проходят параллел
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