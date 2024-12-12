SemisScalpel

The SemiScalpel Expert Advisor is a semi-scalping system which analyzes the market using an oscillator. During tests use the "Every tick" mode.

The expert works only with accounts like "Netting"

Adjust StopLoss, TakeProfit, TrailingStart, TrailingBreakeven and TrailingStop to set the system operation mode: scalping or standard. Simple overbought/oversold levels are used. You can use one of the indicators (select the value of the Signal parameter):

RSI

CCI

WPR

DEM

MOM

RVI

ATR

Test it only on all ticks. It does not use aggressive trading without martingale (if LotExponent = 1.0).

It is enough to optimize SemiScalpel once for a month, for example. After that SemiScalpel shows excellent results on the forward period. You can see it on the screenshots. There are several parameters to optimize. You should optimize the indicator and the stop levels. Please use the M1 timeframe. This Expert Advisor is intended for trading EURUSD, however it can run on other currency pairs with proper parameters. For EURUSD RSI can be used, however different indicators can be used for different currency pairs. It is important to perform cyclic check on the forward-period. Better test with the broker who provide five-digit quotes, and even better on the MetaQuotes-Demo server. The EA automatically determines the number of decimal places in quotes and gives good results on forward-periods.

Optimize on all ticks for 1 month and conduct forward tests for a 1-month period. After that once again backtest it on a six months' period. As a rule, you will get a positive result. This is an additional factor of proper operation. Such a setup will be suitable for operation. For example, for EURUSD with RSI indicator, the EA works well on the 3-4 year history! This is with a 1-month optimization.

The Parameters of SemiScalpel:

Risk - sets the lot size depending on the deposit size.

- sets the lot size depending on the deposit size. Deviation - maximum price deviation.

- maximum price deviation. Sleeps - sleep time.

- sleep time. Magic - the magic number.

- the magic number. StopLoss – the stop loss level.

– the stop loss level. TakeProfit - the take profit level.

- the take profit level. TrailingStart - start of trailing.

- start of trailing. TrailingStop - the number of points to trail.

- the number of points to trail. TrailingBreakeven - breakeven level if necessary.

- breakeven level if necessary. Signal - a signal indicator.

- a signal indicator. Inversion - signal inversion.

- signal inversion. SignalBar - the number of a signal bar.

- the number of a signal bar. CrossBars - level cross line.

- level cross line. StartIner - inertia of the entry signal.

- inertia of the entry signal. FinalIner - inertia of the exit.

- inertia of the exit. PeriodSignal - signal period.

- signal period. PeriodSignalAddOrder - maximum period till the next order (if allowed).

- maximum period till the next order (if allowed). LimitTrades - limit of orders [1/10].

- limit of orders [1/10]. LotExponent - Exponent (if above 1.0, martingale mode will be considered).

- Exponent (if above 1.0, martingale mode will be considered). LevelMin - normalized levels for all indicators [10\2\250].

- normalized levels for all indicators [10\2\250]. LevelMax - normalized levels for all indicators [10\2\250].

- normalized levels for all indicators [10\2\250]. Length - indicator period [14\3\34].

- indicator period [14\3\34]. AppliedPrice - the type of price used.



