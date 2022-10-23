Azurite North Bot





The Azurita North bot it's the ultimate expert advisor. Robust and very customizable, it ensured consistent growth even during the worst case scenarios during the last 2 years.

If you are a data freak, check out the images attached and the youtube video.

This bot uses specific indicators and ADX, SMA with Heiken ashi candles strategies.

No martingale. All operations uses TP and SL.

Some key indicators.

Sharpe Ratio : 3.74

: 3.74 Profit factor: 2.06

2.06 Profitable positions (% total): 89.04%





Recommended settings

- Pair: EURUSD

- timeframe: 15 m

- min deposit : 1000€















































