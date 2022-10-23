Azurite North Bot


The Azurita North bot it's the ultimate expert advisor. Robust and very customizable, it ensured consistent growth even during the worst case scenarios during the last 2 years. 

If you are a data freak, check out the images attached and the youtube video.

This bot uses specific indicators and ADX, SMA with Heiken ashi candles strategies. 

No martingale. All operations uses TP and SL. 

Some key indicators.

  • Sharpe Ratio : 3.74
  • Profit factor: 2.06
  • Profitable positions (% total): 89.04%


Recommended settings 

- Pair:  EURUSD 

- timeframe: 15 m 

- min deposit : 1000€













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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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