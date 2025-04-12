Venom Us30 Scalp

5

Venom US30 Scalp — Pure Precision for US30 Trading

Venom US30 Scalp is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for US30 (Dow Jones Index) on the H1 timeframe.

It runs on a proprietary mathematical engine — no indicators, no martingale, no grid — just clean, logic-based trading.

SIGNALhttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339304

Next price in 24h: $399 and rising. Future pricing will reflect its true market value. Next price 480$

Default settings can be used for US30 with Take Profit = 50 and Stop Loss = 100. However, due to current market conditions, you may also use TP = 43 and SL = 100 Both are acceptable

Core Features

  • Trend-following strategy with multi-layer confirmations

  • Default risk: 0.01 lot per $500 (adjustable)

  • Internal controls to reduce risk exposure

  • Simple plug-and-play setup, no optimization needed

System Requirements

  • Symbol: US30 (Dow Jones Index)

  • Timeframe:H1

  • Min Deposit: $500

  • Account Types: Any (ECN, Raw, Cent, etc.)

  • VPS: Recommended for 24/5 operation

  • Leverage: Any

  • Max Open Trades: 1

Setup in Minutes

  1. Open US30 chart on H1

  2. Attach the EA

  3. Choose lot sizing: Fixed or Growth

  4. Enable AutoTrading

  5. Let it run continuously (preferably on VPS)

Why Traders Choose Venom US30 Scalp

  • Based on pure mathematics — not signals or indicators

  • No flashy tricks, just smart trade logic

  • Free lifetime updates

  • MQL5-native support and active development

  • Compatible with any broker or account type

Need Help?

Reach out via MQL5 private message. We're always ready to assist.

Multi-language Support

Full translations available in:
Russian, Chinese, Spanish, French, Italian, German, Korean, and Turkish.

Venom US30 Scalp is for traders who prefer precision over noise.
We are committed to keeping it alive and evolving — as long as we exist.



Reviews 18
Sergey Porphiryev
1947
Sergey Porphiryev 2025.12.05 20:08 
 

Profits as stable as clockwork (2 months of trading experience)

Christian Wölk
45
Christian Wölk 2025.11.19 18:30 
 

This is a decent EA. It has a simple solid strategy and a winning edge in the recovery factor. The recovery factor can be risky in a situacion of multiple loosing days but it still has a risk sistem to cut the losses. This EA will NOT blow your account with default set files.

Correcttrader FONT
594
Correcttrader FONT 2025.07.16 08:09 
 

Well, this EA is working fine. Using it in a live environment. Hope it will continue the same way. It delivers, that is most important.

Update: EA is running now on three live accounts, and running in profit. Great EA. One trade a day, nice and easy, if taking the occasional loss, the system uses recovery trade to get that loss back. All within save parameters, no Grid of Martingale or even Hedge used for initial entry.

Update, one month later: seems working like expected! Steady profits trades once a day, very good EA if you asking me. I have changed the way (martignale x 1,5 instead of 2) recovery works, because if you have two or even three (unlikely) recovery’s in a row the lot’s are adding up.

Filter:
Reply to review