Venom US30 Scalp — Pure Precision for US30 Trading

Venom US30 Scalp is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for US30 (Dow Jones Index) on the H1 timeframe.

It runs on a proprietary mathematical engine — no indicators, no martingale, no grid — just clean, logic-based trading.

Next price in 24h: $399 and rising. Future pricing will reflect its true market value. Next price 480$

Default settings can be used for US30 with Take Profit = 50 and Stop Loss = 100. However, due to current market conditions, you may also use TP = 43 and SL = 100 Both are acceptable

Core Features

Trend-following strategy with multi-layer confirmations

Default risk: 0.01 lot per $500 (adjustable)

Internal controls to reduce risk exposure

Simple plug-and-play setup, no optimization needed

System Requirements

Symbol: US30 (Dow Jones Index)

Timeframe: H1

Min Deposit: $500

Account Types: Any (ECN, Raw, Cent, etc.)

VPS: Recommended for 24/5 operation

Leverage: Any

Max Open Trades: 1

Setup in Minutes

Open US30 chart on H1 Attach the EA Choose lot sizing: Fixed or Growth Enable AutoTrading Let it run continuously (preferably on VPS)

Why Traders Choose Venom US30 Scalp

Based on pure mathematics — not signals or indicators

No flashy tricks, just smart trade logic

Free lifetime updates

MQL5-native support and active development

Compatible with any broker or account type

Need Help?

Reach out via MQL5 private message. We're always ready to assist.

Multi-language Support

Full translations available in:

Russian, Chinese, Spanish, French, Italian, German, Korean, and Turkish.

Venom US30 Scalp is for traders who prefer precision over noise.

We are committed to keeping it alive and evolving — as long as we exist.







