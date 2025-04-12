Venom Us30 Scalp
- Experts
- Antoine Melhem
- Version: 1.9
- Updated: 22 May 2025
- Activations: 10
Venom US30 Scalp — Pure Precision for US30 Trading
Venom US30 Scalp is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for US30 (Dow Jones Index) on the H1 timeframe.
It runs on a proprietary mathematical engine — no indicators, no martingale, no grid — just clean, logic-based trading.
Default settings can be used for US30 with Take Profit = 50 and Stop Loss = 100. However, due to current market conditions, you may also use TP = 43 and SL = 100 Both are acceptable
Core Features
Trend-following strategy with multi-layer confirmations
Default risk: 0.01 lot per $500 (adjustable)
Internal controls to reduce risk exposure
Simple plug-and-play setup, no optimization needed
System Requirements
Symbol: US30 (Dow Jones Index)
Timeframe:H1
Min Deposit: $500
Account Types: Any (ECN, Raw, Cent, etc.)
VPS: Recommended for 24/5 operation
Leverage: Any
Max Open Trades: 1
Setup in Minutes
Open US30 chart on H1
Attach the EA
Choose lot sizing: Fixed or Growth
Enable AutoTrading
Let it run continuously (preferably on VPS)
Why Traders Choose Venom US30 Scalp
Based on pure mathematics — not signals or indicators
No flashy tricks, just smart trade logic
Free lifetime updates
MQL5-native support and active development
Compatible with any broker or account type
Need Help?
Reach out via MQL5 private message. We're always ready to assist.
Multi-language Support
Full translations available in:
Russian, Chinese, Spanish, French, Italian, German, Korean, and Turkish.
Venom US30 Scalp is for traders who prefer precision over noise.
We are committed to keeping it alive and evolving — as long as we exist.
Profits as stable as clockwork (2 months of trading experience)