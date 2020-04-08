Zig Zag Plus Arrows
- Indicators
- Vitalyi Belyh
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 10
Zig Zag Plus Arrows is a tool for trading and technical analysis on world markets.
Consists of a set of indicators that provide market analysis for making trading decisions.
Includes a trend determinant that provides trading work within the trend direction.
Based on trend arrows, sections of directions and reversal points are built using the Zig Zag algorithm, intuitively showing the future trend and upper / lower fractal peaks.
Arrows for additional entries, working as support and resistance levels within trend directions.
Indicator capabilities
The indicator does not repaint and does not lag.
Provides several types of alerts when the trend changes and additional signals.
Can be used on any financial instruments (Forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.)
The indicator can work on any time frames, including scalping on M1 and M5.
The indicator uses lightweight algorithms that do not load the processor, ensuring use in several windows.
Trend arrows appear at the close of the candle, additional signal arrows appear on the current candle.
Input parameters
- Trend arrow generation speed mode (5-15) - Changes the duration of the trend direction with the Zig Zag section.
- Arrow generation speed mode (1-3) - Changes the number of additional signal arrows.
- Thickness of trend arrows / Thickness of additional signal arrows - Adjusts the thickness of trend and signal arrows.
- Alerts play sound / Alerts display message / Alerts send notification / Send email - Use alerts when signal arrows appear for entries.
- Sound for trend arrows - Sound file for trend arrows.
- Sound for additional signal arrows - Sound file for additional signal arrows.