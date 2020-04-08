Zig Zag Plus Arrows is a tool for trading and technical analysis on world markets.

Consists of a set of indicators that provide market analysis for making trading decisions.

Includes a trend determinant that provides trading work within the trend direction.

Based on trend arrows, sections of directions and reversal points are built using the Zig Zag algorithm, intuitively showing the future trend and upper / lower fractal peaks.

Arrows for additional entries, working as support and resistance levels within trend directions.



Indicator capabilities

The indicator does not repaint and does not lag.

Provides several types of alerts when the trend changes and additional signals.

Can be used on any financial instruments (Forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.)

The indicator can work on any time frames, including scalping on M1 and M5.

The indicator uses lightweight algorithms that do not load the processor, ensuring use in several windows.

Trend arrows appear at the close of the candle, additional signal arrows appear on the current candle.



Input parameters



