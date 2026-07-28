Apex Market Structure

Promotional pricing: $100 until 31 August 2026. The price returns to $300 after that date.


APEX MARKET STRUCTURE ----> MT4


  See What the Market Is Really Doing. Watch the 3 Market Phases unfold live (Contraction, Expansion, Trend) and catch better entries

  at the early stage of the Trend Phase.


  Stop guessing. Start reading the market the way institutions and smart money do.

  

  Apex Market Structure for MT4 is a precision smart-money analysis tool that strips away the noise and reveals the true structure

  beneath every candle: liquidity, structure shifts, accumulation zones, and trend bias, all in one clean, professional overlay. Built

  for serious traders who are done with lagging indicators and ready to trade with clarity.


  Important: This indicator is designed to run on Heikin Ashi candles. Set your chart to Heikin Ashi before use to unlock its full

  power. The entire analysis is engineered around Heikin Ashi price flow, and this is where Apex Market Structure performs at its best.


  Why traders choose Apex Market Structure:


  Liquidity, Exposed: See exactly where the stop pools sit. Sell-side and buy-side liquidity are mapped automatically. Track unswept

  levels in real time and catch the exact moment price grabs liquidity and turns.


  Structure That Speaks: Break of Structure and Change of Character are labeled the instant they confirm, so you know when a trend is

  continuing and when it is about to flip. No second-guessing. No repainting.


  Accumulation Zones: Spot the compression before the expansion. Apex highlights the tight, coiled zones where big moves are born,

  complete with an equilibrium value line.


  Clean Entry Signals: Sharp, unmistakable markers fire at confirmed structure events. Continuation and reversal points are clearly

  distinguished, so you always know what you are looking at.


  Always Know the Bigger Picture: A live Daily and 4-Hour bias readout keeps you aligned with the dominant trend, so you never fight

  the higher timeframe again.


  Built-In Risk Gauge: A visual pre-entry sizing tool that maps your stop-loss and take-profit from your balance, lot size, and risk.

  It tells you instantly whether your stop is safely positioned beyond nearby liquidity. Works on every symbol and every timeframe.


  Stay in Control: A live candle-close countdown and an on-chart display keep you perfectly timed and informed.


  Never Miss a Move: Pop-up, sound, push, and email alerts for every key event: structure breaks, liquidity sweeps, new zones, and

  entries. Intelligent arming means zero alert spam on startup.


  What sets it apart:

  

  100% Non-Repainting. Every signal locks on the candle close and never moves. What you see is what was always there.

  Any Market, Any Timeframe. Gold, forex, indices, crypto. Apex reads them all.

  Fully Customizable. Every layer toggles on or off and tunes to your exact style.

  Zero Clutter. A complete structural read, beautifully clean.


  Apex Market Structure does not trade for you. It does something better: it hands you the same structural clarity that professional,

  institutional-minded traders rely on, and puts the decision back where it belongs, with you.


  Set your chart to Heikin Ashi. Add Apex Market Structure. Read the market clearly. Use D1 and H4 as your GPS, and trigger on the

  lower timeframes.


  Buyers receive ongoing support and guidance to get the most out of Apex Market Structure.

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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
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Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
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Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
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Charles Harper
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The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
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FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
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Aleksey Panfilov
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Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an analogue of the МetaТrader 5 indicator , and is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details . Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave status parameter (which is close in meaning to the trigonometric phase or the angle of the radius-vector rotation in the trigonometric p
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Daniel Luchinger
1 (1)
Indicators
The Name Green Wall : Arrows hits a lot of TP, by changing the idea of non using SL as something bad, but instead use Small TP and a lot of free Margin and Patience. Use micro TP and a lot of Free Margin with this indicator on Forex. It also can be used with Binary Options. This strategy is intended to be traded Manually. This Indicator runs on Open Bar, arrows will delete when price are against it. The only Indicator Parameter is Alerts true/false, all the rest is included inside the code. Arro
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Ahmed Mohamed Ali
Indicators
Golden Monowave is monowave indicator, the monowave theory is one of Elliott wave approach and one of most complicate and accurate method. Golden Monowave can shortcut many major steps to identify and describe the monowave. It works on any timeframe and with any trading instrument, including currencies, indices, futures, etc. Input Parameters initial_Bars - set the initial number of bars to calculate. wave_color - select the color of the wave. label_color - select the color of labels. temp_labe
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