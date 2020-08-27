Indicator Line laser
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Linear indicator for trend trading together with scalping method. The yellow line is used to calculate the long-term price trend.
As the yellow line moves, a scalper signal line is applied - a thin red one.
Input parameters
As the yellow line moves, a scalper signal line is applied - a thin red one.
A zero level is applied to confirm signals.
- If the yellow line crossed the zero level upwards, the trend is up.
- If the yellow line crossed the zero level from top to bottom, the trend is down.
- The signal red line works in a similar way, only its sensitivity to price movements is higher.
Input parameters
- Trend Line Period - Period of the Trend Line
- Signal Line Period - Signal Line Period
- Number Bars - Number of indicator bars on the chart