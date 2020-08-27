Indicator Line laser

Linear indicator for trend trading together with scalping method. The yellow line is used to calculate the long-term price trend.

As the yellow line moves, a scalper signal line is applied - a thin red one.



A zero level is applied to confirm signals.



If the yellow line crossed the zero level upwards, the trend is up. If the yellow line crossed the zero level from top to bottom, the trend is down. The signal red line works in a similar way, only its sensitivity to price movements is higher.

Recommended for M15, M30, H1 and H4 timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its values; it adjusts to any trading instrument.



Input parameters

