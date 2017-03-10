GND Robot Scalping

4

‌This is a trading idea without further study analysis. Just use the capital management methods + be brave enough.

Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different and unique way of martingale. It includes two options to deal with open trades.

  • Pending Order Martingale (It helps to reduce Draw Down)
  • Market Business multi-dimensional order martingale
Please note that: you always responsible for your account management



Requirements and recommendations

  • Digit 4 (usage Spread smaller 3pip)
  • Digit 5 (usage Spread smaller 30point)
  • Deposit min 1.000$ Or Optimal Cent Account

Input parameters for 4-diigrt brokers (EURUSD 1.0591, USDJPY 114.03...)

  • TrailingStopLoss=10
  • TakeProfit=10
  • Distance=20
  • % UseBalance=1.0
  • % CloseProfit=1.0
  • Martingale=3
  • MaxOrder=3

Input parameters for 5-figit brokers (EURUSD 1.05915, USDJPY 114.037...)

  • TrailingStopLoss=100
  • TakeProfit=100
  • Distance=200
  • % UseBalance=1.0
  • % CloseProfit=1.0
  • Martingale=3
  • MaxOrder=3

NOTE: deals are better with low spread pairs. You can dealing with many currency pairs at the same time by dragging the ea to each chart.


Parameters

  • Open pending, distance for opposite orders on trades pending (*Distance=20 of fix digit 4 or 200 digit 5 )
  • Use percentage margin account (*UseBalance=1%) Balance 10.000$ => trader Balance 100$ (volume min 0.01 proportional to 100$ and increases)
  • Close to the pair trading profit compared to 1% of (trader Balance 100$) ~ 1$
  • MaxOrder=3 for pairs trading
  • Trading volume (*Martingale=3)

Example:

  1. order opens 1: 0.01 * 3 =0.03
  2. order opens 2: 0.03 * 3 =0.09
  3. order opens 3: 0.09 * 3 = 0.18


Recommendation

  • Optimal configuration for account $1,000 for a pair of deals EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY
  • Martingale and MaxOrder depend on the magnitude of optimal account
Reviews 1
Sayed Mohamed Hashem Alawi Shehab
584
Sayed Mohamed Hashem Alawi Shehab 2017.08.11 12:00 
 

hi

until now it get 4 stars

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Sayed Mohamed Hashem Alawi Shehab
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Sayed Mohamed Hashem Alawi Shehab 2017.08.11 12:00 
 

hi

until now it get 4 stars

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