GND Robot Scalping

‌This is a trading idea without further study analysis. Just use the capital management methods + be brave enough.

Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different and unique way of martingale. It includes two options to deal with open trades.

Pending Order Martingale (It helps to reduce Draw Down)

Market Business multi-dimensional order martingale

you always responsible for your account management







Requirements and recommendations

Digit 4 (usage Spread smaller 3pip)

Digit 5 (usage Spread smaller 30point)

Deposit min 1.000$ Or Optimal Cent Account

Input parameters for 4-diigrt brokers (EURUSD 1.0591, USDJPY 114.03...)

TrailingStopLoss=10

TakeProfit=10

Distance=20

% UseBalance=1.0

% CloseProfit=1.0

Martingale=3

MaxOrder=3

Input parameters for 5-figit brokers (EURUSD 1.05915, USDJPY 114.037...)

TrailingStopLoss=100

TakeProfit=100

Distance=200

% UseBalance=1.0

% CloseProfit=1.0

Martingale=3

MaxOrder=3

NOTE: deals are better with low spread pairs. You can dealing with many currency pairs at the same time by dragging the ea to each chart.





Parameters

Open pending, distance for opposite orders on trades pending (*Distance=20 of fix digit 4 or 200 digit 5 )

Use percentage margin account (*UseBalance=1%) Balance 10.000$ => trader Balance 100$ (volume min 0.01 proportional to 100$ and increases)

(volume min 0.01 proportional to 100$ and increases) Close to the pair trading profit compared to 1% of ( trader Balance 100$ ) ~ 1$

) ~ 1$ MaxOrder=3 for pairs trading

Trading volume (*Martingale=3)

Example:

order opens 1: 0.01 * 3 =0.03 order opens 2: 0.03 * 3 =0.09 order opens 3: 0.09 * 3 = 0.18





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