GND Robot Scalping
- Experts
-
Nguyen Dang GiangSignup VPS $6.99: https://portal.pivps.com/cart.php?aff=944
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 6 July 2017
- Activations: 5
This is a trading idea without further study analysis. Just use the capital management methods + be brave enough.
Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different and unique way of martingale. It includes two options to deal with open trades.
- Pending Order Martingale (It helps to reduce Draw Down)
- Market Business multi-dimensional order martingale
Requirements and recommendations
- Digit 4 (usage Spread smaller 3pip)
- Digit 5 (usage Spread smaller 30point)
- Deposit min 1.000$ Or Optimal Cent Account
Input parameters for 4-diigrt brokers (EURUSD 1.0591, USDJPY 114.03...)
- TrailingStopLoss=10
- TakeProfit=10
- Distance=20
- % UseBalance=1.0
- % CloseProfit=1.0
- Martingale=3
- MaxOrder=3
Input parameters for 5-figit brokers (EURUSD 1.05915, USDJPY 114.037...)
- TrailingStopLoss=100
- TakeProfit=100
- Distance=200
- % UseBalance=1.0
- % CloseProfit=1.0
- Martingale=3
- MaxOrder=3
NOTE: deals are better with low spread pairs. You can dealing with many currency pairs at the same time by dragging the ea to each chart.
Parameters
- Open pending, distance for opposite orders on trades pending (*Distance=20 of fix digit 4 or 200 digit 5 )
- Use percentage margin account (*UseBalance=1%) Balance 10.000$ => trader Balance 100$ (volume min 0.01 proportional to 100$ and increases)
- Close to the pair trading profit compared to 1% of (trader Balance 100$) ~ 1$
- MaxOrder=3 for pairs trading
- Trading volume (*Martingale=3)
Example:
- order opens 1: 0.01 * 3 =0.03
- order opens 2: 0.03 * 3 =0.09
- order opens 3: 0.09 * 3 = 0.18
Recommendation
- Optimal configuration for account $1,000 for a pair of deals EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY
- Martingale and MaxOrder depend on the magnitude of optimal account
hi
until now it get 4 stars