Witch Hat for Binary Options

Witch Hat for Binary Options is an indicator for binary options based on analysis of Bollinger Bands and RSI, using a modulated strategy with indicator settings using complex filters. This indicator never repaints, it has an almost accurate answer for you to make the entries.

There are two ways for you to analyze your entry, when an arrow appears you have more than 90% chance of hits, and the other way is the lines that it automatically draws and its trend line.

It has surprisingly strong support and resistance lines with and automatically always drawing a trend line which the trader is easy to identify the entry to make.


The great advantage of this indicator is that it estimates in advance and never repaints the signal. Trendlines make it easy for you to identify a pullback by tapping the lines or when it breaks out to make an entry.

30 copies left for the current price the next Price is 900$

Indicator Parameters

06 Bollinger Bands

06 RSI

Period

Price

High Level

Low level

Arrow settings

Call Alert

Current alert

Message Alert

Sound alert

Notification alert

Email Alert

Note: All customers when buy, please send message for various indicators and EA giveaways.


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4.5 (28)
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All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
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