Binary Power Pinbar 2 for MT4

Binary Power Pinbar 2 is a binary options indicator that works with any currency pair and is suitable for all timeframes.

Working Principle

The indicator identifies the "pin-bar" pattern on the chart. Once it appears:

For Buy Signals: If the price updates the pin-bar's high, a buy signal is generated.

Main Features

Expiration Period: Set to 1 candle by default, but you can select up to 5 candles in the settings. It is recommended to use 1 or 5 candles.

🔴 Red arrow — sell signal.

🔵 Blue arrow — buy signal.

Advantages

All my indicators, including Binary Power Pinbar 2, have buffer arrows. This allows you to connect an expert advisor that works based on indicator buffers for fully automated trading.

Installation Guide

To ensure proper functionality, copy the "MQL5" folder to your terminal directory. You can download the folder here. Detailed installation instructions can be found in this video.

Additional Tools

To receive notifications about signals, you can use a special indicator with a pop-up notification function: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/126588.

Bonus

After purchasing the indicator, you will receive a gift: an expert advisor that automatically opens trades in the MT4 terminal (e.g., with the Grand Capital broker) based on signals from any of my indicators with your chosen expiration.



