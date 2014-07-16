Discrete Trend
- Indicators
- Ainur Sharipov
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 13 April 2020
- Activations: 5
Discrete Trend determines the dominant trend.
The innovative algorithm allows the indicator to automatically adapt to any timeframe and currency pair completely eliminating the need for manual adjustments.
The indicator works on bar closings. Thus, it is advisable to consider signals on the already formed candles.
The product can be used both as a filter and as a main indicator.
Ожидание оправдал. Одну звездочку забрал, хотелось бы увеличить быстродействие. Очень хорошо получается отсеевать ложные сигналы на трендах, когда индикатор показывает сомневающийся рынок.