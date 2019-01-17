Fibo Arrow
- Indicators
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Che Jeib Che Said外貨交換ロボットプログラマー。
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Forex Broker:
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
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FIBO ARROW
This indicator draws a Fibonacci Retracement based on daily time frame. It draws arrows, sends pop-up alert and phone notification whenever price crosses Fibonacci levels. This tool is useful for users who trade with Fibonacci.
INPUT
ON Alert: set to true will pop-up alert whenever arrow appears.
ON Push: set to true will send phone notification whenever arrow appears.
===== FIBO(High & Low)=====
Time Frame: Fibonacci is drawn from daily high to daily low or vise versa.
Candle No: daily candle that will be drawn.
Reverse Drawn Fibo: set to true will reverse the Fibonacci levels
===== FIBO LEVEL =====
Level-------------> Fibonacci level.
Show Arrow: set to true to show arrow. set false to hide arrow.
UP Arrow Color: set your preferred up arrow color.
DOWN Arrow Color: set your preferred down arrow color.
===== FIBO COLOR =====
Fibo Bullish Color: set your preferred bullish Fibonacci color.
Fibo Bearish Color:set your preferred bearish Fibonacci color.