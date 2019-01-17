https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products

FIBO ARROW

This indicator draws a Fibonacci Retracement based on daily time frame. It draws arrows, sends pop-up alert and phone notification whenever price crosses Fibonacci levels. This tool is useful for users who trade with Fibonacci.

INPUT

ON Alert: set to true will pop-up alert whenever arrow appears.

ON Push: set to true will send phone notification whenever arrow appears.

===== FIBO(High & Low)=====

Time Frame: Fibonacci is drawn from daily high to daily low or vise versa.

Candle No: daily candle that will be drawn.

Reverse Drawn Fibo: set to true will reverse the Fibonacci levels

===== FIBO LEVEL =====

Level-------------> Fibonacci level.

Show Arrow: set to true to show arrow. set false to hide arrow.

UP Arrow Color: set your preferred up arrow color.

DOWN Arrow Color: set your preferred down arrow color.

===== FIBO COLOR =====

Fibo Bullish Color: set your preferred bullish Fibonacci color.

Fibo Bearish Color:set your preferred bearish Fibonacci color.



