Candle Pattern Dashboard for MT4

5

This is advanced Multi-Symbol and Multi-Timeframe version of the "Candle Pattern Finder" program (search for candlestick patterns based on the book by Gregory L. Morris "Candlesticks charting explained. Timeless techniques for trading stocks and futures"). This version is implemented as an Expert Advisor-assistant to reduce the load on the terminal. The EA does not trade on its own.

  • The program searches for candlestick patterns for ALL symbols of the "Market Watch" window and for ALL standard timeframes from M1 to MN1.
  • When patterns appear on any symbol / timeframe, the program gives a signal (text, sound, sending a message to a mobile phone and e-mail).
    Thus, by placing the program on one chart, you receive signals from all symbols and timeframes you need!
  • The Expert Advisor has a convenient graphic panel, where each candlestick pattern has its own graphic image. You instantly see which signal appeared and on which instrument!
  • And if you click on the graphic icon of the signal, an additional chart opens, onto which the selected symbol and timeframe are loaded. On this chart, you will see a signal for a new pattern, as well as signals for all patterns for the last 100 bars (you can customize your own view of the additional chart, with the indicators you need - just configure the chart template and save it with the name "Candle_Pattern_Dashboard.tpl").
  • The indicator works great on Forex instruments, indices, stocks, Commodities, cryptocurrencies.
  • The list of recognized patterns and the search algorithm completely coincides with the "Candle Pattern Finder MT4" indicator.

The program has flexible settings:

  • what patterns are we looking for,
  • what symbols and timeframes;
  • graphic panel interface settings.

For more information, see the video: youtu.be/FJZh6xpxFK8

Features:

  • It is recommended to set the Expert Advisor on a separate chart, on the most active instrument, with frequent changes in quotes (for example EURUSD).
  • Searching for patterns in all the symbols of the "Market Watch" window and all timeframes is a very resource-intensive process. To speed up calculations, it is recommended to remove unnecessary instruments from the "Market Watch" window and disable unused timeframes in the indicator settings. This is especially true for weak computers.
  • The first launch of the Expert Advisor a lot of time - the quotes are loaded and calculated for all symbols and timeframes. The larger the list of symbols in the "Market Watch" window of your terminal, the longer it takes.
  • Before the 1st launch of the program, please make sure that you have loaded quotes for all instruments in the "market Overview" window and all timeframes! To do this, you can use the free script "Download Quotes" ( you can find it in the "Utilities" section ). Pre-loading quotes using this script will significantly speed up the 1st launch of the program!
The program requires serious computing power for its work.
Therefore, be sure to test the speed of this program on your computer before buying.
To do this, install the test version from the Comments tab
    Reviews 6
    dario gonzalez
    68
    dario gonzalez 2026.01.29 14:53 
     

    Very good EA, it works exactly as described. Congratulations!

    padedbubbles
    126
    padedbubbles 2023.03.09 06:30 
     

    This is a great indicator. Saves you stress of scanning the market yourself. I will rate this 5 stars.

    Frank Paetsch
    7501
    Frank Paetsch 2020.12.21 00:02 
     

    i like it

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    Filter:
    dario gonzalez
    68
    dario gonzalez 2026.01.29 14:53 
     

    Very good EA, it works exactly as described. Congratulations!

    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    155980
    Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2026.01.30 18:34
    Thank you!
    padedbubbles
    126
    padedbubbles 2023.03.09 06:30 
     

    This is a great indicator. Saves you stress of scanning the market yourself. I will rate this 5 stars.

    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    155980
    Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2023.03.09 08:21
    Thank you! Your feedback motivates me to develop similar products.
    xiesw
    389
    xiesw 2021.05.14 03:53 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    155980
    Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2021.05.14 11:02
    Thank you for your great review!
    Traderpoint
    20
    Traderpoint 2021.01.05 15:00 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    155980
    Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2021.01.05 19:50
    Thank you for great feedback! I wish you health and prosperity in the New Year!
    Frank Paetsch
    7501
    Frank Paetsch 2020.12.21 00:02 
     

    i like it

    johnsbf
    155
    johnsbf 2020.12.17 07:57 
     

    This scans all symbols on your market list on multiple time frames while having only one chart open. When it finds something, you simply click on it and the chart opens. I love it. It uses very little of your computer's resources and frees up your time to get on with other things instead of constantly scanning charts for trading opportunities. Pavel is really helpful too. I'm very happy with my purchase.

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