VegaXLR Manual Backtest Helper for MetaTrader 5 is a visual backtesting assistant designed for traders who want to test, review, and organize discretionary strategies directly on the MT5 chart.

Instead of using spreadsheets or manually writing down results, you can draw trades on price history, simulate entries and exits, calculate performance metrics, and inspect each trade in a clean panel directly on the chart. The tool helps make your manual backtesting process faster, more organized, and easier to analyze.

It supports both simple Win/Loss marking and Buy/Sell trade drawing, making it useful for different backtesting styles. You can also use simulated trades with visual entry, stop loss, and take profit areas to review setups and simulated scenarios.

The EA does not execute real trades. It is focused on manual strategy testing, trade review, journaling support, and visual performance tracking inside MetaTrader 5.

All displayed results are manual simulations/backtests and do not represent real trades, trading signals, investment recommendations, or any guarantee of future performance.

Main Features

Draw manual trades directly on the chart

Mark trades as Win/Loss or Buy/Sell

Simulate trades with visual entry, stop loss, and take profit areas

Track pips, profit/loss, commission, and simulated balance growth

Use fixed lots, fixed money risk, or percentage balance risk

Inspect selected trades with detailed information

Display trade labels on the chart

Customize shortcuts, default risk settings, and trade colors

Automatically save your work between sessions

Designed for discretionary backtesting and strategy review

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