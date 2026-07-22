VegaXLR Manual Backtest Helper

  • Utilities
  • Anderson Luiz Toledo Dos Santos
    Anderson Luiz Toledo Dos Santos

    Anderson Luiz Toledo Dos Santos

    My name is Anderson L. T. Santos, and I started trading 6 years ago.
    I have 3 years of experience creating indicators and robots for other platforms and decided to expand to MetaTrader 5 now.
    My main idea for the MQL5 market is to sell useful tools that I personally would use myself.
  • Version: 1.1
  • Activations: 10

VegaXLR Manual Backtest Helper for MetaTrader 5 is a visual backtesting assistant designed for traders who want to test, review, and organize discretionary strategies directly on the MT5 chart.

Instead of using spreadsheets or manually writing down results, you can draw trades on price history, simulate entries and exits, calculate performance metrics, and inspect each trade in a clean panel directly on the chart. The tool helps make your manual backtesting process faster, more organized, and easier to analyze.

It supports both simple Win/Loss marking and Buy/Sell trade drawing, making it useful for different backtesting styles. You can also use simulated trades with visual entry, stop loss, and take profit areas to review setups and simulated scenarios.

The EA does not execute real trades. It is focused on manual strategy testing, trade review, journaling support, and visual performance tracking inside MetaTrader 5.

All displayed results are manual simulations/backtests and do not represent real trades, trading signals, investment recommendations, or any guarantee of future performance.

Main Features

  • Draw manual trades directly on the chart
  • Mark trades as Win/Loss or Buy/Sell
  • Simulate trades with visual entry, stop loss, and take profit areas
  • Track pips, profit/loss, commission, and simulated balance growth
  • Use fixed lots, fixed money risk, or percentage balance risk
  • Inspect selected trades with detailed information
  • Display trade labels on the chart
  • Customize shortcuts, default risk settings, and trade colors
  • Automatically save your work between sessions
  • Designed for discretionary backtesting and strategy review

Input Parameters

  • Win_Line_Shortcut — Keyboard shortcut used to start drawing a winning trade line.
  • Loss_Line_Shortcut — Keyboard shortcut used to start drawing a losing trade line.
  • Trade_Shortcut — Keyboard shortcut used to start drawing a simulated trade.
  • Buy_Line_Shortcut — Keyboard shortcut used to start drawing a buy line when manual buttons are in Buy/Sell mode.
  • Sell_Line_Shortcut — Keyboard shortcut used to start drawing a sell line when manual buttons are in Buy/Sell mode.
  • Default_Lot_Size — Default lot size used in manual trade calculations.
  • Starting_Balance — Initial balance used to calculate metrics and simulated balance growth.
  • Default_Stop_Loss_Pips — Default stop loss distance in pips used in risk calculations.
  • Default_Fixed_Money_Risk — Default fixed money risk amount used when risk is calculated in money.
  • Default_Balance_Percent_Risk — Default balance percentage used in risk calculations per trade.
  • Apply_Commission — Enables or disables commission calculation.
  • Commission_Per_Lot_Per_Side — Commission value per lot, per side.
  • Win_Color — Color used for winning trades and related visual elements.
  • Loss_Color — Color used for losing trades and related visual elements.
  • Neutral_Color — Color used for neutral or unresolved states.
  • Ambiguous_Color — Color used when the result of a simulated trade is ambiguous.
  • Trade_Label_Text_Color — Text color used in trade labels displayed on the chart.

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Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
Trade Copier Ultimate
Janitha Sandaruwan Amaradasa Wickramasingha Arachchilage
5 (4)
Utilities
Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe  is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, th
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