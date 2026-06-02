Easy Trade Executor

Easy Trade Executor is a tool for fast position sizing, trade execution, and trade management in MT5.

Place Open Price, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels directly on the chart, get automatic position size calculations, and open trades with controlled risk in just a few clicks.


Why Easy Trade Executor?

Easy Trade Executor is designed for traders who want more than just risk calculations — they want to manage trades quickly and efficiently directly from the chart.

The tool combines position sizing, order execution, and trade management in a single workflow, allowing you to focus on trading instead of manual calculations and constantly switching between terminal windows.

Easy Trade Executor provides:
  • automatic risk-based position sizing;
  • Market and Pending order placement directly from the chart;
  • trailing stop for automated trade management;
  • one-click position closing;
  • 50% partial position closing;
  • breakeven adjustment including commissions and swaps;
  • a clean and minimalist interface;
  • a comfortable workflow for both beginner and experienced traders.


Open Trades Directly from the Chart

Easy Trade Executor allows you to fully set up a trade directly on the chart using interactive lines.

Simply place the following levels:

  • Open Price
  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit

and the tool will automatically calculate the position size based on your selected risk.

All trade parameters are updated in real time as the lines are moved, allowing you to instantly see how risk, potential profit, and position size change.

Convenient Drag & Drop Control

Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines can be freely moved directly on the chart. This allows you to quickly adjust trade parameters to changing market conditions without manually entering prices or performing unnecessary actions.


Precise Level Adjustment

Many trading strategies require accurate level placement down to just a few points.
Easy Trade Executor supports level adjustment using the mouse wheel.

Quick Adjustment

Hover over the desired line and scroll the mouse wheel to precisely adjust its price.

Fine-Tuning Levels

For maximum precision:

  1. Hover over the line
  2. Hold the Shift key
  3. Scroll the mouse wheel

In this mode, the line moves in the smallest possible increment, allowing you to position levels with maximum accuracy.

This is especially useful for scalping, intraday trading, level-based strategies, and trading with tight Stop Losses.


Managing Open Trades

Easy Trade Executor helps you not only open trades but also manage them after entry.

Available trade management features:

  • Trailing Stop
  • Breakeven adjustment including commissions and swaps
  • 50% partial position close
  • One-click closing of all open positions


Hotkeys for Faster Trading

Easy Trade Executor includes hotkeys for faster trade execution and position management.
This allows you to react more quickly and stay focused on the market.

Available hotkeys:

  • L — open / hide the calculator
  • S — open a trade
  • R — change risk size
  • Enter — save changes
  • T — enable / disable the Take Profit line
  • M — switch to Market orders (Buy / Sell)
  • P — switch to Pending orders (Stop / Limit)


Accurate Position Sizing for Any Instrument and Account Currency

Position sizing can vary significantly depending on the instrument type, contract specifications, and your account currency.

Easy Trade Executor automatically takes into account instrument specifications, pip value, contract size, and performs currency conversion when required.

Get accurate position sizing instantly without manual calculations or additional checks.

Supported markets:

  • Forex
  • Metals (Gold, Silver)
  • Crypto
  • Indices
  • Futures
  • Stocks
  • CFD

Automatic Account Currency Adaptation

If your account currency differs from the instrument's profit currency, Easy Trade Executor automatically applies the required conversion when calculating risk and position size.

You always see the correct position size regardless of your account currency and can follow your risk management rules without additional calculations.

Compatible with different symbol specifications and non-standard instrument names: EURUSD.a, mEURUSD, XAUUSDm, GOLDmicro, BTCUSD.pro, BTCUSDT, ETHUSDT, US100.cash, _US30, GER40_i, xNAS100, Boom1000Index, Crash500Index and many others.


How Easy Trade Executor Works

  1. Select the order type
  2. Place the Open Price and Stop Loss levels
  3. Easy Trade Executor automatically calculates the position size
  4. Open the trade directly from the panel
  5. Manage the position using trailing stop, breakeven, and partial close features


Easy Trade Executor helps you trade with greater confidence at every stage of a trade — from risk calculation to complete trade management.

The tool automatically calculates position size, helps prevent order placement mistakes, and allows you to manage trades from entry to exit.

No more switching between multiple terminal windows, manually calculating position size, or monitoring every market move. Easy Trade Executor helps you make trading decisions faster.

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