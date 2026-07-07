PCT Price Simulator

This indicator was specifically designed for developers, quantitative traders, and mentors looking for total control over live price action, whether for educational purposes, testing strategies, or validating indicators without waiting for real market movements.

The PCT Price Simulator generates a fully automated, customized offline chart (_OTC), allowing you to manipulate candle directions, test setup reactions, and validate trading strategies in seconds.

Technical Highlights

  • Total Independence: No external quote files (.quote), third-party bots, or complex setups required. Just drag and drop it onto your chart to begin.

  • Smart Auto-Installation: Automatically clones the properties of the current real asset (Forex, Crypto, or Indices) and opens the offline window instantly with the indicator applied.

  • Price "God Mode": Control price tick-by-tick or skip entire candle closes to test transitions and candle completion behaviors.

Configuration Parameters (Inputs)

  • One Tick Variation

    • True: Price moves strictly 1 Tick Size at a time. Ideal for scalping tests.

    • False: Price fluctuates with randomized multi-tick steps, simulating natural market volatility with realistic bodies and wicks.

  • Trend Type

    • Normal: Purely random price action (50% Bullish / 50% Bearish probability).

    • Uptrend: The algorithm favors upward price movements to test bullish indicators and buying setups.

    • Downtrend: The algorithm favors downward price movements to test bearish indicators and selling setups.

    • Custom: Grants you absolute algorithmic control over the candlestick sequence (configured in the input below).

  • Favorable Trend Probability (%)

    • Defines the mathematical strength of the selected trend. For instance, if set to 70% under Uptrend mode, each new price tick has a 70% probability of going up and only a 30% chance of going down. Allows you to simulate everything from smooth, steady trends to explosive, highly directional market moves.

  • Custom Trend

    • Allows you to program an exact sequence of candles using simple letters. Example: A, B, A, A (Where A = Bullish/Up Candle and B = Bearish/Down Candle). Perfect for testing specific Price Action patterns like Engulfing, Harami, or color-based sequence logic.

  • Show On-Screen Buttons

    • Toggle the visibility of the visual control panel on your chart to keep your screen completely clean during tests or live training sessions.

Hotkey Mapping / Quick Controls

Manage the entire simulation directly through on-screen buttons or via keyboard hotkeys with zero latency:

Hotkey On-Screen Button Action Performed
A [+] Forces the price to Move Up instantly. Hold Shift to larger price jumps.
S [-] Forces the price to Move Down instantly. Hold Shift to larger price jumps.
D [>] Skips Candle / Immediately opens a new bar (advances the virtual timeframe).
P [P] Pauses / Resumes automated random price generation.

📌 Note: When the simulator is in Pause ( P ) mode, the engine continuously feeds Dojis into the chart. This keeps the MT5 engine clock and indicator buffers updating live, ensuring that any EA or indicator attached to the offline chart never freezes or loses temporal synchronization.

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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Developed to assist in binary options retracement operations, this indicator will show the assets with the best retracement percentages! How it works: The indicator will calculate the total length of each candle from low to high, the total of the body and total of shadows (up and down) and calculate a total shadows percentage of various configurable assets. The counter is updated with each new candle. ATENTION: Demo on the estrategy tester is not functional to show multiple assets.
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Developed to assist in binary options retraction operations, this indicator will show the best assets to operate retractions!  How it works: The indicator will calculate the total length of each candle from low to high, the total of the body and total of shadows (up and down) and calculate a total shadows percentage of various configurable assets. The counter is updated with each new candle. ATENTION: Demo on the estrategy tester is not functional to show other assets, but still can show how t
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Developed to assist in binary options retracement operations, this indicator will show the assets with the best retracement percentages! How it works: The indicator will calculate the total length of each candle from low to high, the total of the body and total of shadows (up and down) and calculate a total shadows percentage of various configurable assets. The counter is updated with each new candle. ATENTION: Demo on the estrategy tester is not functional to show multiple assets.
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This indicator will mirror the assets in use in another Metatrader, being able to choose the timeframe and a template. This is the Metatrader 5 Server, it can work with Metatrader 4 or 5 Client versions: Metatrader 4 Mirror Chart Client:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88649 Metatrader 5 Mirror Chart Client:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88650 Details of how it works in the video.
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
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