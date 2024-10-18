Auto Trade Close

Multifunctional tility: 65+ features, including this tool | Contact me if you have any questions | MT4 version

To activate the Auto-Close, you need to set the following parameters (on the panel):

for which the function will be applied:

for a specific [Symbol] / or for [ALL] symbols.

2. Condition, when to close: [if total] / [if single] / [at time]: depending on this parameter, there will either be an option

to close when Profit / Loss is reached, or an option to close at a specified time. Settings for the [close at Profit / Loss] option: 1. [if total] / [if single]: count P/L on: all selected trades together, or on each trade separately;

2. [Floating] / [Potential]:

accounting for floating P/L (on open trades),

(on open trades), or accounting for potential P/L (when TP / SL levels will be reached);

3. [Profit] / [Loss] / [P/L]: what should be calculated: Profit, Loss, or [Profit or Loss];

4. [On active] / [On pending] / [On both]: trade type to which the function will be applied;

5. The amount of profit / loss: upon reaching it, the trade(s) will be closed:

The method of the P/L counting can be selected using the [v] selector;

6. Close [Active] / [Pending] / [Both]: the trade type to be closed when the condition is met;

7. [All calculated] / [Till normal]: the number of trades that need to be closed:

either all selected during the calculation,

during the calculation, or close until the P/L level is normalized;

Settings for the [close at time] option:

1. You can either set the:

[Local time] when trades should be closed (the time of your device),

(the time of your device), or you can specify the time period [After] which the trades should be closed.

2. Close [Active] / [Pending] / [Both]: trade type to be closed when the time condition is met;





At the top of the tab: click [Activate A-Close] to enable, or [X] to disable the auto-close;

At the bottom of the tab you can check the current status of the auto-close function.

You can save the current settings to a [Presets v], to activate the function faster;