CCI Divergence Scanner Dashboard MT4

CCI Divergence Multicurrency Scanner Dashboard for MT4 is a powerful tool designed to help traders efficiently detect CCI (Commodity Channel Index) divergence signals across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. This scanner streamlines the process of identifying potential market reversals by offering real-time scanning and alerts from a centralized dashboard. Whether you trade major pairs, minor pairs, or exotics, the scanner provides extensive market coverage and flexible customization options. By reviewing historical signals, easily navigating between charts, and customizing settings to suit your trading strategy, this tool supports efficient and informed decision-making without the need to constantly monitor individual charts. Stay ahead of the market and optimize your trading entries with this essential tool for traders.

Key Features

Effortless multicurrency scanning: Monitor multiple currency pairs in real-time and detect CCI divergence patterns instantly without the need to manually switch charts.

Comprehensive dashboard overview: View all bullish and bearish divergence signals clearly with an intuitive and easy-to-use dashboard.

Historical signal tracking: Review previous CCI divergence signals to understand their accuracy and refine your trading strategy.

Multi-timeframe support: Scan different timeframes to identify both short-term and long-term trading opportunities.

Seamless chart navigation: Instantly switch between currency pairs and load CCI setups directly from the dashboard with a single click.

Customizable settings: Adjust CCI indicator parameters, select timeframes to focus on, and filter signals to suit your individual trading preferences.

Real-time alerts: Receive instant notifications via popup, email, or mobile push notifications whenever a new CCI divergence signal is detected.

Note: This scanner is designed to detect and notify you of potential CCI divergence signals. It does not place trades automatically for the user.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.



