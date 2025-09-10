CCI Divergence Scanner Dashboard MT4

CCI Divergence Multicurrency Scanner Dashboard for MT4 is a powerful tool designed to help traders efficiently detect CCI (Commodity Channel Index) divergence signals across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. This scanner streamlines the process of identifying potential market reversals by offering real-time scanning and alerts from a centralized dashboard. Whether you trade major pairs, minor pairs, or exotics, the scanner provides extensive market coverage and flexible customization options. By reviewing historical signals, easily navigating between charts, and customizing settings to suit your trading strategy, this tool supports efficient and informed decision-making without the need to constantly monitor individual charts. Stay ahead of the market and optimize your trading entries with this essential tool for traders.

Key Features

  • Effortless multicurrency scanning: Monitor multiple currency pairs in real-time and detect CCI divergence patterns instantly without the need to manually switch charts.

  • Comprehensive dashboard overview: View all bullish and bearish divergence signals clearly with an intuitive and easy-to-use dashboard.

  • Historical signal tracking: Review previous CCI divergence signals to understand their accuracy and refine your trading strategy.

  • Multi-timeframe support: Scan different timeframes to identify both short-term and long-term trading opportunities.

  • Seamless chart navigation: Instantly switch between currency pairs and load CCI setups directly from the dashboard with a single click.

  • Customizable settings: Adjust CCI indicator parameters, select timeframes to focus on, and filter signals to suit your individual trading preferences.

  • Real-time alerts: Receive instant notifications via popup, email, or mobile push notifications whenever a new CCI divergence signal is detected.

Note: This scanner is designed to detect and notify you of potential CCI divergence signals. It does not place trades automatically for the user.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.


Recommended products
ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator Discover Wolf Waves - Your Ultimate Trading Tool! Are you on the hunt for a powerful tool to spot Wolf Waves easily on any time frame? Look no further! Our Wolf Waves indicator does the job effortlessly. Here's why it's perfect for you: Key Features: Automatic Detection: Our Wolf Waves indicator finds key points and draws lines on your chart automati
Magical Arrow
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
Indicators
Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving y
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicators
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Scalping Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Green line, Overbought values: over Orange line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as we
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
Quantum Balance
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicators
Quantum Balance is a modern arrow indicator that identifies key price reversal points in the market with high accuracy. It is based on a combination of WPR (Williams %R) and RSI (Relative Strength Index), which allows you to identify overbought/oversold moments and enter trades at points of maximum potential. The indicator analyzes price dynamics and market conditions, generating signals only when several confirming factors coincide. This reduces the number of false signals and increases tradin
KT Pin Bar
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
Indicators
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator (MT4) Automated Chart Patterns & Breakout Signals for MT4: Trade with Precision! The "Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator" is an advanced trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , meticulously designed to identify high-probability buy and sell signals based on dynamically forming, robust trend lines and popular chart patterns . This powerful forex indicator automates the complex process of identifying patterns like triangles, flags, ranges, ascending/descending tr
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicators
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns scans the Renko chart brick by brick to find some famous chart patterns that are frequently used by traders across the various financial markets. Compared to the time-based charts, patterns based trading is easier and more evident on Renko charts due to their uncluttered appearance. KT Renko Patterns features multiple Renko patterns, and many of these patterns are extensively explained in the book titled Profitable Trading with Renko Charts by Prashant Shah. A 100% automated
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator  " Morning  Star  pattern" for MT4. Indicator "Morning Star pattern" is a very powerful indicator for Price Action trading:   No repaint, No delay. Indicator   detects bullish Morning Star patterns on chart:  Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). With P C, Mobile & Email alerts. Also its brother - bearish  " Evening Star pattern" indicator is available (follow the link below). Indicator  " Morning Star pattern" is excellent to   combine with Support/Resistance Levels
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
CCI Jurik
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing CCI Jurik—a dynamic indicator designed to elevate your forex trading experience by integrating custom moving averages based on the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) with the MetaTrader 4 indicator, CCI. Jurik moving averages are renowned for their accuracy and reliability in analyzing price movements in the forex market. They offer traders a smoother representation of price action, reducing noise and providing clearer signals for identifying trends and potential reversals. The Commodi
FREE
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicators
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Sweet Waffle
Christophe Godart
Indicators
The arrows are calculated with: -     2 Parabolic  parameters -     2 ADX parameters -     4 Stochastic parameters We recommend to combine it with Parabolic, ZigZag or Elliot waves indicator. Always trade the trend! If you make sure to draw your trend lines and support/resistance zones you will just have to wait for the signal to appear. Take the trade. For Binary Options it is advisable to set the expiry time to 5-15 min in M1 chart. THIS INDICATOR IS ZERO REPAINT Best assets to trade: - EUR
Visual Vortex Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Unleash the Power of Market Dynamics with the Vortex Indicator! The Visual Vortex Indicator is your advanced tool for decoding market trends, reversals, and momentum shifts. Priced at $65, this indicator provides a comprehensive view of market behavior, but it’s designed for you to fine-tune and optimize it according to your unique trading strategy. What Makes It Unique? The Vortex Indicator is based on a strategy that identifies directional movements and trend strength by analyzing key price d
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (4)
Indicators
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Shark Deal Book
Philip Pankaj Suthagar
4 (3)
Indicators
Term  "shark"  in the business world denotes a high volume investor who just made a good investment in a highly Potential business deal.So, sharks are the ones who make the market move. In our case, if an American shark bought a Japanese company, he/she has to convert American dollars into Japanese yen to make the deal. So, the demand for the Japanese yen will increase sharply. Thus USD/JPY will go short rapidly if the deal was from the shark. Another example, In the case of forex, if fed increa
ProTrading Arrow
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
5 (1)
Indicators
"THE ULTIMATE TRADING SECRET - UNLOCK PROFITS FAST!" A new trading system. An amazing trading indicator. Bonus: You get the Forex Trend Commander Indicator absolutely free! Most traders waste months chasing strategies and endless charts - only to miss opportunities and second-guess themselves. Here’s the secret: You don’t need to struggle. You don’t need years of training. All you need is the right tool - one that shows you exactly when to buy and sell, every single time. Introducing ProTrad
Breakeven Price
Vladimir Chiosa
Indicators
Nowadays a lot of traders need to open more positions for the same pair, because one position is not usually the best possible position, thus a lot of trades are accumulated, sometimes with different lot sizes, and not easy to calculate the breakeven price of all opened positions, for solving this issue the Breakeven Price indicator was created. Breakeven Price is an MT4 indicator which calculates real time the breakeven price of all Buy & Sell positions opened by trader or EAs. It shows real ti
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicators
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (2)
Indicators
Introducing Koala Supply Demand Indicator for MetaTrader 4 ( We encourage you to share your review or feedback—whether positive or negative—so other traders can benefit from your experience.) : Welcome to  Koala Supply Demand Indicator. This indicators designed to identify unbroken supply and demand zones in different time frames, this indicator can help trader to view market as zone areas, you can see how price respect some power full zones, this indicator also can show you price action signal
FREE
Diamond Trend
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Indicators
Indicator which identifies Trend and also buy/sell opportunities. Use for entries aligned to the Trend.  Although Diamond Trend is very accurate identifying entry points, it is always recommended to use a support indicator in order to reconfirm the operation. Remind to look for those Assets and Timeframes which best fit to your trader behavior/need... Valid for Scalping and Long Term operations. Please, set up a Bars Chart to be able to visualize the indicator properly...  ...And remind to give
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zone of
MACDivergence MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.29 (7)
Indicators
Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (three methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and v
ZhiBiMACD MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
4.5 (2)
Indicators
This is a unique MACD indicator that is more accurate and easy to use than traditional MACD. It is suitable for any chart cycle and is suitable for any market variety. The red column is the (Buy) band signal, and the blue column is the (Sell) band signal. The yellow and green lines are trend lines, and the two lines never cross. Buy: In the blue column, look at the green line up through the middle 0 axis. Sell: In the red column, look at the yellow line down the middle 0 axis. The MACD's de
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Dynamic Trading Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Trading Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Trading Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Blue line, Overbought values: above Red line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as well. -
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when yo
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (74)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicators
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maxim
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. The indicator analyzes volume from every point and calculates exhaustion market levels for that volume. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) Meravith main lines: - Bullish volume exhaustion line   - serves as a target. - Bearish volume exhaustion line   - serve as a target. -   A line indicating the market trend. It changes color depending on whether the market is bullish or bearish and s
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable fo
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicators
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY TILL 25TH DECEMBER MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing mark
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
RFI LEVELS PRO   is a professional indicator that shows where large capital enters and the beginning of a market reversal. R1 constructions (levels) are the key point at which a new trend begins. The market forms an initial impulse, then returns to test this level - and this is where the strongest entry point appears, allowing you to enter almost simultaneously with a major player. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when pai
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Indicators
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.69 (26)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO   - this is a trend indicator that automatically analyzes the market and provides information about the trend and its changes, as well as displays entry points for trades   without redrawing! ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG       -     VERSION MT5 Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (2)
Indicators
SOLD OUT & SPECIAL YEAR-END ENCORE SALE! The $35 Special Encore Sale is now LIVE! The first 10 copies sold out instantly! Due to overwhelming demand, the $35 Early Bird Price is extended until Dec 31, 2025! Year-End Price: $35 (Until Dec 31, 23:59) From Jan 2026: $59 ~ (Step-by-step increase) Regular Price: $499 (Planned) Update: Mobile Push Notifications Smart notifications based on your specific settings. Never miss a signal again, even when you're away from your PC! ️ Key Features 1.
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (8)
Indicators
Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw unbroken supply and demand zones , giving
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Introducing the   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO charts with alerts Designed to provide clear insights into market trends, the Heiken Ashi candles are renowned for their ability to filter out noise and eliminate false signals. Say goodbye to confusing price fluctuations and hello to a smoother, more reliable chart. What makes the Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO truly unique is its innovative formula, which transforms traditional candlestick data into easy-to-read colored bars. Red and green bars elegantly high
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
More from author
Super Trend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
Indicators
Master market trends with the SuperTrend Alert MT5, a powerful indicator designed to deliver precise trend-following signals for forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities trading. Celebrated in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, and praised in discussions on Investopedia and TradingView for its robust trend detection, this indicator is a go-to tool for traders seeking reliable entries and exits. Users report up to 90% accuracy in identifying trend directions when combinin
FREE
Inventory Retracement Bar
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Inventory Retracement Trade it is designed based on one of the most popular tradingview indicator.  This is mostly combined with other popurlar trend indicator to confirm the strength of the movement. Definition Inventory Retracement Trade is quickly becoming one of the most popular ways to identify where short-term counter trend institutional inventory has subsided and when it’s time to re-enter into a trade’s original trend direction.
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4 (2)
Utilities
Optimize your grid trading strategy with the Grid Trade Manager MT5, a versatile free utility EA designed to automate the placement and management of grid orders, drawing from the time-tested grid trading approach popularized in the 2000s by forex communities for its ability to profit from market oscillations in ranging conditions. Embraced by thousands of traders on platforms like MQL5 and Forex Factory for its robust risk controls and customization, this tool excels in volatile assets like fo
FREE
Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Elevate your trading precision with the Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5 indicator, a powerful tool designed to swiftly detect key candlestick patterns and deliver real-time alerts, empowering traders to act on high-probability setups. Rooted in the principles of Japanese candlestick charting, pioneered by Steve Nison in the 1990s, this indicator is a favorite among forex, crypto, and stock traders for its ability to decode market sentiment through patterns like Hammer, Doji, or Engulfing. It stre
FREE
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.58 (12)
Utilities
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to copy trades from a source MT4 or MT5 account to multiple MT4 or MT5 accounts on the same PC. This utility is ideal for replicating trades across client accounts or portfolios with customizable parameters, including lot sizes, stop-loss/take-profit, and reverse copying options. It streamlines trade management without executing trades based on market logic, offering flexible synchronization for diverse trading needs. Note : D
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
2 (1)
Utilities
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to copy trades from a source MT5 account to multiple MT5 or MT4 accounts on the same PC. This utility is ideal for replicating trades across client accounts or portfolios with customizable parameters, including lot sizes, stop-loss/take-profit, and reverse copying options. It streamlines trade management without executing trades based on market logic, offering flexible synchronization for diverse trading needs. Note : Download
Hedge Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilities
Enhance your hedging strategy with the Hedge Trade Manager MT5, a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) tailored for automating hedge trades to counter adverse price moves, rooted in hedging techniques popularized in the 2010s by forex brokers allowing opposite positions to lock in profits or limit losses during uncertain trends. Highly regarded on MQL5 and trading forums like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex for its flexible configurations and robust risk safeguards, this EA is favored by scalpe
FREE
Higher High and Lows
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Enhance your price action trading with the Higher Highs and Lows MT4 indicator, a robust tool that leverages fractal analysis to pinpoint key swing points and identify trend-defining patterns like Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs (LH), Lower Lows (LL), and Higher Lows (HL) for clear insights into market direction. Drawing from foundational price action principles rooted in Dow Theory from the early 1900s and popularized in modern trading by experts like Al Brooks in his "Trading Price Action" seri
FREE
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5 is an automated trading tool designed to capture opportunities based on Bollinger Bands' reversal conditions. It executes buy trades upon detecting a bullish reversal near the lower band (when the previous candle closes below the lower band and the current candle closes above it, transitioning from red to green) and sell trades for a bearish reversal near the upper band (the opposite scenario). Extensively back-tested, the EA offers precise entry methods, flexible
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 is a sophisticated automated trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5, leveraging moving average crossovers to capture trend reversals and potential entry points. This expert advisor offers traders a versatile solution with customizable settings, ensuring precise trade execution and robust risk management. Extensively back-tested, it provides efficient entry methods, flexible exit rules, and minimal system resource consumption for seamless trading. The system includ
Candlestick Patterns Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicators
Elevate your trading precision with the Candlestick Pattern Alert MT4 indicator, a powerful tool designed to swiftly detect key candlestick patterns and deliver real-time alerts, empowering traders to act on high-probability setups. Rooted in the principles of Japanese candlestick charting, pioneered by Steve Nison in the 1990s, this indicator is a favorite among forex, crypto, and stock traders for its ability to decode market sentiment through patterns like Hammer, Doji, or Engulfing. It strea
FREE
Brilliant Reversals Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicators
Elevate your trading precision with the Brilliant Reversal Indicator MT5 , a sophisticated tool engineered to detect potential trend reversals by analyzing historical price patterns and bar formations. Drawing from advanced reversal detection algorithms, this indicator stands out in the forex community for its non-repainting nature, ensuring signals remain consistent even after bar closures. Popularized through platforms like MQL5, IndicatorsPot, and trading forums since its introduction, the Br
Close Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilities
Streamline your trade closure process with the Close Manager MT5, a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate trade exits for manual or EA-placed trades on MetaTrader 5, offering traders precise control over exit strategies. Widely praised on MQL5, Forex Factory, and Reddit’s r/Forex for its versatile and customizable closure criteria, this EA is a favorite among scalpers, day traders, and swing traders in volatile markets like forex, indices, and cryptocurrencies. Users report a 30-50%
FREE
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilities
Optimize your trade management with the Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager MT5, a robust Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate stop-loss adjustments for manual or EA-placed trades, ensuring profit protection and risk management. Praised in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, and highlighted in discussions on Investopedia and MQL5 forums for its precision in managing trailing stops and breakeven levels, this EA is a favorite among traders seeking to secure gains effi
FREE
SuperTrend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Master market trends with the SuperTrend Alert MT4, a powerful indicator designed to deliver precise trend-following signals for forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities trading. Celebrated in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, and praised in discussions on Investopedia and TradingView for its robust trend detection, this indicator is a go-to tool for traders seeking reliable entries and exits. Users report up to 90% accuracy in identifying trend directions when combinin
FREE
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Boost your trend-spotting capabilities with the Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5, a dynamic tool designed to identify streaks of bullish or bearish candles, delivering timely alerts for trend confirmations and potential reversals in forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities markets. Celebrated in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, as well as praised in discussions on Investopedia and TradingView for its ability to simplify momentum analysis, this indicator is a favorite a
FREE
Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Streamline your trading analysis with the Day and Week Separator MT4, an intuitive tool designed to plot customizable daily and weekly separator lines, perfect for traders navigating broker time zone differences. Widely appreciated in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex for its simplicity and effectiveness, this indicator addresses the common challenge of aligning chart timeframes with local or market-specific times, as highlighted in discussions on platforms like Invest
FREE
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilities
Enhance your portfolio risk management with the Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5, a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automatically track and trail the total profit of your account or specific magic number trades on MetaTrader 5, closing all trades when the current profit falls below the last peak profit. Praised on MQL5, Forex Factory, and Reddit’s r/Forex for its dynamic profit-locking mechanism, this EA is a favorite among scalpers, day traders, and swing traders in volatile markets
FREE
Multi Indicator Signal
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Indicator Strategy EA MT4 is a sophisticated MetaTrader 4 trading tool designed to automate trade entries and exits using nine technical indicators: ADX, Bollinger Bands, CCI, MACD, Moving Average, RSI, Stochastic, Awesome Oscillator, and RVI. Offering extensive customization with multiple entry/exit strategies and AND/OR/NA combination modes, this EA provides traders with unparalleled flexibility. Extensively back-tested, it ensures precise signal generation, robust risk management, and
Double Top And Bottom Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Double top and bottom indicator is a pattern scanning indicator which scans the tops and bottoms using zig zag pattern. When it find price bouncing back from the same point twice after a long trend then it generate arrow signals whenever the last resistance points is broken for double bottom and last support price broken for double top. Unlike other top bottom scanner it does not give only 1 signal. it alerts user when ever the last support /resistance is broker from double top/bottom pattern un
FREE
GG TrendBar
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Elevate your trading precision with the GG TrendBar Indicator MT5 , a multi-timeframe powerhouse leveraging ADX and Parabolic SAR to deliver consolidated trend signals across up to 9 timeframes. Emerging from advanced trend analysis concepts popularized in the early 2010s on platforms like Forex Factory and MQL5, this indicator has gained favor for its ability to filter noise by requiring alignment across selected TFs, often outperforming single-TF indicators in volatile markets. Non-repainting
Ultimate Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilities
Ultimate Trade Panel MT4 is a powerful MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to streamline trading activities and enhance efficiency for traders on the MQL4 platform. This utility simplifies day-to-day trading tasks with user-friendly features, serving as a reliable companion for managing trades without relying on specific trading logic. Tailored for traders seeking a competitive edge, it offers automation and risk management tools to optimize your trading experience. Note : Download and test th
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
Utilities
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5 is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to streamline trading activities and enhance efficiency for traders on the MQL5 platform. This utility simplifies day-to-day trading tasks with user-friendly features, serving as a reliable companion for managing trades without relying on specific trading logic. Tailored for traders seeking a competitive edge, it offers automation and risk management tools to optimize your trading experience. Note : Download and test th
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Stay ahead of market momentum with the Pip Movement Alert MT4, a versatile multicurrency indicator designed to track and alert traders on precise pip movements across multiple symbols, ideal for forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities trading. Praised in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, and highlighted in discussions on Investopedia and TradingView for its ability to detect sudden market shifts, this indicator is a must-have for traders seeking to capitalize on rapid
FREE
STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilities
Simplify your trading with the STM Trade Panel MT4, a user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) designed to streamline trade execution and management on MetaTrader 4, offering one-click order placement and automated trade closure based on customizable profit and loss thresholds. Highly regarded on MQL5, Forex Factory, and Reddit’s r/Forex for its intuitive interface and efficient trade control, this EA is a go-to tool for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders in volatile markets like forex, indices,
FREE
Volume Oscilator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
FREE
Rsi Divergence Pro Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
RSI DIVERENCE INDICATOR RSI divergence is very powerful pattern which is often used to detect a strong trend reversal. it also indicates the weakening of strong signal. So some traders  want to use it as the exit criteria. This indicator works in all timeframe and send notification, alert or email to the user. It also show the Higher Highs and Lower Low Pattern with its corresponding RSI divergency. This indicator can be used in Expert Advisors as it has accessible buffers List of Inputs ______
FREE
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicators
The MT4 indicator that we are describing is designed to provide traders with an alert, notification, and email when Fibonacci levels are crossed. The Fibonacci levels are calculated based on the zigzag indicator, which helps to identify potential trend reversals in the market. When the indicator detects that a price has crossed a Fibonacci level, it will trigger an alert and send a notification to the trader's MT4 mobile app. Additionally, the indicator can be configured to send an email to the
FREE
Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Indicators
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
FREE
Risk Management Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilities
Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user  Account Equity Account Balance Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review