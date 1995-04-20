🜄 Cosmic Flow

From the Astral Mechanics Lab – Ptr777, Cosmic Flow is the harmonic oscillator at the heart of astral motion and energetic balance. It visualizes the subtle rhythm between celestial expansion and contraction — the hidden pulse that governs the market’s energetic tides. Each bar in the histogram represents the phase alignment between astral momentum and harmonic strength, capturing the invisible ebb and surge of flow between creation (rise), dissolution (fall), and the void of balance.

How to Use:

Load Cosmic Flow in a separate window beneath your chart.

MediumSpringGreen bars signal Rising Cosmic Flow , an ascension of energy suggesting potential upward expansion.

Violet bars mark Falling Cosmic Flow , the descent into contraction and release.

Silver bars indicate Equilibrium, the still point between cycles.

Use it to time alignment with other Astral Mechanics indicators — when multiple flows converge, a phase resonance often precedes significant astral motion in price.