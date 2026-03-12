Cci Divergence Multicurrency Settings/Inputs Guide for MT4 & MT5

MT4 Version: CCI Divergence Multicurrency Scanner MT4
MT5 Version:
Complete User Documentation — MT4 & MT5
1. OVERVIEW
The CCI Divergence Multicurrency Scanner is designed to help traders identify potential divergence signals across multiple currency pairs using the Commodity Channel Index (CCI). By analyzing price movements and CCI values, it highlights trading opportunities and assists in making informed decisions. This tool is essential for traders looking to capitalize on divergence strategies in the forex market.
Who Should Use It: Retail forex traders who utilize divergence strategies and seek a comprehensive view across various currency pairs.
Main Benefit: Streamline your trading process by quickly identifying divergence opportunities, enhancing your decision-making and potential profitability.
2. INPUT PARAMETERS & SETTINGS
This product shares a common set of general input settings with all Multi-Currency Scanner Dashboard products in this series. The following sections are covered in the common guide: General Settings (pairs list, dashboard colors, panel size), Timeframe Signal Settings (individual TF scan per symbol), Timeframe Confluence Settings (multi-TF confluence scan), and Alert Settings (popup, push notification, email). For full details refer to the Common Multi-Currency Scanner Dashboard Settings Guide. The sections below cover only the product-specific inputs unique to this product.
General Display Settings
This section controls the appearance and layout of the scanner's dashboard, allowing traders to customize their visual experience.
|Setting Name
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|Example
|Label Offset %
|int
|20
|Adjusts the distance of labels from the edge of the panel, enhancing readability and layout aesthetics.
|30 - Use this for a more spacious layout.
|Line style
|ENUM
|STYLE_SOLID
|See options explained below.
|STYLE_DASHED - Choose this for a distinct visual separation.
|Line width
|int
|2
|Determines the thickness of the lines in the dashboard, impacting visibility and emphasis.
|3 - Use this for clearer visibility in crowded charts.
|Background line
|bool
|false
|Enables a background line for better contrast against the panel, aiding in visual clarity.
|true - Activate this for enhanced visual separation.
|Highlight to move
|bool
|true
|Allows users to highlight elements for easier manipulation, improving user interaction.
|false - Disable if you prefer a static interface.
|Line's continuation to the right
|bool
|false
|Extends lines to the right for visual forecasting, aiding in trend analysis.
|true - Use this to enhance trend visibility.
|Hidden in the object list
|bool
|true
|Hides the object from the list, reducing clutter for a cleaner workspace.
|false - Show it if you want to manage it directly.
|Priority for mouse click
|long
|0
|Sets the priority for mouse interactions, affecting which elements respond to clicks first.
|1 - Increase priority for important elements.
|CCI Color
|color
|clrBlue
|Defines the color of the CCI line, allowing for customization based on personal preference.
|clrRed - Use this for a more striking appearance.
Indicator Settings
This section contains parameters specific to the CCI indicator configuration, allowing traders to fine-tune their analysis.
|Setting Name
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|Example
|CCI 1 Period
|int
|20
|Sets the number of periods for the CCI calculation, affecting sensitivity to price changes.
|30 - Use this for a smoother indicator response.
|CCI 1 Applied Price
|ENUM
|PRICE_CLOSE
|See options explained below.
|PRICE_OPEN - Use this for a different perspective on price action.
|CCI 1 Upper Level
|int
|100
|Defines the upper threshold for the CCI, indicating overbought conditions when exceeded.
|120 - Set this for a tighter overbought range.
|CCI 1 Lower Level
|int
|-100
|Defines the lower threshold for the CCI, indicating oversold conditions when below this level.
|-120 - Use this for a stricter oversold signal.
|Minimum Bars between divergence
|int
|20
|Specifies the minimum number of bars between divergence points, helping to filter out noise.
|15 - Use this to allow for tighter divergence detection.
|Maximum Bars between divergence
|int
|200
|Sets the maximum number of bars allowed between divergence points, controlling the scope of analysis.
|250 - Use this for a broader analysis range.
Zigzag Settings
This section allows traders to configure the ZigZag indicator settings, which can help identify support and resistance levels.
|Setting Name
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|Example
|Support Resistance TF
|ENUM
|PERIOD_CURRENT
|See options explained below.
|PERIOD_H1 - Use this for higher timeframe analysis.
|ZigZag Depth Lower
|int
|12
|Sets the minimum depth for ZigZag points, affecting sensitivity to price movements.
|10 - Use this for a more responsive ZigZag.
|ZigZag Deviation Lower
|int
|5
|Defines the minimum price deviation for a ZigZag point to be recognized, filtering out minor fluctuations.
|3 - Set this for a tighter recognition of price swings.
|ZigZag Backstep Lower
|int
|3
|Specifies the minimum number of bars back to confirm a ZigZag point, enhancing accuracy.
|3. HOW IT WORKS
Core Calculation & Logic
The CCI Divergence Multicurrency Scanner calculates the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) for multiple currency pairs to identify potential price reversals based on divergence patterns. It monitors market conditions by analyzing price movements against the CCI values, which helps traders spot trends and potential entry points.
This scanner evaluates the last N candles for each currency pair, providing insights into overbought or oversold conditions. By detecting divergences between price action and CCI, traders can make informed decisions about potential buy or sell signals.
How Signals Are Generated
A BUY signal is generated when the price makes a lower low while the CCI makes a higher low, indicating a potential bullish reversal. Traders should consider this signal when the CCI is below -100, suggesting oversold conditions.
A SELL signal occurs when the price makes a higher high while the CCI makes a lower high, signaling a potential bearish reversal. This signal is more reliable when the CCI is above 100, indicating overbought conditions.
Signals can be evaluated based on individual timeframes or across multiple timeframes for confluence, enhancing the reliability of the signals displayed on the dashboard.
The dashboard displays rows for each symbol and columns for different timeframes, with arrow colors indicating the type of signal and the age of the signal for timely decision-making.
Step-by-Step Workflow
Step 1: Configure Currency Pairs Select the currency pairs you wish to monitor by entering them into the pairs list setting.
Step 2: Set Scan Parameters Adjust the number of candles to scan and customize the display settings according to your preferences.
Step 3: Enable Timeframes Choose which timeframes you want to include in the scanning process by enabling the respective settings.
Step 4: Monitor Signals Observe the dashboard for signals and analyze the CCI values to identify potential trading opportunities.
Step 5: Execute Trades Based on the signals generated, execute your trades while managing risk appropriately.
4. USAGE TIPS & BEST PRACTICES
Utilizing the CCI Divergence Multicurrency Scanner effectively can enhance your trading strategy.
5. IMPORTANT NOTES & WARNINGS
Known Limitations
Settings Beginners Should NOT Change
Dashboard Usage Tips
Quick Start Guide
Follow these steps to get started in under 5 minutes:
Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide
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