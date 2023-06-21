MT Supply Demand

4
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MT Supply Demand :
It is an indicator created to find supply and demand, which will be important support and resistance levels for the price. 
Supply Zone is a zone where the price has reached, it is often resisted. In other words, when the price reaches this zone, there will be more selling power to push the price back down.

Demand Zone is a zone where the price has reached, it is often accepted. In other words, when the price reaches this zone, there will be more buying power to push the price back up.


PLATFROM: MT4 Only

TRADE: Forex  

TIME FRAME:  All Time Frame

SYMBOL PAIR: All Symbol   



SETTINGS:

Supply & Demand : ON | OFF 

Candle MA: Set the MA to change the candle color to show the trend.

Show Symbol : ON | OFF

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This is a free version with no future feature upgrades.

Reviews 9
sseguelbon
14
sseguelbon 2024.05.09 17:51 
 

Excelente Indicador. Muy fiable para analizar liquidez

Michelle Celis
29
Michelle Celis 2024.03.20 18:18 
 

This indicator is incredible, it works very well, and the developer Issara Seeboonrueang is very kind.

Agus Putu Gede Wira Adnyana
320
Agus Putu Gede Wira Adnyana 2023.07.07 18:35 
 

The Best Supply and Demand indicator. please provide for MT5 sir.

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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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MT Magical
Issara Seeboonrueang
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Indicators
Please thoroughly test demo the indicator in your preferred trading conditions before making a purchase decision. Your satisfaction and confidence in its performance are paramount. MT Magical :  A sophisticated strategy combining swing trading, trend analysis and supply & demand signals. Expertly filtered for precision. Developed with rigorous effort, delivering value to serious investors. Indicator for traders who prefer manual trading.  Request: PC high performance TRADE: Forex TIME FRA
MT Merit Candle Count
Issara Seeboonrueang
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Indicators
Optimal Strategy Be your trading assistant MT  Merit  Candle Count : Designed for binary options trading, Indicator counts the number of bullish or bearish candlesticks, making it suitable for both martingale and standard trading strategies. It's ideal for experienced traders and applicable to Forex, helping to gauge volume and identify trends or potential reversals on the chart. Indicator for traders who prefer manual trading. TRADE: Binary Option and Forex TIME FRAME:  All Time Frame SYMBOL
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MT Merit TLC
Issara Seeboonrueang
Indicators
Please thoroughly test demo the indicator in your preferred trading conditions before making a purchase decision. Your satisfaction and confidence in its performance are paramount. MT MERIT TLC (Trend Line Channel) : The TLC indicator identifies reversal or breakout signals using plotted trend line channels relative to the current price.  It is tailored for manual traders who manage risk independently (Stop Loss, Take Profit, Risk-Reward). Indicator for traders who prefer manual trading. TRA
MT Focus Session
Issara Seeboonrueang
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Indicators
We provide indicators tailored to better meet your trading requirements.     >>   MT Sideway Filter   << MT Focus Session : Focused on monitoring session times, the MT Focus Session indicator emphasizes market activity from opening to close, with a preference for the high-volume periods between the London Open and the U.S. Close. TRADE: Forex TIME FRAME:  M5 M15 M30 H1 SYMBOL PAIR: All Symbol SETTINGS: FOCUS SESSION Open Session Time: Start time of the session you are interested.
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MT Merit Pullback
Issara Seeboonrueang
5 (2)
Indicators
"Pullback while filtering trend" MT MERIT PullBack :  Engineered to detect pullback signals while filtering trends using advanced techniques. Best for short-term cycles. Tailored for manual trading, emphasizing risk management and fundamental analysis to select optimal currency pairs. TRADE: Forex TIME FRAME:  All Time Frame SYMBOL PAIR: All Symbol SETTINGS: CALCULATE BARS: Value or bars used must be large enough to calculate the formula. TREND FILTER: Put the number Period and Show tren
MT Unstoppable
Issara Seeboonrueang
Indicators
Please feel free to contact me if you need any further information. Please let me know if you have any questions. I hope the above is useful to you. MT Unstoppable :  is a swing trade or trend strategy through signal filtering with experience.  indicator for trade by yourself TRADE: Forex TIME FRAME:  All Time Frame    (Not M1 ,  Introducing timeframe H1) SYMBOL PAIR: All Symbol  SETTINGS: TREND: Period, Trend Zone  and   Trend Zone Meter Multi Timeframe ( For backtest, history data
MT Sideway Filter
Issara Seeboonrueang
Indicators
If you know where the sideway,  you will know the trend. MT Sideway Filter : Built to identify and anticipate sideways market phases.  Once detected, expect a transition into a trend, offering profitable opportunities.  Ideal for pinpointing both sideways movements and trends. Can be used to enhance the performance of other indicators. TRADE: Forex TIME FRAME:  All Time Frame SYMBOL PAIR: All Symbol SETTINGS: SIDEWAY FILTER  Period: Put the number period for calculate (1-100)  Multiply: Fr
MT Roller Coaster
Issara Seeboonrueang
Indicators
Graph's roller-coaster MT Roller Coaster : Inspired by the graph's roller-coaster-like movement, this tool uses color bands to signal trends effectively. The band colors simplify order decisions: Downtrend: Bands 2 and 3 turn red, signaling sell opportunities. Uptrend: Bands 2 and 3 appear sky blue, suggesting buy orders. Sideways: Alternating band colors allow both buy and sell trades, suitable for scalping strategies. Major trend entries are identified at the outer bands, with corr
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vandreifx
224
vandreifx 2024.05.18 09:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Issara Seeboonrueang
8290
Reply from developer Issara Seeboonrueang 2024.05.28 08:48
Thank you :)
Solene Clement
370
Solene Clement 2024.05.17 11:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Issara Seeboonrueang
8290
Reply from developer Issara Seeboonrueang 2024.05.28 08:47
Thank you :)
sseguelbon
14
sseguelbon 2024.05.09 17:51 
 

Excelente Indicador. Muy fiable para analizar liquidez

Issara Seeboonrueang
8290
Reply from developer Issara Seeboonrueang 2024.05.28 08:47
Thank you :)
Catnipp
29
Catnipp 2024.03.26 21:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Issara Seeboonrueang
8290
Reply from developer Issara Seeboonrueang 2024.03.27 03:51
I sincerely thank you.
Sukru Denizgezen
221
Sukru Denizgezen 2024.03.25 11:32 
 

destek dirençler cıkıyor ama oklar çıkmıyor

Issara Seeboonrueang
8290
Reply from developer Issara Seeboonrueang 2024.03.27 03:50
Thank You For Your Feedback.
This indicator has no signals.
Michelle Celis
29
Michelle Celis 2024.03.20 18:18 
 

This indicator is incredible, it works very well, and the developer Issara Seeboonrueang is very kind.

Issara Seeboonrueang
8290
Reply from developer Issara Seeboonrueang 2024.03.26 04:07
Thank you for the review. May you be happy.
Agus Putu Gede Wira Adnyana
320
Agus Putu Gede Wira Adnyana 2023.07.07 18:35 
 

The Best Supply and Demand indicator. please provide for MT5 sir.

Issara Seeboonrueang
8290
Reply from developer Issara Seeboonrueang 2023.07.10 04:27
Thank you very much, for easy maintenance we use plat from MT4 only.
EllyMaus
374
EllyMaus 2023.06.29 17:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Issara Seeboonrueang
8290
Reply from developer Issara Seeboonrueang 2023.06.30 03:16
Thank you very much. I wish you happiness.
fxpat
540
fxpat 2023.06.25 20:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Issara Seeboonrueang
8290
Reply from developer Issara Seeboonrueang 2023.06.26 04:16
Thank you very much. I wish you happiness.
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