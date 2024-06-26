DYJ SignalSourceOfRSI is a momentum oscillator which shows price strength by comparing upward movements of Close prices to their downward movements over a selected number of periods.

There are two kinds of signals provided by RSI:

RSI reaching of either overbought or oversold level and then making a bit of reversal:

Signals to buy are generated falling of RSI below level(30) and Signals to sell are generated rising of RSI above level(70)

Falling of RSI below level(30) and then rising above level(30) can be interpreted as a signal to buy. Rising of RSI above level(70) and then falling below level(70) can be interpreted as a signal to sell.

You can use the DYJ Mathematical model trader indicator trading analysis model to display the indicator's real trading opening and closing positions and calculate the overall profit and maximum floating loss!

And these BUY and SELL signals are sent out. You can use DYJ GameDevice follow-up software to receive these signals and realize automatic opening and closing of positions. And can use the game strategy function to turn losing orders into profits

In addition, the DYJ SignalSourceOfRSI oscillator also marks the entry point and exit point with colored arrows, and also counts the total profit and the maximum floating loss in real time based on these positions, which are important data for judging the trading probability.

Input



[General]

InpUseLanguage = English/Chinese

signal_source_name = "RSI"

[Indicator]

RSIPeriod=14 -- RSI Period

InpOversoldArea = 30 -- stoch oversold zone

InpOverboughtArea = 70 -- stoch overbought zone

InpSignalMode = ThroughLeaveLevelLine -- Signal Mode: ThroughEnteyLevelLine / ThroughLeaveLevelLine

InpSimulatedVolume = 1

InpOnlyOppositeClosedLine = false

InpIsDisplayChartText = true

InpIsDisplayProfitsLine = true

MaxProfitsTextHigh = 40

MaxProfitsTextLow = 20

UpLineClr = DeepSkyBlue // Arrow Up Color

DnLineClr = PaleVioletRed // Arrow Down Color

alertsMessage = true

alertsSound = true

alertsEmail = false

alertsPush = false

InpIsMultipleLinesTextForAlertsMessage = true

[EstimateSystem]











