LiquidiBars Volume Width Candles
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 20 July 2026
- Activations: 8
LiquidiBars – Volume Width Candles is a next-generation MT5 charting indicator that visually reveals real market participation by dynamically adjusting candle width based on trading volume.
Instead of treating every candle equally, LiquidiBars expands high-volume candles and compresses low-volume candles, giving you an immediate visual representation of market strength, liquidity, and momentum directly on your chart.
This allows traders to instantly distinguish between strong institutional-driven moves and weak, low-participation price action—without needing separate volume panels or complex analysis tools.
What it helps you see instantly
- High-volume breakout candles with real participation
- Weak moves that lack market interest
- Momentum expansion and contraction phases
- Liquidity spikes and absorption zones
- Potential fakeouts driven by low volume
- True strength behind price movement
Key Features
- Real-time adaptive candle width based on volume
- Clean, non-cluttered chart visualization
- Works on all symbols and timeframes
- Fully automatic—no manual tuning required
- Lightweight and optimized for MT5 performance
- Compatible with forex, gold (XAUUSD), indices, and crypto
How it works
LiquidiBars maps volume data directly into candle width scaling. As volume increases, candles widen; as volume decreases, candles narrow. This creates a more intuitive “market activity map” where price action and participation are seen together instead of separately.
Trading Applications
- Scalping: filter low-quality entries
- Swing trading: confirm breakout strength
- Trend trading: identify real momentum phases
- Smart money concepts: highlight liquidity-driven moves
- Price action trading: improve candle interpretation
LiquidiBars – Volume Width Candles gives traders a clearer view of what truly drives price: participation.
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