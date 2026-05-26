LiquidiBars Volume Width Candles

LiquidiBars – Volume Width Candles is a next-generation MT5 charting indicator that visually reveals real market participation by dynamically adjusting candle width based on trading volume.

Instead of treating every candle equally, LiquidiBars expands high-volume candles and compresses low-volume candles, giving you an immediate visual representation of market strength, liquidity, and momentum directly on your chart.

This allows traders to instantly distinguish between strong institutional-driven moves and weak, low-participation price action—without needing separate volume panels or complex analysis tools.

What it helps you see instantly

  • High-volume breakout candles with real participation
  • Weak moves that lack market interest
  • Momentum expansion and contraction phases
  • Liquidity spikes and absorption zones
  • Potential fakeouts driven by low volume
  • True strength behind price movement

Key Features

  • Real-time adaptive candle width based on volume
  • Clean, non-cluttered chart visualization
  • Works on all symbols and timeframes
  • Fully automatic—no manual tuning required
  • Lightweight and optimized for MT5 performance
  • Compatible with forex, gold (XAUUSD), indices, and crypto

How it works

LiquidiBars maps volume data directly into candle width scaling. As volume increases, candles widen; as volume decreases, candles narrow. This creates a more intuitive “market activity map” where price action and participation are seen together instead of separately.

Trading Applications

  • Scalping: filter low-quality entries
  • Swing trading: confirm breakout strength
  • Trend trading: identify real momentum phases
  • Smart money concepts: highlight liquidity-driven moves
  • Price action trading: improve candle interpretation

LiquidiBars – Volume Width Candles gives traders a clearer view of what truly drives price: participation.


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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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5 (12)
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29766584 2026.06.06 17:42 
 

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