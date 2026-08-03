Gold M15 Persistent Scalper

XAUUSD Persistent M15 Scalping Engine PRICE ON OFFER ORIGINAL PRICE $2800


An always-in-market gold trading system that trades the M15 trend directly — no waiting, no multi-timeframe confirmation stack, no missed moves.

The Core Idea

Most trend EAs wait: H4 has to agree, then M15 has to agree, then price has to pull back to an "ideal" entry. By the time all the boxes are ticked, a large chunk of the move is already gone.

This engine flips that model. As soon as an M15 candle closes, its direction is the trade bias — no extra filter layer standing between the signal and the order. The EA then manages exposure as a live basket: adding into strength, protecting profit as it builds, and flipping direction only when the market itself shows a real reversal — not just one opposite candle.

Key Features

🎯 Immediate M15 Entry Every 15 minutes, the engine reads the just-closed candle. Bullish close → long bias. Bearish close → short bias. If the basket is flat, it enters immediately in that direction — the strategy is designed to keep the account working rather than sitting in cash waiting for a "perfect" setup.

📈 Winner-Only Position Stacking As price moves in the basket's favor, the EA adds further positions — but only into a basket that is already net profitable, and only when the most recent entry itself is in profit. It will never add size to a losing position. Stacking distance adapts automatically to current gold volatility using ATR(M15), tightening up during fast expansion moves and widening out when the market goes quiet.

🔒 Dynamic Basket Profit Lock Once a basket's floating profit clears a trigger level, a trailing lock arms itself and ratchets up as profits grow — protecting an ever-increasing floor of profit instead of giving back a strong run on a single reversal candle.

🎯 Basket Take-Profit + Instant Re-Cycle When the basket hits its overall profit target, everything closes and a brand-new cycle opens immediately in the current M15 direction — no downtime between cycles.

🔄 Smart Reversal Engine The EA won't flip direction on every opposite-colored candle — that's how grid systems bleed out to spread and commission during choppy, consolidating markets. A reversal only triggers when the new candle has a strong body relative to its range and volume confirmation, filtering out the weak, noisy candles that cause whipsaw.

🛡️ Multi-Layer Risk Controls

  • Hard caps on maximum open positions and total lot exposure
  • Position compression — once the basket is comfortably in profit, the oldest positions are closed first to free up margin while keeping the newest (trend-following) exposure on
  • Emergency floating-drawdown circuit breaker — if floating loss reaches a set percentage of account balance, the entire basket closes and resets rather than riding out a catastrophic reversal
  • Built-in spread and margin pre-trade checks so entries aren't silently rejected by the broker — every skipped trade shows its exact reason on the live dashboard

📊 Live Basket Dashboard On-chart panel shows current M15 bias, basket direction, open position count and lots, floating P/L, profit-lock status and level, volatility regime, spread, and drawdown — so you always know exactly what state the engine is in and why.

How It Works (Step by Step)

  1. Read the trend — On every new M15 candle close, determine bias from candle direction.
  2. Stay engaged — If flat, open in that direction immediately.
  3. Scale into strength — Add positions as price extends in the basket's favor, spaced by an ATR-adaptive distance, but only while the basket and the last entry are both in profit.
  4. Protect the gains — A trailing profit lock ratchets upward as the basket grows, converting open profit into a protected floor.
  5. Take the win — Hit the basket profit target → close everything → start the next cycle immediately.
  6. Flip on real reversals — A confirmed, strong opposite M15 candle closes the current basket and opens fresh in the new direction. Weak reversal attempts are ignored to avoid chop.
  7. Circuit breaker — If floating drawdown breaches the configured limit, the whole basket is closed and the cycle resets, protecting the account from a runaway adverse move.

Recommended Account Size

This is a basket-style system, meaning multiple positions can be open simultaneously in the same direction — so account size should be sized to the maximum exposure the settings allow, not just the starting lot.

Setup Suggested Minimum Balance Notes
Conservative (default 0.2 lot, standard caps) $2,000–$15,000 Comfortable margin buffer even during a full stack-up on a leverage account of 1:100 or higher
Standard $25,000+ Recommended for running the default settings with room to withstand a full drawdown cycle without approaching a margin call
Aggressive / higher lot or lower leverage $50,000+ If increasing base lot size, raising the max-lot cap, or trading on lower leverage (below 1:100)

Notes on sizing:

  • These figures assume the built-in margin safety buffer and floating-drawdown circuit breaker are left enabled at their default levels.
  • Actual margin requirements depend on your broker's leverage and the live gold price — always check your broker's margin calculator for XAUUSD before going live.
  • As with any basket/grid-style trading approach, this system trades more frequently and can hold multiple simultaneous positions in a trend; it is not a low-drawdown "set and forget" strategy, and results will vary with market conditions. Past or backtested performance does not guarantee future results.

Recommended Use

  • Run on a demo account first to observe a full cycle (entry → stacking → profit lock → basket close) before going live.
  • XAUUSD (Gold) only — the ATR-based stacking distance and profit thresholds are calibrated to gold's price scale.
  • A VPS with a stable, low-latency connection to your broker is recommended, since the engine manages positions continuously rather than only at signal time.

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***ATTACH to M1 or M5 for best results and quick entries and exits*** Minting –  is a streamlined, professional-grade Expert Advisor developed by Ramulo Software Ltd., designed specifically to capitalize on the volatility and profit potential of Gold (XAUUSD). It combines intelligent EMA-based market structure, ATR trend detection, tiered USD trailing, and strict drawdown control into a lightweight, easy-to-run trading system. Minting is the entry gateway into the Emerge ecosystem . It is inten
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Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
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5 (8)
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Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
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