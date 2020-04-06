Naked Gold Trend Hunter

The Naked Gold Trend Hunter is a professional-grade, trend-following EA that combines day trading precision with scalping agility. It seeks consistent, high-probability entries aligned with institutional money flow in Gold (XAUUSD) and other major markets.

Built on multi-timeframe confirmation and precision trend analysis, the Trend Hunter eliminates guesswork by ensuring every trade moves WITH the dominant market direction — capturing intraday swings and quick scalping opportunities when momentum is confirmed.

Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) - Also works on forex pairs, crypto, indices

Timeframe: M15 (you can use higher time frames until 1H)

Recommended Brokers: Any broker. 

Leverage: 1:100 or higher (1:500 preferred)

Starting Balance: $500+ recommended 

VPS: Strongly recommended for stable 24/7 operation (You can use your own laptop or computer if you choose not to trade by sessions like London and New York.)

Multi-Layer Confirmation (Risk Filter)

  • Bullish setup: H4 trend up + M15 trend up + price above both MAs + Volatility

  • Bearish setup: H4 trend down + M15 trend down + price below both MAs Volatility

  • Momentum confirmation: minimum slope and strength required.

  • Market condition check: adapts for trending avoids ranging environments overall. 

Result: Combines day trading patience, scalping speed, and multiple confirmations for professional risk management.

Professional Risk Management

  • Flexible Position Sizing: Percentage risk (1–2%), fixed lots, independent buy/sell settings, margin safety checks.

  • Advanced SL & TP: Pips-based or percentage-based, separate settings for scalping/day trading.

  • Intelligent Trailing Stops: Customizable trigger, trail distance, profit lock-in, per-trade trailing.

Intelligent Filtering Systems

  • Dual-Timeframe Trend Filter: H4 for day trading direction, M15 for scalping entries.

  • Market Condition Filter: Detects trending vs. ranging markets automatically.

  • Session Control System: Trades during optimal sessions (London/New York), auto-pauses outside selected sessions.

  • News Filter: Pauses trading during major economic releases.

  • Spread Guard Protection: Prevents poor execution during widening spreads. (Optional)

Key Features Summary

  • Hybrid Trading System: Day trading strategy + scalping execution, 3–10 trades/day.

  • Dual-Timeframe Trend Analysis: H4 + M15, multi-layer confirmation.

  • Precision Risk Management: Separate buy/sell risk, SL/TP, trailing stops.

  • Advanced Filtering Systems: Session, news, spread, and market condition filters.

  • Professional Order Management: Smart entries, position tracking, fast execution.
    (More features can be found when you download and test the ea.)

  • Flexible Direction Settings

    • Buy Only (for long-term gold bulls)
    • Sell Only (for bearish periods)
    • Both ( Buy and Sell )

Who Is This EA For?

Perfect For:

  • Day traders or even swing traders targeting intraday/swing Gold moves.

  • Scalpers (not high frequency) seeking trend confirmation and continuation. 

  • Those preferring same-day position closes or for few days. 

  • Traders valuing capital preservation and aggressive opportunity capture.

Not Suitable For:

  • Traders who don't want to ride the trend and for the impatient. 

  • Short Term Mindset. 

Quick Start Guide

  1. Download & Install

  2. Load the set file. 

  3. Enable Live Trading

  4. Done. 

    The Naked Gold Trend Hunter gives you:

    • Day trader’s strategic vision (H4 trend analysis)

    • Sniper tactical execution (M15 precise entries)

    • Professional risk management (capital protection)

    • Session optimization (trade when it matters)

    • Institutional confirmation (trade WITH the big money)

      ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

      Message me if you have questions. Have a great day. 

      BEWARE: I ONLY SELL MY EAs HERE IN MQL MARKETPLACE. TOO MANY SCAMMERS ONLINE. IF ONE OF MY EAs IS LISTED IN ONE WEBSITE, THAT'S SCAM. AVOID IT. 

