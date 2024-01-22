Rola Scalper

Profitable Scalper EA - Rôla Scalper! Tested on EURUSDm Symbol on Micro Account created in XM Broker, but you can try it in any market or broker, any way I recommend that you use it on markets with volatility similar to EURUSD.





This EA can open a lot of positions, so I recommend that you use a broker that don't have comission fee and provide low spread.





You can use settings on 5 minutes timeframe, since I started to use it, and in tests, the maximum drawdown with this settings and M5 timeframe on EURUSD was near 50%, you can see it on screenshot of one of my backtests from 2021 to 2023 crossing important moments that shaked the market like COVID and wars. To achieve the same results just adjust parameters: distanceMultiplier to 1.25, take_profit to 82 and lot_value_balance_percent to 12. I recommend you have at least 1000 dollars on micro account. The strategy of the EA is based on Bands of Bollinger indicator. Some informations about the parameters of the EA: period_mm_bb: The period of the Bollinger indicator deviation_bb: The deviation of the Bollinger indicator

lot_value_balance_percent: the lot that EA uses is based on a percentage of the balance or equity (it will use the higher). min_distance: the minimum distance between positions, based on points. distanceMultiplier: a multiplier factor for distance between positions, for example if it is 1.00, the minimum distance between positions will be the min_distance value, but if it is different of 1.00 the multiplier will affect the minimum distance between the positions. max_positions_buy_and_sell: maximum number of positions opened by the EA on each way (buy or sell / long or short), so if it is 20, the EA will open a maximum of 20 buy positions AND 20 sell positions. take_profit: points to take profit, if you have more than one position it will calculate first the weighted average. magic_number: the EA magic number, the EA will only use the positions with this number. If you have any questions feel free to ask me.



