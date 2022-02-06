Sweet Apple Pro Max

🍎🍎🍎 Sweet Apple Pro Max 2.1 - Long term profit 🍎🍎🍎

Please read before using:

 Gaining 30 40 50 even 100% profit within a day and then lose all, have you ever in that situation, or you ever saw someone still in that endless loop, x2 x3 profit then they have nothing. Hey my friend, stop thinking like that anymore, we will never be alive in this market if you are still thinking that you can become a millionaire quickly.

Therefore, I am here to tell you these things

  • We can not make profit continuously day by day ⛔. 
  • We can not get rich quickly from this market ⛔.
  • The return must be calculated by year, not day week or month.
  • Think about the risk first 🤔.
  • Back test history data before run it in real money.
  • And, trust 100% the bot/strategy you are using, do not change it 😄.


1. My EA result: (back test real data: 10/2020 – 10/2022):

I recommend we keep using Lot size = 50, check the below result that I tested: 

    You can take a look on the result and decide your risk appetite, more lot size → more profit and more risk 🤗🤗🤗


    2. Set up:

    So easy, we just have 4 inputs: 

    • Chart: Apple stock (APPL.NAS)
    • Time frame: H1
    • LOT SIZE: you can input the lot size that you want to trade, the bot always using this lot to trade.
    • SL = 1.2, TP = 1.2 : I had tons of testing, so I recommend you to use this R:R 👍
    • Optimize Profit: true/false - so if you set = true, the bot will help you to calculate lot size according to your balance, but I recommend you set it = false and the lot size will be always the same for all trades, that means you are more safe. But if you do like much profit and also much risk, your decision 😎 (just back testing history data, and you will see the difference when changing this config 🤑)

    Recommended broker: ICMarkets - Raw spread account.

    🍎🍎🍎

    That's it, I think you should have more back tests before run the bot in real money.

    Any questions just leave the comment here or you can text me on telegram: @arcquocan

    Many thanks!

    cristian wood
    18
    cristian wood 2022.11.17 18:36 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Reply to review