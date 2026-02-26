Grid Maestro is a utility that automatically builds a grid of orders based on specified parameters: grid step, number of orders, and volume multiplier. The first trade is opened manually by the user.

▎Functionality and Features:

The utility places virtual pending orders (red line) and take profit (green line) after the user manually opens a trade or after a pending order placed manually by the user is triggered. Initially, one pending order is set in the grid, and as they are triggered, subsequent orders are placed and the take profit is moved. When the number of opened orders equals the specified number of orders in the grid (Number of Trades in Grid), considering the first order opened by the user, the red line will act as a stop loss and close all orders when reached.

An example of the utility's operation can be seen in the video below. For convenience during testing, the first order is opened with a button; in real operation, it is opened manually by the user as usual. Only one grid can operate simultaneously on a single trading instrument. However, it is allowed to work on multiple instruments at once (in different terminal windows).

Before using, calculate the potential load on the deposit to avoid losses.

▎Advantages:

• Simple and user-friendly interface

• Works on all instruments and timeframes

• Fully automated

• Simple risk manipulation mechanism by changing volume calculation parameters

• Uses virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit that your broker cannot see

• For uninterrupted operation, it is recommended to use a VPS

▎Input Parameters:

• Take Profit: The distance at which profit is locked (in points/ticks).

• Grid Step: The distance that the price must move to open the next order in the grid (in points/ticks).

• Number of Trades in Grid: The number of trades in the grid.

• Grid Multiplier: The coefficient by which the volume of the previous trade will be multiplied to calculate the volume of the second and subsequent trades in the grid.

• Take Profit Coefficient: The coefficient by which the take profit value in points/ticks is multiplied when opening each new order in the grid.