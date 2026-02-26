Grid Maestro

Grid Maestro is a utility that automatically builds a grid of orders based on specified parameters: grid step, number of orders, and volume multiplier. The first trade is opened manually by the user.

Functionality and Features:

The utility places virtual pending orders (red line) and take profit (green line) after the user manually opens a trade or after a pending order placed manually by the user is triggered. Initially, one pending order is set in the grid, and as they are triggered, subsequent orders are placed and the take profit is moved. When the number of opened orders equals the specified number of orders in the grid (Number of Trades in Grid), considering the first order opened by the user, the red line will act as a stop loss and close all orders when reached.

An example of the utility's operation can be seen in the video below. For convenience during testing, the first order is opened with a button; in real operation, it is opened manually by the user as usual. Only one grid can operate simultaneously on a single trading instrument. However, it is allowed to work on multiple instruments at once (in different terminal windows).

Before using, calculate the potential load on the deposit to avoid losses.

Advantages:

• Simple and user-friendly interface

• Works on all instruments and timeframes

• Fully automated

• Simple risk manipulation mechanism by changing volume calculation parameters

• Uses virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit that your broker cannot see

• For uninterrupted operation, it is recommended to use a VPS

Input Parameters:

• Take Profit: The distance at which profit is locked (in points/ticks).

• Grid Step: The distance that the price must move to open the next order in the grid (in points/ticks).

• Number of Trades in Grid: The number of trades in the grid.

• Grid Multiplier: The coefficient by which the volume of the previous trade will be multiplied to calculate the volume of the second and subsequent trades in the grid.

• Take Profit Coefficient: The coefficient by which the take profit value in points/ticks is multiplied when opening each new order in the grid.

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Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Master Close via Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
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Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -
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TP SL Bot is a utility that automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit for newly opened orders in several ways. There is also a function for calculating the volume that you need to open the trade to get the desired amount with the specified Stop Loss / Take Profit size. There are several options for calculating the size and setting parameters: 1. Setting based on the amount specified by the user as a percentage of the current deposit balance. 2. Setting as the amount entered by the user. 3. Se
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