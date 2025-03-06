One Click Trader Utility

One-Click Trader Utility for MT4
Professional Trading at Your Fingertips
One-Click Trader Utility is a premium MT4 tool designed for active traders who need lightning-fast execution and real-time performance metrics. For just $30, transform your trading experience with institutional-grade technology previously available only to professional traders.

Key Features
Ultra-Fast Execution - Open and close positions with a single click, critical for scalpers and news traders
Real-Time Market Metrics - Monitor spreads, server response time, and execution speed
Performance Tracking - Analyze your trade execution times and optimize your strategy
Clean, Professional Interface - Customizable panel that won't clutter your charts
Symbol-Specific Trading - Focus on one instrument at a time with dedicated close function

Why Speed Matters
This utility was developed after extensive research with professional traders who identified execution latency as a primary factor in profitability. By eliminating unnecessary confirmation dialogs and streamlining the order process, One-Click Trader can improve execution times by up to 300ms compared to standard MT5 interfaces - often the difference between profit and loss during volatile market conditions.

Technical Details
Order Processing: Utilizes ORDER_FILLING_FOK (Fill or Kill) execution to ensure you get exactly the price you see or nothing at all
Performance Monitoring: Tracks server response times in milliseconds, helping you identify optimal trading hours
Position Management: Symbol-specific position tracking and instant closing functionality
Memory Optimization: Efficiently coded to minimize resource usage even during high-volatility periods
Customization Options: Adjust colors, sizes, and position to match your trading setup

Ideal For
Scalpers requiring instant execution
News traders capturing market movements
Day traders optimizing their workflow
Anyone serious about professional-grade trading execution

Full Customization
Easily modify:

Lot sizes
Panel dimensions and position
Color scheme
Button sizes and layout

User Testimonials
"Reduced my execution time by 200ms on average - completely transformed my scalping strategy profitability." - Professional Forex Trader

"The real-time metrics helped me identify when my broker was slipping during high volatility - worth every penny." - Institutional Trader

Need Support?
If you need assistance with installation or customization, contact me directly via message. I typically respond within 24 hours to ensure you get the most from your utility.

More Professional Tools
Visit my market profile to discover more professional trading utilities designed for serious traders.

Elevate your trading experience today with One-Click Trader Utility - where every millisecond counts.


Recommended products
Manual Trade Panel EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilities
Manual Trade Panel EA MT4 is the most straightforward and easy to use trade panel you can find for MT4. It has all its options and functions in one surface, without the need of opening additional windows or panels. It is an order management, risk calculator, partial closure and account protector utility all in one extremely convenient to use interface! By using Manual Trade Panel EA MT4 you can trade many times faster and more accurate than traditional manual trading methods and that gives you m
Symbol Manager
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
Utilities
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
EasyTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilities
EasyTradePad – Trading Panel for MetaTrader 4 EasyTradePad is a tool for manual and semi-automated trading. The panel allows quick management of orders and positions, as well as risk management calculations in one click. Panel Features: Open and close trades with predefined risk (% or deposit currency) Set SL and TP in points, percentages, or monetary values Calculate risk-to-reward ratio automatically Move stop loss to breakeven Partial position closing Trailing stop (by points or candle shado
Trade Auto Close
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Automatic Trade Closure: at time, or Profit / Loss trigger With this utility, you can automate the trade closure under a given condition. Multifunctional tility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions  |   MT5 version To activate the Auto-Close, you need to set the following parameters (on the panel): 1. Symbol   for which the function will be applied: for a specific   [Symbol]   / or for   [ALL]   symbols. 2.   Condition,   when to close: [if total] / [if
Prop Trade Assistant
Michal Hrubes
Utilities
Prop Trade Assistant – Trading Panel for MT4 Prop Trade Assistant is a trading panel for the MetaTrader 4 platform designed to help traders efficiently manage their manual trades. This tool calculates potential profit and loss, allows users to set daily profit and loss limits, and automatically closes all trades when these limits are reached. Features: Profit and Loss Calculation Automatically calculates potential profit and loss based on lot size and predefined Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP
FREE
EA Order Manager PRO
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Utilities
EA Order Manager v2.13 – Smart Management for Any Open Trade EA Order Manager is a universal trade manager for manual or automated orders on MetaTrader 4. It automatically applies advanced protections, trailing stop, break even, cross-closing logic, and global stop loss/take profit , regardless of the trade’s origin. Key Features: Global Stop Loss & Take Profit – Automatically secures your capital. Smart Trailing Stop – Only activates when real profit is detected. Global BreakEven –
Boleta EasyTrade
Silvio Garcia Wohl
Utilities
When executing an order, whether through the Metatrader ticket on a computer or the Metatrader app on a mobile device, either manual or pending, Easy Trade will automatically set the take profit and stop loss levels, as well as a limit order with its respective take profit and stop loss levels. It follows the trading strategy for market open (US30, US100, US500), but it can be applied to any market asset.
Calc for MT4
Radim Kucera
5 (2)
Utilities
This indicator is designed to provide all useful information about symbol, account, positions and profit. It is developed for improving trader's money management. Parameters Calc can be divided to separate blocks. Each block is possible to hide, set its own color and other properties. Block symbol: This block displays information about actual SPREAD, POINT VALUE (in deposit currency for 1 lot), SWAP LONG and SHORT. Show symbol info - display/hide this block Color of symbol info - color of this
FREE
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
KALI-FX Trade Manager – Advanced Exit Management Utility for MetaTrader 4 The KALI-FX Trade Manager is a compact utility designed to automate trade-exit management with precision and consistency. It integrates breakeven control, trailing stop logic, partial closing, and automatic stop-loss/take-profit assignment — ensuring every position is handled according to predefined parameters. This tool supports both manual and EA-initiated trades and works across all instruments and timeframes. ️ Core
Exp Swing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.46 (54)
Experts
It uses the model of a famous strategy called Swinger (Pendulum, Cheburashka) - alternate placing of pending orders with increased lot. The strategy lies in placing two opposite pending orders. When the price moves in a certain direction, one pending order is triggered, while the lot size of the other order is increased. The EA provides three types of opening pending orders (TypeofTrade) Auto-opening after placement (Instant opening AutoTrade) Opening and management after manual opening (Manual
FREE
Copier4Free
Vladimir Tkach
Utilities
The utility copies trades from the signal provider accounts (master accounts, one or multiple providers) to unlimited number of receiver accounts (slave accounts). The provider is defined by the 'provider' parameter (any combination of numbers and letters). For example, there are two providers. Run the utility in master mode on them, and set different values to the provider parameter. On the account designated for copying these signals, run two utilities in slave mode in different windows, setti
Slow Pips OCO Trade Panel
Satyam Shivam
Utilities
Slow Pips OCO Trade Panel is an advanced trading panel for placing pending orders. Traders can use this panel to place two pending orders at once. One pending order would be of buy entry type and the other one would be of sell entry type. Both orders will have Stop Loss and Take Profit parameters. Since two pending orders are placed at the same time, the pending order for which the price hits first gets converted into a market order and the other pending order gets deleted (one order cancels the
Robi Auto
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Robi Auto Expert Advisor works using sharp tick movements. It goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with one single setting. The more latency your broker has in the amount of the Internet channel, the higher you need to set stop loss, take profit and trailing stop so that the server can process them at the desired price and the lower the trading frequency will be. The uniqueness of the Expert Advisor is that it can be run on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the se
Tactic Lines
ChiShun Chen
Utilities
Auto tactic trade with two Lines:  They are (Top Line) and (Bottom Line), for tactic trade. Big Features:  Line will be auto created and detect the Top of shape, and Bottom of shape.  Display  how far the Line from market price.  When Market Price *Touch (Top Line), will create a new order : **Sell**.  When Market Price *Touch (Bottom Line),will create a new order:**BUY**. Moving the Lines:  Double Clicks on Line,it will be movable by User's Mouse. You can let a Line longer by Double Clicks on
EasyClose MT4
Nina Yermolenko
4 (1)
Utilities
A simple and convenient utility for closing orders. It can close both all orders together as well as buy, sell or pending orders separately. Has an intuitive graphical interface. MT5 version of the utility -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78599 If you like this utility, take a look at my other products -   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nina_yermolenko/seller
FREE
Lucky Trade Panel MT4
Nina Yermolenko
5 (1)
Utilities
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
MakingAssistantNetworker
Iurii Kuksov
Utilities
This is a regular panel that places a network of buy and sell orders. This Expert Advisor closes the profit order defined in the settings. Then, there is a parameter called Ladder, which includes that the distance between orders begins to increase by the points indicated by the ladder parameter (here, in the main settings, it is 10 points), which means the second order is 10 points, the third order is 20 points, the fourth order is 40 points, etc. Then, you need to know what is in this adviser
CCI TrendLine Divergency Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
5 (1)
Indicators
Commodity Channel Index Message is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. Unlike the original indicator, this three in one version has a system of alerts that inform on market situation changes. It consists of the following signals: when the Main line crosses the levels of extreme zones and 50% level; when the Main line crosses the Trend line in the indicator window; Divergence on the last bar. Values of the middle and extreme levels and divergence zones are customizable. Parameter
Auto BE break even EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (2)
Utilities
AUTO BE Utility – Breakeven Manager for MetaTrader 4 The AUTO BE Utility by KALIFX is a compact and efficient trade-management tool for MetaTrader 4. It automatically adjusts the stop-loss level to the breakeven point once the market price reaches a defined profit distance. This ensures that active trades are protected from reversals once they move into profit, without requiring manual intervention. Main Features Automatic Breakeven Control – Moves the stop-loss to breakeven when the price reac
FREE
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
Thi Ngo
5 (2)
Utilities
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
Close All Trade MT4
Fatih Selim Demir
Utilities
This is a simple and very effective utility for closing orders with one click. You will need it if you have a number of open orders on your balance and it takes too long to close them manually, which might lead to an extra loss of money on the account. This utility will save your deposit in case of a sharp market change. Just add it to any free chart and use it for your daily trading.
FREE
Didi Alerta
TPX
Indicators
Didi Index indicator with visual buy and sell alert, with confirmation alert. Buy or sell alerts, on screen and for mobile phones, with a visual description in colors of the direction on the screen! A warning in the color of the current direction of the graph on the screen quickly informs you if the pair is bought or sold by Didi Index. With configurable text position and size, making it easier to follow the trend of the pair.
FREE
Trade Shield
Damir Duseev
Utilities
Trade Shield – Innovative Solution for Automated Trade Management Description: Trade Shield is a powerful and flexible trading expert advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 , designed to automatically close trades based on predefined conditions. It analyzes volume sequences , monitors drawdown , and closes trades with specific comments when the conditions are met. The EA is built to enhance trading account security , prevent signific Advantages of Trade Shield Flexible Trade Monitoring Supports trackin
Sessions NY London Tokyo
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
The indicator shows the operating time of the world exchanges. Help you to see which markets are currently most active Check out my  #1 Pro  Utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Helps to select the most volatile instruments at the moment; Especially useful for an intraday traders; 1) When using on time frames 1H and below: the lines will correspond to the actual location of the bars on the chart, and when moving the chart, the lines of the tradi
Boleta Easy Trade Mt4
Silvio Garcia Wohl
Utilities
When executing an order, whether through the Metatrader ticket on a computer or the Metatrader app on a mobile device, either manual or pending, Easy Trade will automatically set the take profit and stop loss levels, as well as a limit order with its respective take profit and stop loss levels. It follows the trading strategy for market open (US30, US100, US500), but it can be applied to any market asset.
FREE
MasterTrading Copilot
Marco Antonio Dorantes Manrriquez
Utilities
MasterTrade – Your Expert Manual Trading Copilot MasterTrade Copilot is more than just a tool—it's your personal assistant in MetaTrader 4, designed to elevate your manual trade management to the next level with precision, speed, and full control. Perfect for traders who execute discretionary entries but want professional capital and order management without relying entirely on automation. With its modern, user-friendly visual panel, trading becomes an agile, safe, and strategic experience.
Golden Gestion TP SL
Matthias Hubert Patrick Snidaro
Utilities
Auto SL/TP Manager EA – Gestion Automatique Intelligente Auto SL/TP Manager EA est un Expert Advisor conçu pour automatiser la gestion des commandes avec une efficacité maximale et une grande discrétion. Il gère automatiquement : Le Stop Loss (SL) et le Take Profit (TP) Le Profit Lock (verrouillage progressif des bénéfices) Le Trailing Stop avec plusieurs méthodes avancées L' affichage masqué du SL et du TP pour plus de discrétion (non visible par le courtisan) C'est l'outil idéal pour les
Manager Trade FULL
Miguel Antonio Rojas Martinez
Utilities
Manager Trade is a tool that will help you manage trades in an easy and simple way. It is a panel that on its first tab contains buttons and inputs, beautiful and intuitive, that allow you to place operations much faster. In its second tab, all the orders of the account are listed, leaving them available to close each one with a single click of a button. Main features Place direct and pending orders with a single click, and in the same screen adjust SL, TP and Lots without having to reload the
Symbol Order Manager EA
Rohin Stirling Dufty
Utilities
Symbol Order Close EA was developed to handle the closing and trailing of profit per symbol. The expert can also trail by dollars and the user can specify a particular magic number in case multiple experts are used on the same account. You can close by total profit on a symbol, start trailing, stop trailing and trailing step, all in a dollar value This EA is VERY handy if you are running an expert that trades multiple symbols and ends up with a floating profit. It can also be used to close man
PW Oscillator
Svyatoslav Kucher
5 (1)
Indicators
PW Oscillator   - индикатор предназначенный для поиска локальных экстремумов, определения текущей тенденции. В расчетах индикатора используется авторская методика. С помощью индикатора можно определять места возможного разворота цены желательно в направлении тенденции, но также с достаточной точностью и против нее. Также с помощью индикатора можно определять текущую тенденцию. Индикатор подходит для любых валютных пар, но для адекватного отображения показания необходимо, чтобы было достаточно ис
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (419)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (101)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [Instructions ] [ DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilities
Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trades in a list and working out how to close part of your trades.
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (9)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Alert Signal Trading MT4
Trinh Dat
Utilities
The product is used to trade base on any Alert signal in MT4 Easy to setup, simple format with custom keyword All option to management orders as trailing stop, breakeen, partial close, time filter, news filter ... Option to auto open grid orders How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download indicator for auto get Alert Signal   here Do not buy if you even can not install demo EA to your VPS ( some VPS block download EA from mql5 market) We always bring customers high qua
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilities
Basket EA MT4 is a powerful profit-harvesting tool and a comprehensive account protection system, all combined into a simple and easy-to-use solution. Its core purpose is to give you complete control over your trading account’s overall profit and loss by managing all open positions at the basket level, rather than individually. The EA offers a full range of basket-level features, including take profit, stop loss, break even, and trailing stop loss. These can be configured as a percentage of your
Shepherd Safety EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.92 (13)
Utilities
The work of the utility is directed at opening new market orders, maintaining them, transferring the unprofitable orders into profit using an internal loss handling algorithm, trend filtering and various types of trailing stop and take profit. Suitable for any instruments and timeframes. The algorithm works separately for buys and sells, which allows simultaneously working in both directions as well. For the event when the additional orders opened by the utility do not become profitable, a Stop
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilities
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (29)
Utilities
Closing positions in MetaTrader 4 upon reaching the total profit/loss with the profit trailing function. You can enable the Virtual stops (Separate Order) , Calculating and closing for BUY and SELL positions separately (Separate BUY SELL) , Closing and calculating all symbols or the current symbol only (All Symbols) , Enable trailing for profit ( Trailing Profit) Close on total profit and loss in deposit currency, points, or % of the balance. The application is designed for use on any account t
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Exp-Averager  is designed to Average your trades that have received a certain drawdown by opening averaging trades. The advisor has the ability to open new positions in on trend or against the current trend.  It also includes a smart trailing stop feature that applies to a series of positions.  The advisor can increase or decrease the lot size of the positions.  This is a widely used strategy for bringing losing positions to the average price.        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   H
Exp4 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.48 (21)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor repeats trades and positions a preset number of times on your account  MetaTrader 4 . It copies all deals opened manually or by another Expert Advisor. Copies signals and increases the lot from signals ! Increases the lot of other EAs. The following functions are supported: custom lot for copied trades, copying Stop Loss, Take Profit, use of trailing stop.        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install       How to get Log Files     How To Tes
Daily Drawdown Limit EA Prop Firm trading MT4
Mathieu, Frede Alfaro
Utilities
If you found this EA, it's probably because you want to get a funded account with a prop firm, but you see a rule that most of traders fear :   Maximum Daily Drawdown.  I've been through this problem myself as   I'm a prop firm trader   and I've made a bot to solve this rule, and you can get it to solve this problem too. How does it work ? When you first setup this EA, you need to input the   initial deposit   which corresponds to the size of your funded account. For exemple if you get a 10k$ f
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilities
Partial Closure EA MT4   allows you to partially close any trade on your account, manually by a chosen percentage of the lot size and/or by trade ticket, or automatically at specified percentages of the TP/SL level, closing a percentage of the initial lot size across up to 10 take profit and 10 stop loss levels.  It can manage all or selected trades in your account by specifying or excluding certain magic numbers, comments, or symbols. Tip: Download the free demo version of the Partial Closure E
RSI Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (3)
Utilities
RSI Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find divergences between price chart and RSI indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the RSI divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1 timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->   click here . How to get
Risk to R Ratio Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
The Risk to Reward Ratio Manager is a visual order management tool and position size calculator designed to support disciplined trading and professional risk management. It allows traders to visually set entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart, while automatically calculating the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio before sending an order. The tool helps standardize trade preparation and ensures that each position is opened with a predefined and controlled level of risk. Thi
More from author
Super Hedge Fighter EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Experts
Important Note: Please Adjust the "Distance Between Orders" Setting. Reduce it to achieve optimal results, ideally between 2 and 10. Trading in Forex and volatile markets can be challenging and risky. No strategy will be effective 100% of the time! With our new expert advisor, "Super Hedge Fighter EA," you'll gain a fresh perspective on the market! You’ll no longer fear volatility, as it will become a source of income. "Super Hedge Fighter EA" is uniquely designed to handle unstable periods and
Happy and Steady
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Happiness in Forex Means Winning! What if we made your winnings "Steady Winnings!" This will make you happier! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We implemented a safe and reliable strategy, that proved itself since 2010 until today! It passed COVID 19 fluctuations without any issues! The idea behind the expert to to be a super scalping expert, attacking few pips at a time. This happens while using big lot size, thus insuring handsome profit. Expert entries are very selective, w
Safe and Steady Profits Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Safety in Forex trading is the main concern of the traders! There is no use to trade today, and loose everything tomorrow! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Here comes the power of our expert! The idea behind it is safety to the investors fund, then comes the profit. Thus this expert wont be the expert that will double your account by xx fold. It will be the expert you can rely on for steady, hassle free profits. To do so, the targets pips are minimal to insure
Penny Collector EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Some users are very comfortable keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.
Penny Collector Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Experts
Some users are very comfort 2 able keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) If you cannot wait on your trades, then this expert will be the best for you! The expert tries to enter trades on a high probability of success, and in most cases it do catch the right wave. If not , don't worry because the expert will deal with the situation by itself and will take the trades to profits! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning) You
Drag Race Scalper
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Drag Race Scalper" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this is what we ended by! A drag racing scalper! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) In this scalper you would expect few points per trade only. This expert is fo
Against The Surf EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Trading Forex has a million way! One of the innovative ways is to go against the surf! Here we fight the market and work out to get our bread and butter from it :) (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) From here began the idea! Fighting the market. The Expert uses a combination of : Hedging, Grid and trend strategies to operate. This operation allows it to arrive safely even if it worked against the surf! (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) Please find the 99.9% tick data back test res
Cent Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Cent Collector is the second Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the second EA : Cent Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will work on managing itself by averaging and will cash out as soon as it could. This version is called Cent
Yen Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Yen Collector is the Third Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller The second one was Cent collector:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65344?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the third EA : Yen Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will w
Market Master EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
2.5 (2)
Experts
Very Important: Please Adjust the "Distance between orders" .. Lower them to get good results. Higher will make the EA much safer. Trading Forex has a million way! One of the innovative ways is to go against the surf! Here we fight the market and work out to get our bread and butter from it :) (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) From here began the idea! Fighting the market. The Expert uses a combination of : Hedging, Grid and trend strategies to operate. This operation allows it to arr
Magnet Scalper Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
Speedy EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Trading using Experts are the best ways to win in Forex! Here are our second Expert Advisor, where you can Set and forget! Time frame: M1 All currency Pairs will work perfectly on the EA Account type: All (If hedging is not allowed, please disable either Sell or Buy) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other pro
Diamond EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell
Impala EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell f
EX Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Fox EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
Good Mood Trading EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Hope EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Moderate EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
More Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Nu Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Shooting Star EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Tiger EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Treasure EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
LevelGuard Smart SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
LevelGuard SmartSMA Master Support & Resistance Trading with Precision LevelGuard SmartSMA leverages the power of moving averages to help you trade confidently across markets. Designed to identify dynamic support and resistance levels, this EA delivers precise trade entries and exits, empowering traders to capitalize on market movements with ease. How It Works Core Strategy: Uses a central SMA (e.g., 50 or 200-period) as a dynamic support or resistance line. Additional SMAs (optional) provide s
Basic SMA Price Cross EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Explore Our Full EA Collection Visit our website for an extensive range of expertly crafted Expert Advisors designed to empower traders of all levels. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, our tools are tailored to meet your needs. Affordable Trading for Everyone We believe in making trading accessible to everyone. That’s why all our Expert Advisors are priced at just $65 each, helping our community achieve success without breaking the bank. Unlock the Power of Automation Th
Visual Lions Roar Trend Strength Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading
Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
Visual Falcon Turn Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Introducing the Falcon Turn Indicator Designed for customization and optimization, this indicator empowers traders to adapt it to their unique strategies. Why Choose the Falcon Turn Indicator? The Falcon Turn Indicator leverages the power of the Parabolic SAR strategy to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities with precision and clarity. It is perfect for trend-following enthusiasts and those who value flexibility in fine-tuning their trading tools. Key Features: Parabolic SAR-Based Sign
Visual Mountain Guard Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
The Mountain Guard Indicator is a highly customizable tool designed for traders who want full control over their optimization. It has not been pre-optimized, giving you the freedom to adapt it to your specific trading strategies and preferences. Key Features: Buy and sell signals displayed with lime (buy) and red (sell) arrows on the chart. SAR line represented as a dotted Dodger Blue line to visualize the Stop-and-Reverse (SAR) trend-following indicator. Adjustable parameters to control SAR st
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review