Drawdown Manager MT5

4

Drawdown Manager MT5 is an essential utility for traders using MetaTrader 5, designed to protect your trading equity by actively managing drawdowns and safeguarding your investments. Ideal for both individual traders and proprietary trading firms, this tool provides a robust solution for maintaining your trading strategy's integrity and capital security.

With advanced features like real-time alerts and customizable risk parameters, Drawdown Manager MT5 ensures that you can effectively monitor and control your trading activities. Whether you're looking to close losing trades or receive instant notifications, this utility is tailored to enhance your trading performance and minimize potential losses.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide

Key Features

  • Pop-Up Alerts: Fires MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events so you never miss a trade setup.
  • Push Notifications: Sends real-time push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app for on-the-go monitoring.
  • Email Alerts: Sends email notifications on signal events for remote monitoring when away from the terminal.
  • On-Chart Dashboard: Displays a real-time information panel directly on the chart for instant status overview.
  • Safe Trading Configuration: Set maximum limits for open trades, drawdown percentages, and trading frequency to effectively manage risk.
  • Customizable Action Settings: Automate trade closures, adjust chart visibility, and manage terminal actions based on drawdown conditions.

Drawdown Manager MT5 is your go-to solution for mitigating risk while trading on MetaTrader 5, ensuring your capital remains protected throughout your trading journey.

You can also check out the MT5 version of this product:

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags Drawdown Manager MT5, trading utility, risk management, equity protection, trade alerts, MetaTrader 5, capital security, trading strategy, automated trade closure, push notifications, email alerts, on-chart dashboard, trading performance, customizable settings, proprietary trading, investment safety

Reviews 5
hikernc
36
hikernc 2026.07.07 14:41 
 

This is a great tool to protect your account. Some EAs don't have drawdown protection, so to be able to use this is a huge help. Biswarup is very friendly and helpful if you have any questions. He responds quickly to questions and his support is second to none!

Dmitrii Kozachenko
2451
Dmitrii Kozachenko 2026.02.27 15:32 
 

Best DD Management tool. Easy to setup and work reliable. Author very responsive and ready to help. Enjoy~!

learning2tradefx
34
learning2tradefx 2025.12.12 17:45 
 

I purchased Drawdown Manager about a month ago and have tested it thoroughly — it works incredibly well! I’m extremely happy with this purchase and now use it daily to protect my capital with a predefined dollar limit. Biswarup has also been exceptionally responsive. I had a few questions about certain settings, and he replied promptly each time with clear guidance. I strongly recommend this product. Thank you very much, Biswarup — keep up the great work!

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hikernc
36
hikernc 2026.07.07 14:41 
 

This is a great tool to protect your account. Some EAs don't have drawdown protection, so to be able to use this is a huge help. Biswarup is very friendly and helpful if you have any questions. He responds quickly to questions and his support is second to none!

Dmitrii Kozachenko
2451
Dmitrii Kozachenko 2026.02.27 15:32 
 

Best DD Management tool. Easy to setup and work reliable. Author very responsive and ready to help. Enjoy~!

Biswarup Banerjee
53818
Reply from developer Biswarup Banerjee 2026.02.27 16:11
thank you so much for your review.
learning2tradefx
34
learning2tradefx 2025.12.12 17:45 
 

I purchased Drawdown Manager about a month ago and have tested it thoroughly — it works incredibly well! I’m extremely happy with this purchase and now use it daily to protect my capital with a predefined dollar limit. Biswarup has also been exceptionally responsive. I had a few questions about certain settings, and he replied promptly each time with clear guidance. I strongly recommend this product. Thank you very much, Biswarup — keep up the great work!

Biswarup Banerjee
53818
Reply from developer Biswarup Banerjee 2025.12.13 03:00
Thank you so much for your feedback my friend
Mehdi Banazadeh
260
Mehdi Banazadeh 2024.07.26 06:33 
 

There is some issues with this EA 1- If account reaches to a specific DD% say 1% in a trading session and EA does whatever actions is set for then EA stops working for the rest of the day. Even if you increase the DD% threshold say 2% the EA keeps sending notification that Max DD is reached while your DD is actually less than 2%. This is a bug. I want the EA keep working for the new DD% Threshold. 2- I wand to receive only notification when My DD reaches specific currency number (not DD%) but there is no such option in EA. 3-The Max DD action setting must have the option of both DD currency number and DD%. please fix these bugs so I can increase my stars. Thank you.

Biswarup Banerjee
53818
Reply from developer Biswarup Banerjee 2024.07.26 06:39
Sure will check and let you know
harpreet badhan
34
harpreet badhan 2024.06.06 19:15 
 

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