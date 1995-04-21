Mobile Automatic Risk Manager

Have you ever struggled to calculate the correct position size when trading on MT4 or MT5 from your mobile device? Often, while using clunky external calculators, you miss crucial trading opportunities or end up making costly mistakes.

Our app is specifically designed to solve this problem and revolutionize your mobile trading experience.

With this innovative solution, you can:

  • Save Time: Forget about frustrating calculators. Our script integrates seamlessly with your MT4 account to automatically adjust your position sizes.
  • Automatic Risk Management: When you open an initial trade with a size of 0.01 lots and set a stop loss, our system automatically takes a second trade that is identical to the initial one but adds the exact lot size needed to ensure your total risk perfectly matches the predefined amount set by the user.
  • Absolute Precision: Eliminate human error when calculating position sizes, protecting your account and optimizing your profits.

Don’t let tedious calculations stand between you and successful trades. Discover how our script can facilitate your risk management in the market.

Key Features of the Bot

  1. Universal Compatibility:
    Works seamlessly with any asset available in MetaTrader.

  2. Support for Multiple Trades:
    Capable of managing multiple trades simultaneously, even across different assets, without compromising efficiency or accuracy.

  3. Customizable Risk Selection:

    • Choose your desired risk level based on a percentage of your account balance.
    • Alternatively, set a fixed monetary amount for each trade.

  4. Automatic Take Profit Options:

    • Automatically calculates the take profit level by applying a predefined Risk-Reward ratio set by the user, ensuring consistent trade management.
    • Alternatively, configure a specific monetary amount as your take profit target for precise control over your trading outcomes.

  5. Real-Time Risk Notifications:

    • The script sends instant notifications detailing the exact risk associated with each position added by the program, keeping you informed and in control at all times.

Start now and take your trading to the next level.



https://youtube.com/shorts/RPUohPytnrU



