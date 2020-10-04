Bermaui Manual EA
- Utilities
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Muhammad ElbermawiHi Forex trader,
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I am Muhammad Al Bermaui, from Alexandria, Egypt. I trade since 1996 and I become a CMT holder in 2013 (the highest diploma in technical analysis).
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- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 27 January 2021
- Activations: 20
This is a semi-automatic expert advisor that trades the grid system. The idea is to gradually take different positions in the market, then to calculate the break-even level for them. When the prices pass this break-even by a predetermined distance all opened orders are closed.
Important Information
You can try this EA with any of my other products, here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bermaui314/seller
Important Features
The EA has a stop loss mechanism to protect the traded capital from unexpected results.
You can trade any MT4 symbol like EURUSD - XAUUSD - Oil - Bitcoin.
You can trade any MT4 time-frame.
I recommend running the EA from a VPS.
Parameters and default settings
1) MONEY MANAGEMENT SETTINGS
2) STYLE SETTINGS
Remember to risk what you afford to lose.
If you have any questions then please, contact me via a private message or, write them in the comment section.
Muhammad Al Bermaui, CMT
Thank you Muhammad...your Manual EA deserves a thousand accolades. Once a short, or long trend, is determined by the trader; using his favorite indicators...your EA captures pips in rapid succession - especially on the 1 minute or 5 minute time frames. I give it five Stars for a well thought out EA.