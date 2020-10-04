Bermaui Manual EA

This is a semi-automatic expert advisor that trades the grid system. The idea is to gradually take different positions in the market, then to calculate the break-even level for them. When the prices pass this break-even by a predetermined distance all opened orders are closed.



Important Information

Here is the user's guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/730567

You can try this EA with any of my other products, here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bermaui314/seller



Important Features

The EA has a stop loss mechanism to protect the traded capital from unexpected results.



You can trade any MT4 symbol like EURUSD - XAUUSD - Oil - Bitcoin.



You can trade any MT4 time-frame.



I recommend running the EA from a VPS.

Parameters and default settings





1) MONEY MANAGEMENT SETTINGS



Start Lot.

Lot Exponent.

Take Profits in points.

Grid Steps in points.

Maximum Number of Trades.

Use Stop Loss. Default is true.

Note. The stop loss of each order equals the [Grid Steps in points x Maximum Number of Trades]

Default is true.. The stop loss of each order equals the [Grid Steps in points x Maximum Number of Trades]

Recommended with the default settings to be 0.01 for each 500$ with a leverage 1:400 or more.The multiplying size for the next order. As example, if the Start Lot is 0.01 and the lot exponent is 2 then, the lot size of the grid will go like this: 0.01 – 0.02 – 0.04 – 0.08…etc.The profit distance after break-even measured in points. Default is 50 points (or 5 pips).The distance before opening a new order in the grid measured in points. Default is 50 points (or 5 pips).Default is 30 order.

2) STYLE SETTINGS



Show Breakeven & Target.

Buy Breakeven Color.

Sell Breakeven Color.

Order's Alert Sound.

This option is good in visual mode.Default is Lime Green.Default is Coral.This is the option to play a sound when a new order is triggered or closed.





Remember to risk what you afford to lose.

If you have any questions then please, contact me via a private message or, write them in the comment section.

Muhammad Al Bermaui, CMT

