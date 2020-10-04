Bermaui Manual EA

5

This is a semi-automatic expert advisor that trades the grid system. The idea is to gradually take different positions in the market, then to calculate the break-even level for them. When the prices pass this break-even by a predetermined distance all opened orders are closed.

Important Information

    Here is the user's guide:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/730567

        You can try this EA with any of my other products, here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bermaui314/seller


        Important Features

          The EA has a stop loss mechanism to protect the traded capital from unexpected results.

          You can trade any MT4 symbol like EURUSD - XAUUSD - Oil - Bitcoin.

          You can trade any MT4 time-frame.

          I recommend running the EA from a VPS.


            Parameters and default settings

            1) MONEY MANAGEMENT SETTINGS

                Start Lot.Recommended with the default settings to be 0.01 for each 500$ with a leverage 1:400 or more.
                    Lot Exponent.The multiplying size for the next order. As example, if the Start Lot is 0.01 and the lot exponent is 2 then, the lot size of the grid will go like this: 0.01 – 0.02 – 0.04 – 0.08…etc.
                        Take Profits in points.The profit distance after break-even measured in points. Default is 50 points (or 5 pips).
                            Grid Steps in points.The distance before opening a new order in the grid measured in points. Default is 50 points (or 5 pips).
                                Maximum Number of Trades.Default is 30 order.
                                    Use Stop Loss.Default is true.
                                              Note. The stop loss of each order equals the [Grid Steps in points x Maximum Number of Trades]

                                      2) STYLE SETTINGS

                                          Show Breakeven & Target.This option is good in visual mode.
                                              Buy Breakeven Color.Default is Lime Green.
                                                  Sell Breakeven Color.Default is Coral.
                                                      Order's Alert Sound.This is the option to play a sound when a new order is triggered or closed.


                                                      Remember to risk what you afford to lose.

                                                      If you have any questions then please, contact me via a private message or, write them in the comment section.
                                                      Muhammad Al Bermaui, CMT

                                                      Reviews 12
                                                      Ramhorn
                                                      950
                                                      Ramhorn 2024.08.07 13:04 
                                                       

                                                      Thank you Muhammad...your Manual EA deserves a thousand accolades. Once a short, or long trend, is determined by the trader; using his favorite indicators...your EA captures pips in rapid succession - especially on the 1 minute or 5 minute time frames. I give it five Stars for a well thought out EA.

                                                      rtiwari6018
                                                      657
                                                      rtiwari6018 2022.03.04 14:33 
                                                       

                                                      Thank You👍👍 for such a product; I have been using your product for more than a year.

                                                      Frank Paetsch
                                                      7501
                                                      Frank Paetsch 2022.01.22 23:25 
                                                       

                                                      good

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                                                      Fadi Roman
                                                      274
                                                      Fadi Roman 2024.08.13 17:05 
                                                       

                                                      Hi Mr. Muhammad I would like to thank you for this unconventional expert. I bought it yesterday and now I'm using it through a demo account. I have some observations i hope you can clarify, For what is called (Grid Steps in points), it cannot be determined consistently and suits all types of Charts.. EURUSD Chart is different than XAUUSD, US30 Chart and so on, When specified incorrectly, this can cause me to lose many trades. Can you explain how I determine the suitable number of points (Grid Steps in points) for each different chart? Thank you 🌹

                                                      Muhammad Elbermawi
                                                      53621
                                                      Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2024.08.13 18:35
                                                      I appreciate your kind words & great review 💚🙏 I sent you a private message to answer your question.
                                                      Next time please add your question in the comment section and I will answer as soon as I am online.
                                                      Ramhorn
                                                      950
                                                      Ramhorn 2024.08.07 13:04 
                                                       

                                                      Thank you Muhammad...your Manual EA deserves a thousand accolades. Once a short, or long trend, is determined by the trader; using his favorite indicators...your EA captures pips in rapid succession - especially on the 1 minute or 5 minute time frames. I give it five Stars for a well thought out EA.

                                                      Anpex
                                                      399
                                                      Anpex 2024.04.17 19:00 
                                                       

                                                      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                                                      Muhammad Elbermawi
                                                      53621
                                                      Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2024.04.18 14:34
                                                      You are welcome my friend.
                                                      I appreciate your kind words & great review 💚🙏
                                                      rtiwari6018
                                                      657
                                                      rtiwari6018 2022.03.04 14:33 
                                                       

                                                      Thank You👍👍 for such a product; I have been using your product for more than a year.

                                                      Frank Paetsch
                                                      7501
                                                      Frank Paetsch 2022.01.22 23:25 
                                                       

                                                      good

                                                      Mohammad Al Ateeq
                                                      557
                                                      Mohammad Al Ateeq 2022.01.21 14:40 
                                                       

                                                      It's simple, friendly user & great i like the way that i caan enter trades manuallly in both directions, thank you bermaui :)

                                                      pitpitrowski
                                                      934
                                                      pitpitrowski 2021.08.15 16:12 
                                                       

                                                      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                                                      Muhammad Elbermawi
                                                      53621
                                                      Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2021.08.16 10:21
                                                      Thanks for the great review and stars 🙏💚
                                                      I hope that you enjoy the telegram channel and all the trading examples that I show their:
                                                      https://t.me/BermauiChannel
                                                      M.S
                                                      415
                                                      M.S 2021.06.23 19:58 
                                                       

                                                      Awesome EA, recovering my bad trades fast!

                                                      Muhammad Elbermawi
                                                      53621
                                                      Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2021.08.13 17:36
                                                      Thanks for the great review and stars 🙏💚
                                                      You can join my telegram channel from here:
                                                      https://t.me/BermauiChannel
                                                      Rudy Christophe Franck Chagia
                                                      189
                                                      Rudy Christophe Franck Chagia 2021.06.23 09:36 
                                                       

                                                      This EA is very good, it manages your trade and helps you to manage your entry. Useful I recommend it.

                                                      NewAgeDrip
                                                      499
                                                      NewAgeDrip 2021.04.14 21:24 
                                                       

                                                      Get it now!

                                                      teejay77
                                                      450
                                                      teejay77 2021.03.07 09:07 
                                                       

                                                      I recently purchased the Manual Ea and i havew found that as per usual the developer has once again never failed with quality products. Thank you sir

                                                      mkute_mt5
                                                      39
                                                      mkute_mt5 2021.02.11 07:03 
                                                       

                                                      Just got this EA and it looks good so far. Muhammad is very responsive and provides amazing customer support. Looking forward to increasing my account balance with time. Good luck everyone.

                                                      Muhammad Elbermawi
                                                      53621
                                                      Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2024.04.18 14:34
                                                      Thanks a lot, mkute_mt5.
                                                      🤗 I appreciate it.
                                                      💬 If you needed anything then send me a private message and I will answer as soon as I am online.
                                                      Reply to review