Prop Trade Assistant

Prop Trade Assistant – Trading Panel for MT4

Prop Trade Assistant is a trading panel for the MetaTrader 4 platform designed to help traders efficiently manage their manual trades. This tool calculates potential profit and loss, allows users to set daily profit and loss limits, and automatically closes all trades when these limits are reached.

Features:

  • Profit and Loss Calculation
    Automatically calculates potential profit and loss based on lot size and predefined Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), and Break Even (BE) levels. Values can be entered in points or as a specific price.

  • SL, TP, and BE Settings
    Traders can set SL, TP, and BE in points, currency, or as a percentage of the account balance. The panel displays real-time calculations based on input values.

  • Partial Position Closing
    Allows partial trade closure (30%, 50%, 70%) and automatic SL shifting to BE+ after partial closure. These settings can be adjusted within the panel.

  • Automatic SL to BE Adjustment
    Stop Loss is automatically shifted to BE when a predefined profit level is reached, with an optional BE+ function that moves SL a set number of pips beyond BE.

  • Pending Orders Management
    Enables quick placement of pending orders with automatic profit and loss calculations.

  • CCI & RSI Monitoring
    Displays Commodity Channel Index (CCI) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) values across all timeframes, with automatic color-coded highlights for critical levels.

  • SL, TP, and BE Conversion
    Converts SL, TP, and BE values into currency or a percentage of the account balance for precise risk management.

  • Daily Profit and Loss Limits
    Users can set daily profit and loss limits as a percentage of their account. When these limits are reached, all trades are automatically closed.

  • Spread Monitoring
    Trades will not be executed if the current spread exceeds the predefined maximum value, helping to prevent entries under unfavorable conditions.

Prop Trade Assistant is a tool designed to support traders in effectively managing their trades and controlling risk.




