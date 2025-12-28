Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Strategy EA MT5 implements a robust CCI-based trading strategy, extensively back-tested for precise entry and exit decisions across various market conditions. The EA offers comprehensive trading capabilities, including optional grid recovery, hedging, and martingale strategies (configurable, not enabled by default). It features multiple entry methods (breakouts, reversals, trend-following), flexible exit rules (indicator-based, time-based, or profit-based), and advanced features like drawdown protection, spread/slippage filters, and efficient non-lagging indicators that consume minimal system resources while executing trades with minimal delay.

The system includes day/time filters for session control and supports historical data testing for performance validation. A real-time dashboard displays open trades, account equity, and system metrics, while intuitive input menus simplify configuration. Detailed documentation is provided for all settings.

For detailed documentation: General Settings/Input Guide | Indicator Settings/Input Guide | Backtests and Set Files

You can download the MT4 version here: CCI Strategy EA MT4

Key Features:

6 Different strategies for entry and exit

Commodity Channel Index (CCI) trading system with fully customizable periods

Supports multiple timeframes for flexible trading

Multiple risk management options: Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, trailing stops

Advanced position sizing and drawdown protection

Time/day filters for controlled trading sessions

Real-time monitoring dashboard

Pop-up, email, and push notifications

MQL5 VPS compatible for 24/7 operation

Note: All dangerous strategies (martingale/grid) are optional and disabled by default. The CCI Strategy EA MT5 is an essential tool for traders using CCI-based approaches, delivering actionable insights and a user-friendly interface. It is designed to execute trades based on configured strategies but does not guarantee profits.

Important Advice:

This is a professional trading tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Expect normal market fluctuations:

Always test in a demo account first

Start with small risk (0.5-1% per trade)

Use only the capital you can afford to lose

Regular updates and optimized set files are released quarterly. For the latest recommendations, check the MQL5 Blog in the documentation section above.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.



