Correlation Value Pro

Correlation values between the selected Symbols: compare the current market trends

  • A value of +1:  means a complete positive correlation;
  • A value of -1:  means a complete inverse correlation;
  • A value of 0: means there is no explicit correlation (prices do not depend on each other, or the correlation is random);

Multifunctional Utility #1: 66+ features  |  MT5 version

Each Symbol can be customized: removed / replaced. You can add up to 10 Symbols per Row / Column.

Panel can be moved to any place of the chart (drag anywhere).

In the input settings you can configure:

  • The period (the amount of bars of the selected timeframe) that will be used for the calculation.
  • Timeframe for calculation: higher TF = long-trem correlation, lower TF = short-term correlation.
  • Extreme values: it will be used for Alerts, and Highlighs.
  • Highlight option: if enabled - extreme correlation will be highlighted in green / red.
  • Alerts: may be enabled for Extreme levels: positive / negative / both

  • Visual style: size, dark / white theme.

The program file must be placed in the "Indicators" directory.

