Correlation Value Pro
- Indicators
- Makarii Gubaydullin
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Correlation values between the selected Symbols: compare the current market trends
- A value of +1: means a complete positive correlation;
- A value of -1: means a complete inverse correlation;
- A value of 0: means there is no explicit correlation (prices do not depend on each other, or the correlation is random);
Multifunctional Utility #1: 66+ features | Contact me for any questions | MT5 version
Each Symbol can be customized: removed / replaced. You can add up to 10 Symbols per Row / Column.
Panel can be moved to any place of the chart (drag anywhere).
In the input settings you can configure:
- The period (the amount of bars of the selected timeframe) that will be used for the calculation.
- Timeframe for calculation: higher TF = long-trem correlation, lower TF = short-term correlation.
- Extreme values: it will be used for Alerts, and Highlighs.
- Highlight option: if enabled - extreme correlation will be highlighted in green / red.
- Alerts: may be enabled for Extreme levels: positive / negative / both
Visual style: size, dark / white theme.
The program file must be placed in the "Indicators" directory.