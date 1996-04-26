Square dashboard
- Indicators
-
Chantal SalaHi, I'm a programmer (female) from 1995 and in MQL4 from 2008.
I have released most of 2500 Expert Advisor/Indicators and Dashboard.
I have worked with many famous italian traders to automate their strategy.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Square Dashboard is a new generation indicator that has the task of simplifying the technical analysis of the market and speeding up access to the charts.
The logic of this indicator is really simple but effective, you can observe the daily, weekly and monthly opening values.
The confluence of these values leads to the generation of the warning, red to identify bearish conditions, green to identify bullish conditions, while the gray color identifies the lateral condition.
Having the whole market in one chart is really a great help. Looking at all the currencies, the indices and the commodities able you to better understand the directional dynamics and the various correlations.
This Dashboard in its simplicity proves a valid ally for a professional and efficient operating model.
Input Values
- UPDATE MODE
- Updade mode
- Every X seconds
- On new Tick
- Resizing mode (2 modalities)
- COLORS SETTINGS
- PositiveColor
- NegativeColor
- NoColor
- TextColor
- SYMBOLS SETTINGS
- Symbol prefix
- Symbol suffix
- 50 symbols
- CHART OPENING OPTIONS
- New Chart Period
- Open_In_A_New_Chart: if true open a new chart
- Template to apply: choise your favourite template to apply to chart
- Apply symbol clicked to ALL charts: if true apply the symbol to ALL chart opened