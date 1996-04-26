Square Dashboard is a new generation indicator that has the task of simplifying the technical analysis of the market and speeding up access to the charts.

The logic of this indicator is really simple but effective, you can observe the daily, weekly and monthly opening values.

The confluence of these values leads to the generation of the warning, red to identify bearish conditions, green to identify bullish conditions, while the gray color identifies the lateral condition.

Having the whole market in one chart is really a great help. Looking at all the currencies, the indices and the commodities able you to better understand the directional dynamics and the various correlations.

This Dashboard in its simplicity proves a valid ally for a professional and efficient operating model.

Input Values



UPDATE MODE

Updade mode



Every X seconds





On new Tick



Resizing mode (2 modalities)

COLORS SETTINGS

PositiveColor



NegativeColor



NoColor



TextColor

SYMBOLS SETTINGS

Symbol prefix



Symbol suffix



50 symbols

CHART OPENING OPTIONS

New Chart Period



Open_In_A_New_Chart: if true open a new chart



Template to apply: choise your favourite template to apply to chart



Apply symbol clicked to ALL charts: if true apply the symbol to ALL chart opened























