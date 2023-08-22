Bands Sniper
- Indicators
- Abdulkarim Karazon
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Based on envelope and tma with arrows ,, the Bands Sniper shows dynamic support and resistance and also gives entry signals as buy and sell arrows.
Default Settings are based on 1H time frame , contact after purchase for full guide .
Entry Rules :
BUY : 1.Candle Closes below both bands
2.Candle Closes back within the 2 bands with 2 up arrows (golden arrow and orange arrow)
SELL : 1.Candle Closes above both bands
2.Candle Closes back within the 2 bands with 2 down arrows (golden arrow and orange arrow)
TP 1 : Middle Band line
TP 2 : opposite band
SL Couple Pips Below Arrows
RECOMMENDED TIMEFRAME IS : 15M AND ABOVE
With the correct filter the indicator is good and will make some money with it - the author is very helpful