Bands Sniper

5

Based on envelope and tma with arrows ,, the Bands Sniper shows dynamic support and resistance and also gives entry signals as buy and sell arrows.

Default Settings are based on 1H time frame , contact after purchase for full guide .

Entry Rules :

BUY : 1.Candle Closes below both bands

         2.Candle Closes back within the 2 bands with 2 up arrows (golden arrow and orange arrow)

SELL : 1.Candle Closes above both bands

         2.Candle Closes back within the 2 bands with 2 down arrows (golden arrow and orange arrow)

TP 1 : Middle Band line

TP 2 : opposite band

SL Couple Pips Below Arrows

RECOMMENDED TIMEFRAME IS : 15M AND ABOVE


Reviews 1
jjjb
1894
jjjb 2023.08.25 05:26 
 

With the correct filter the indicator is good and will make some money with it - the author is very helpful

