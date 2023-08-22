Based on envelope and tma with arrows ,, the Bands Sniper shows dynamic support and resistance and also gives entry signals as buy and sell arrows.



Default Settings are based on 1H time frame , contact after purchase for full guide .



Entry Rules :

BUY : 1.Candle Closes below both bands

2.Candle Closes back within the 2 bands with 2 up arrows (golden arrow and orange arrow)

SELL : 1.Candle Closes above both bands

2.Candle Closes back within the 2 bands with 2 down arrows (golden arrow and orange arrow)

TP 1 : Middle Band line

TP 2 : opposite band

SL Couple Pips Below Arrows



RECOMMENDED TIMEFRAME IS : 15M AND ABOVE

