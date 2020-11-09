Ticks Line Chart is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform. This indicator allows displaying a tick chart in a separate window, so that you can see price changes inside bars.

Note that the Strategy Tester of the MetaTrader 4 trading platform only shows the static spread, that is why in in the tester the distance between the ASK and Bid prices will always be the same.





Indicator Benefits

Perfect for scalping.

A unique indicator, there are no free analogues.

Using the flexible indicator settings, you can adjust the indicator to your trading style.

Works on all timeframes.

Works on any financial instrument.

Does not repaint/redraw.





Parameters of Ticks Line Chart

Total ticks - the number of displayed ticks.

- the number of displayed ticks. Price type - the parameter can have one of four values ( Bid & Ask , Bid , Ask , Average price ). Bid & Ask - showing Bid and Ask on the chart (see screenshot 1). Bid - only Bid prices are displayed. Ask - only Ask prices are displayed. Average price - only the average price is displayed on the chart; it is calculated as follows: Average=(Bid+Ask)/2 (see screenshot 2).

- the parameter can have one of four values ( , , , ). - showing Bid and Ask on the chart (see screenshot 1). - only Bid prices are displayed. - only Ask prices are displayed. - only the average price is displayed on the chart; it is calculated as follows: Average=(Bid+Ask)/2 (see screenshot 2). clrAsk - the color of the Ask price.

- the color of the Ask price. clrBid - the color of the Bid price.

- the color of the Bid price. clrAverage - the color of the Average price.



