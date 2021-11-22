List swap MT4

The List swap is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform, which allows to display swaps for all symbols (available in the Market Watch).

When using the free demo version, you need to remember that the Strategy Tester of the MetaTrader 4 does not provide the ability to obtain data on other symbols.

In the Strategy Tester, the swap information will be displayed only for the symbol the indicator is attached to.

The indicator can be useful for traders utilizing the "Carry trade" strategy, as well as to those who need to quickly see the swaps on all symbols.

By purchasing this indicator, you will receive:

  • Unique indicator, has no analogues.
  • Free product support.
  • Regular updates.
  • You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe.


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    4.91 (659)
    Indicators
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