Project Future
- Indicators
-
Evgeny BelyaevBy subscribing to my MQL5 channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/trendscalper , you will learn a lot of useful information about Forex and cryptocurrency trading.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Project Future is a professional arrow indicator with notification functions (alert, email, mobile).
Advantages of the indicator
- Suitable for scalping and intraday trading.
- Simple and easy indicator configuration.
- Works on all timeframes.
- Does not redraw.
- It can be used in any financial markets: FOREX, CFD, binary options, stocks.
- It can be used as a stand-alone tool or in conjunction with other indicators.
- Sending signals to email and mobile devices.
Recommended symbols
USDCAD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, EURCHF, AUDNZD.
Recommendations on usage
- Buy signal: the indicator arrow is directed upwards.
- Sell signal: the indicator arrow is directed downwards.
- Position closure: when the opposite signal appears.
Parameters
- Period - the main parameter, responsible for the indicator calculation period.
- Alert - enable/disable Alert. true - enabled, false - disabled.
- Email - enable/disable sending e-mails. true - enabled, false - disabled.
- Push - enable/disable sending messages to the mobile terminal. true - enabled, false - disabled.
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