Project Future

Project Future is a professional arrow indicator with notification functions (alert, email, mobile).

Advantages of the indicator

  • Suitable for scalping and intraday trading.
  • Simple and easy indicator configuration.
  • Works on all timeframes.
  • Does not redraw.
  • It can be used in any financial markets: FOREX, CFD, binary options, stocks.
  • It can be used as a stand-alone tool or in conjunction with other indicators.
  • Sending signals to email and mobile devices.


Recommended symbols

USDCAD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, EURCHF, AUDNZD.


Recommendations on usage

  • Buy signal: the indicator arrow is directed upwards.
  • Sell signal: the indicator arrow is directed downwards.
  • Position closure: when the opposite signal appears.


Parameters

  • Period - the main parameter, responsible for the indicator calculation period.
  • Alert - enable/disable Alert. true - enabled, false - disabled.
  • Email - enable/disable sending e-mails. true - enabled, false - disabled.
  • Push - enable/disable sending messages to the mobile terminal. true - enabled, false - disabled.


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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
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Vladislav Golovin
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Vladislav Golovin 2018.07.23 12:36 
 

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