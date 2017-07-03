Exclusive Oscillator is a new trend indicator for MetaTrader 4, which is able to assess the real overbought/oversold state of the market.

It does not use any other indicators and works only with the market actions.

The indicator is easy to use, even a novice trader can use it for trading.

Exclusive Oscillator for the MetaTrader 5 terminal : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/22300





Advantages

Generates minimum false signals.

Suitable for beginners and experienced traders.

Simple and easy indicator setup, minimum parameters.

Works on all timeframes.

Works on any financial instrument.

The indicator does not repaint.





Recommended symbols

EURUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, AUDJPY





Recommendations on usage

Buy signal: the indicator crosses the oversold line (level 30, the lower yellow dotted line on the screenshot) upwards.

Sell signal: the indicator crosses the overbought line (level 70, the upper yellow dotted line on the screenshot) downwards.





Parameters

Period - main parameter. Increasing the value slows the indicator down, which improves the quality of signals and reduces their number. Decreasing the value is more suitable for aggressive traders. It also increases the total number and the number of false signals.



