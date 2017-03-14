Exclusive Trend

5

Exclusive Trend is a trend indicator that can be used for scalping, as well as intraday trading.


Advantage of indicator:

  • Generates minimum false signals.
  • Perfect for scalping.
  • Simple and easy indicator configuration.


Recommendations on usage

  • It is recommended to use the indicator during session movements to reduce the likelihood of falling into flat.
  • Period M1 to D1.
  • Trending currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD.


Signals for Position Opening:

Open Buy when the indicator is blue.

Open Sell when the indicator is red.


Parameters

Period - value increase leads to indicator slow down, but improves the quality of signals while reducing their quantity. Lower values better suit aggressive traders.

This increases the total number of signals, as well as the number of false signals.


Reviews 4
Vitali Kadel
2358
Vitali Kadel 2022.09.22 15:47 
 

Этот индикатор мне очень понравился. Этот индикатор сосдают для меня спокойствие, ясность . Как только у меня возникает эмоции, страх, надежда, сильное безпокойство и другие переживания , я это замечаю , и я смотрю на индикатор Exclusive Trend. При просмотр на индикатор я становлюсь ясным с ноль эмоций.

Сергей Дегавцов
173
Сергей Дегавцов 2018.08.05 11:31 
 

Спасибо Евгений , продуктом очень доволен . Я нашел хороший фильтр для своей работы.

amfels07
493
amfels07 2017.04.03 23:53 
 

Great indicator thanks!!

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4.91 (659)
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Vitali Kadel
2358
Vitali Kadel 2022.09.22 15:47 
 

Этот индикатор мне очень понравился. Этот индикатор сосдают для меня спокойствие, ясность . Как только у меня возникает эмоции, страх, надежда, сильное безпокойство и другие переживания , я это замечаю , и я смотрю на индикатор Exclusive Trend. При просмотр на индикатор я становлюсь ясным с ноль эмоций.

Gorazd Trauner
1517
Gorazd Trauner 2022.04.12 11:03 
 

Like most indicators, it's very good in a nice trendy environment, otherwise ... sorry, that's just my opinion.

Сергей Дегавцов
173
Сергей Дегавцов 2018.08.05 11:31 
 

Спасибо Евгений , продуктом очень доволен . Я нашел хороший фильтр для своей работы.

amfels07
493
amfels07 2017.04.03 23:53 
 

Great indicator thanks!!

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