Exclusive Trend
- Indicators
-
Evgeny BelyaevBy subscribing to my MQL5 channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/trendscalper , you will learn a lot of useful information about Forex and cryptocurrency trading.
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 18 November 2024
- Activations: 5
Exclusive Trend is a trend indicator that can be used for scalping, as well as intraday trading.
Advantage of indicator:
- Generates minimum false signals.
- Perfect for scalping.
- Simple and easy indicator configuration.
Recommendations on usage
- It is recommended to use the indicator during session movements to reduce the likelihood of falling into flat.
- Period M1 to D1.
- Trending currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD.
Signals for Position Opening:
Open Buy when the indicator is blue.
Open Sell when the indicator is red.
Parameters
Period - value increase leads to indicator slow down, but improves the quality of signals while reducing their quantity. Lower values better suit aggressive traders.
This increases the total number of signals, as well as the number of false signals.
Этот индикатор мне очень понравился. Этот индикатор сосдают для меня спокойствие, ясность . Как только у меня возникает эмоции, страх, надежда, сильное безпокойство и другие переживания , я это замечаю , и я смотрю на индикатор Exclusive Trend. При просмотр на индикатор я становлюсь ясным с ноль эмоций.