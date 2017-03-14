Exclusive Trend is a trend indicator that can be used for scalping, as well as intraday trading.





Advantage of indicator:

Generates minimum false signals.

Perfect for scalping.

Simple and easy indicator configuration.





Recommendations on usage

It is recommended to use the indicator during session movements to reduce the likelihood of falling into flat.

Period M1 to D1.

Trending currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD.





Signals for Position Opening:

Open Buy when the indicator is blue.

Open Sell when the indicator is red.





Parameters

Period - value increase leads to indicator slow down, but improves the quality of signals while reducing their quantity. Lower values better suit aggressive traders.

This increases the total number of signals, as well as the number of false signals.



