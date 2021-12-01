The Volatility Pro is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform This indicator can be used to calculate the volatility using two methods. It is also possible to apply a moving average to the volatility histogram.

This indicator allows to easily identify the bars with high volatility, and it will also be useful for traders who trade the volatility breakouts.





By purchasing this indicator, you will receive:

Excellent indicator signals.

Free product support.

Regular updates.

Unique indicator, has no analogues.

Highly customizable, you can configure the indicator to your needs.

You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe.





Parameters

Volatility - method of volatility calculation. The parameter value can be set to High-Low or Close-Open, at your discretion.

- method of volatility calculation. The parameter value can be set to High-Low or Close-Open, at your discretion. Width histogram - width of the histogram.

width of the histogram. Color histogram - color of the volatility histogram.

- color of the volatility histogram. Draw MA - if true, a moving average is drawn on top of the volatility histogram. If false, the moving average is not displayed.

- if true, a moving average is drawn on top of the volatility histogram. If false, the moving average is not displayed. MA period - moving average period.

- moving average period. Width MA - line width.

- line width. Color MA - color of the moving average.



