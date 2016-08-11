Exclusive Average is a custom trend indicator based on the standard Simple Moving Average with an improved operation logic.

Signals for Position Opening:

Open Buy when the price crosses the indicator line upwards.

Open Sell when the price crosses the indicator line downwards.





Advantages

Good signals.

The indicator does not repaint.

Sending signals to email and mobile devices.





Exclusive Average indicator parameters

Indicator_Period - indicator calculation period.

- indicator calculation period. SendPush - sending push notifications to mobile terminals, yes/no.

- sending push notifications to mobile terminals, yes/no. SendMail - sending emails, yes/no.

- sending emails, yes/no. COLOR – the color of the indicator line.





Recommended currency pairs

Since this is a trend indicator, better signals are produced on major pairs : EUR|USD, GBP|USD, AUD|USD, NZD|USD.

Good entry points can also be found on USD|RUB, gold, silver and exotic pairs.

Exclusive Average should better be used for scalping on lower timeframes (below H1).

P.S When using this indicator, do not forget about stop levels and proper money management.