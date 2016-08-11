Exclusive Average
- Indicators
-
Evgeny BelyaevBy subscribing to my MQL5 channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/trendscalper , you will learn a lot of useful information about Forex and cryptocurrency trading.
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 17 November 2021
- Activations: 5
Exclusive Average is a custom trend indicator based on the standard Simple Moving Average with an improved operation logic.
Signals for Position Opening:
- Open Buy when the price crosses the indicator line upwards.
- Open Sell when the price crosses the indicator line downwards.
Advantages
- Good signals.
- The indicator does not repaint.
- Sending signals to email and mobile devices.
Exclusive Average indicator parameters
- Indicator_Period - indicator calculation period.
- SendPush - sending push notifications to mobile terminals, yes/no.
- SendMail - sending emails, yes/no.
- COLOR – the color of the indicator line.
Recommended currency pairs
Since this is a trend indicator, better signals are produced on major pairs : EUR|USD, GBP|USD, AUD|USD, NZD|USD.
Good entry points can also be found on USD|RUB, gold, silver and exotic pairs.
Exclusive Average should better be used for scalping on lower timeframes (below H1).
P.S When using this indicator, do not forget about stop levels and proper money management.
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